Recent Pokemon news: Full Art, Illustrator Rare TCG cards return as Pokémon trainers blast Niantic over the terrible new addition
Pokemon TCG fans will delight in knowing that the beloved Full Art and Illustrator Rare cards are rarer and have different effects. Upon leaving with pictures of full art Oinkolone ex and Illustrator Rare Wiglett and Sandile, the newest images are in full flight again. In other news, Pokemon Go...
Reurgence Mode Apparently Not coming in Warzone 2 season 2
According to data, Warzones popular Remembrance mode doesn’t be coming in Warzone 2s Season 2 update. According to reliable leaker and dataminer HeyImAlaix, Resurgence will not release from Season two of the series. Alaix, so far, has a good understanding of the way of the Vanguard Zombies perk system.
2023 is the best of all: why were we expecting to Street Fighter 6?
The game – like the Tombola 6 – still escaped, but everything about it seems phenomenal (pic: Capcom). Between the games & the open beta tests, Street Fighter 6 is already slated to run as best fighting game 2023. Even if we had to play the game ourselves...
Here are the best video games of 2022 that are sold in the United States
The best-selling games of 2022 have been revealed. And it should be no surprise that Activision’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a top priority. The US Game of 2022 best-selling games, is the best-selling. The NPD group, established by the US market research firm since 1995, announced...
Is He made in Abyss? The Golden City of the Scorching Sun Got a Sequel Project?
The Made in Abyss anime series is officially beginning to get a sequel, but it is still unclear when the project will be released. The series was presented in a special event on Jan. 15 in a series on the idea of a sequel to Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun is greenlighted and is about to begin to develop in the near future. It wasn’t confirmed whether the project would be a sequel to the anime series or a new exploration of the property using a compilation film or a original story.
Here are the first patch notes for League Patch 12
League of Legends is in full swing, and the Riot Games developers are making sweeping changes to the League meta with a huge buff, nerfs and change as the years best and worst champions begin to become known across Summoners Rift. In Leagues fortnightly updates is Patch 13.2, which is...
HoYoverse officially unveils Dehyu and Mika from Genshin Impact
The HoYoverse team have decided to introduce two new playable characters to Genshin Impact. First is probably already well known to most players, since it’s present in almost all the story missions of Twilight. We speak about a mercenary called Daehye (Pyro). The developers haven’t revealed her rarity and...
Panzer Dragoon Orta: Game released for Xbox 20 years ago today
Last 20 years ago today, Panzer Dragoon Orta was released for the Xbox Original console. Those who don’t like this game still remember that Panzer Dragoon Orta was released for the Xbox Original console. The game was released 20 years ago in North America today and brought kite to...
The community that’s fled Tarkov is imploding with all a variety of issues, including bans, games performances and cheaters
Players struggling to find a way to play Escape from Tarkov in the face of the bribery, almost all in the game and thrash with unfair bans. The page of the Subreddit Escape from Tarkov is full of multiple posts showing how much the game community is sad at the moment and has essentially quit, unless the developer Battlestate Games has made big changes to the game.
Wisdom of Nym: First impressions of Final Fantasy XIV Gods revel, Land teeming content
It means the majority of the new content gets played in Final Fantasy XIV. It seems like it’s been four years since we got a new Deep Dungeon. And hey, if you are, I’m here. Even if we don’t get the interquel patch, its just a whole lot of new content to explore across the usual formats with new dungeons, new BVG rewards to chase, etc.
Last of Us is HBO’s second-biggest debut since House of the Dragon
Last of Us TV show is getting started in an impressive fashion, it was HBO’s second biggest debut since 2010, with only House of the Dragon watching it receives higher viewing figures. The late ending of the new movie was full of excitement, the fans responded with good reviews.
WoW devs share their lesson when they design Mythic+ dungeons
At the time of the introduction of Legendary+ weapons to Legion, no one would have guessed they would be central part of World of Warcraft, nor would they be an esport. As a result, the devs had made mistakes, and here are the lessons they learned when they made a dungeon called Mythic+.
Tale of Fallen Dynasty: Tale of Fallen in a Storm: The Conspiracies, War and Massive Bosses Teases up the tension of the story
The final previews for Koei Tecmos Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty are coming out, highlighting the new gameplay and other features of the upcoming action RPG. A new trailer has dropped too, providing more details about the story. The story starts with a mysterious Elixir that can have the underlying effects of immortality.
It may be possible for an increase in scale-bound game development
According to one of the insiders of the game, PlatinumGames is in talks with Microsoft about resuming work on Scalebound, which was canceled back in 2017. It’s not known to be about continuation development or a complete restart of the project. This game had been canceled at an early...
One of the world’s most powerful mob bosses had no chance of selling Donkey Kong Country 3 to make the difference
In the letters of a recently captured mob boss, he revealed that he had a soft spot for Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kongs Double Trouble! on the Super Nintendo. It might be surprising news for some, but not just because it involves old video games and mafia. DKC3 has a very long term polarizing response from fans, partly because neither Donkey Kong nor Diddy Kong are playable in the game, and Kiddy Kong often is considered a favorite of Super Nintendo’s most popular characters.
New Wo Long: The Fallen Dynasty Story Story Trailer
The game created by Team Ninja, creators of the Dead or Alive and Nioh series, is going to be released in March. Wong: Fallen Dynasty is a action RPG set in three Kingdoms era and enriched with a revolving feel. This game will tell of a nameslosh militia that has tried to survive in chaos-ridden China. Players should fight demons and enemy soldiers, learn martial arts and explore picturesque towns.
What should the Nintendo Switch 2 be?
The Nintendo Switch is almost six. It’s very strange to say that it seems not long ago that the Wii U was the lowest ever point in the world, driven from the brink of long-standing insanity, their hardware and platform abandoned, relics of their own bubble created, relics of their own bubble, revolvingly interconnected from everything else. It wasn’t until now that we were in the middle of the night to talk about what the mysterious Nintendo NX could look like, and then even more recently, we talked about the prospects of the now only-revealed Nintendo Switch, and what it would like in that competitive market despite its strongest and most stacked competitive market.
Games Inbox: The worst game addiction, top game boys and top game managers and the two short series Bayonetta
Magic Kingdoms masterpiece: Disney. On Monday letters page, it seems that Horizon is not only having problems with endless sequels, but that is why many people wish That Suffering was retitled. You like The readings Feature at the weekend, and the complexities of mobile gaming. There are some decent games...
Second edition: It was delayed to two ends of Warcraft, and Second Warcraft: In a database attack, the data mining will put the two occupants in a zone of need
The world’s gamers are waiting for the release of a new Call of Duty Season Update, precisely the season 2 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. There’s a rumor that could sadden some fans: the big update would’ve been delayed for two weeks internal.
Hogwarts Legacy, Raft, High On Life and One Piece Odyssey in a fresh Steam chart
