Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals
Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:21 p.m. EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s weather has calmed down after weeks of atmospheric rivers that have drenched the state and covered its mountains in heavy snow. Light rain and snow showers are lingering in some areas Tuesday, but skies are largely clear. The National Weather Service says there will be a shot of precipitation from a quick system on Wednesday into Thursday, followed by a dry period. Forecasters caution that although the midweek rainfall will be light, it could be enough to cause problems because the state is so saturated. Nine atmospheric rivers since late December have caused power outages, flooding, levee breaks, washouts and landslides. At least 20 people have been killed.
Senate Democrats kill effort to repeal electric car mandate
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Senate Democrats on Tuesday defeated several Republican efforts to repeal a so-called “clean cars” law that aims to reduce carbon pollution through the adoption of California’s stringent rules for vehicle emissions. The committee vote marked a critical juncture in the GOP...
Decriminalizing drugs respects the research and honors compassionate Americans | Opinion
Ren Brabenec is a freelance writer, columnist, and addiction expert in Nashville, Tennessee. After speaking with 6,000 addicts and their families, I'm convinced our justice system’s negative stigma towards drug users is the greatest barrier to addicts getting help. Now that two-thirds of Americans support eliminating criminal penalties for drug possession, it’s time to demand policymakers move away from incarceration towards decriminalization and treatment.
KHQ Right Now
Washington Democratic lawmakers introduce bills seeking to protect abortion access
OLYMPIA, Wash. - While many states around the nation have restricted abortion after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, Democrats in the Washington state legislature are introducing bills that would protect access. Since the legislative session began on Jan. 9, lawmakers have introduced bills that would eliminate cost-sharing for...
