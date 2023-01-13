Read full article on original website
14 hospitals, health systems cutting jobs
Several hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces or jobs due to financial and operational challenges. Below are workforce reduction efforts or job eliminations that were announced within the past two months and/or take effect over the next month. 1. Oklahoma City-based Integris Health is eliminating 200 jobs to...
'It's becoming so difficult:' Community hospitals will flock to health systems, says Vandalia Health CEO
David Ramsey, president and CEO of Charleston, W.Va.-based Vandalia Health, expects healthcare cost pressures to force more community hospitals to join larger health systems, MetroNews reported Jan. 16. "The cost of doing business, the cost of the computer systems to operate a physician practice, the cost of the insurance to...
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Adventist Health Castle, based in Kailua, Hawaii, seeks a manager of revenue cycle market operations. 2. Community Health System, based in...
3 health systems hit with credit, outlook downgrades
Relatively few health systems experienced downgrades to their financial ratings since a Becker's roundup Dec. 22. Operating concerns and a bleak financial outlook for some resulted in the following changes:. Asante Health (Medford, Ore.): While it affirmed a rating of "A+" on debt levels for Asante Health, Fitch Ratings downgraded...
Healthcare communications company raises $20M
Authenticx, a healthcare communications company that works to monitor customer feedback, raised $20 million in series B financing. The company analyzes patient interactions in email or call centers to provide feedback to hospitals and health systems. With the financing, Authenticx plans to implement machine learning tools, grow its marketing efforts and expand the business.
Prospect Medical, Signify Health partner on population health
Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings is partnering with in-home and value-based care company Signify Health on a population health initiative. Prospect Medical, which has 16 hospitals across four states, will join a Signify-enabled, data analytics-powered ACO to coordinate care for its fee-for-service Medicare patients in Connecticut. "Through our work together,...
Healthcare mergers and acquisitions no longer just about scale
Some of the larger merger and acquisition transactions and proposals in the healthcare sector are no longer just about economies of scale but have other goals in mind, such as improving health equity, according to a Jan. 12 report from KaufmanHall. Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health, newly formed through the merger...
Mass General Brigham, Northwell and Mayo: Where hospitals are spending their innovation dollars
From virtual nurses to artificial intelligence-powered scheduling to pill-sized robots, hospitals and health systems have started 2023 with an eye on innovation. Here are 23 innovation projects Becker's has reported on since Dec. 19:. 1. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health said in January it plans to roll out virtual nurses at...
Orlando Health appoints new hospital CFO, regional VP
Orlando (Fla.) Health has named Amy Wheeler as the CFO of Dr. P. Phillips Hospital as well as assistant vice president for the Florida system's southeast region. In addition to the Dr. P. Phillips location, the region encompasses Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital and the two Orlando Health Emergency Room sites at Osceola and Randal Park.
CMS: 3 initiatives to get 100% of original Medicare beneficiaries in ACOs by 2030
CMS has launched three initiatives to grow and provide higher quality care to more than 13.2 million Medicare beneficiaries in 2023, helping the agency hit its goal of enrolling all people with traditional Medicare in an accountable care relationship with their provider by 2030. Seven things to know:. 1. More...
California HCA hospital eyes expansion
San Jose, Calif.-based Good Samaritan Hospital is looking to add 146 beds to its campus, the East Bay Times reported Jan. 17. When finished with the expansion, the hospital campus would be 1.37 million square feet, compared to its current 450,700 square feet. The hospital, owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, is planning the expansion so it can meet seismic safety requirements.
Healthgrades' 50 top hospitals for 2023
Healthgrades has recognized 250 hospitals nationwide for exceptional care via its "America's Best Hospitals" awards released Jan. 17. Three lists feature America's 50, 100 and 250 best hospitals, which represent the top 1 percent, 2 percent and 5 percent of hospitals in the nation, respectively. Healthgrades used 2019-21 Medicare data...
Joey Jacobs, former Quorum Health CEO, dies at 69
Joey Jacobs, former CEO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health, died Jan. 14 at age 69, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals CEO A.J. Kazimi confirmed to the Nashville Business Journal. Mr. Jacobs' death followed a long illness, Mr. Kazimi told the publication. Mr. Jacobs had a decadeslong career in healthcare. During this career, he...
5 recent hospital closures
Several healthcare organizations have recently closed medical departments or ended services at facilities to shore up finances, focus on more in-demand services or address staffing shortages. Five hospital closures Becker's has reported since Dec. 1:. 1. Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network was forced to temporarily close its AHN Express Care East...
What rising tensions mean for hospital workers in 2023
Hospital and union labor disputes have intensified in recent months as workers call on hospitals to improve staffing levels and provide competitive pay and other benefits. Take the recent strike by about 7,000 New York City nurses, for example. Members of the New York State Nurses Association went on strike...
Georgia hospital opens pharmacy
Brunswick, Ga.-based Coastal Community Health opened its pharmacy after a year of expansions, The Brunswick News reported Jan. 16. The Jan. 13 ribbon-cutting ceremony marked a pharmaceutical option for the system's sprawling number of locations, according to the news outlet. "Having something that is affordable and accessible to everyone is...
Missouri hospital CEO is out
Tony Keene is no longer CEO of Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Mo., as of Jan. 13, according to a hospital statement shared with Becker's. "We appreciate and thank him for all he has done during his tenure with NRMC and wish him the best in the future," the statement says. No additional details about his departure were provided.
Vandalia Health to acquire another community hospital in West Virginia
Charleston, W.Va.-based Vandalia Health has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill from a subsidiary of Community Health Systems, the Register-Herald reported Jan. 12. Vandalia Health is the parent company of Charleston Area Medical Center, which completed the acquisition of Ronceverte, W.Va.-based Greenbrier Valley Medical...
Walmart opens HIV-focused specialty pharmacy in New Jersey
Walmart opened an HIV-focused specialty pharmacy in Hudson County, N.J., News12 New Jersey reported Jan. 14. The pharmacy features clinical programs, HIV-trained pharmacists, care coordination, healthy lifestyle guidance and emotional support services. It is the first pharmacy of its kind in the Northeast, according to the report.
3 hospitals ending cardiology programs
Here are three hospitals that recently announced they are consolidating or closing cardiology programs:. Cincinnati-based Mercy Health is consolidating its open-heart surgery program to two Ohio hospitals starting in mid-2023. Sunnyside, Wash.-based Astria Health is ending all heart procedures and interventional cardiology services at its clinics and Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
