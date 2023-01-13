LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s weather has calmed down after weeks of atmospheric rivers that have drenched the state and covered its mountains in heavy snow. Light rain and snow showers are lingering in some areas Tuesday, but skies are largely clear. The National Weather Service says there will be a shot of precipitation from a quick system on Wednesday into Thursday, followed by a dry period. Forecasters caution that although the midweek rainfall will be light, it could be enough to cause problems because the state is so saturated. Nine atmospheric rivers since late December have caused power outages, flooding, levee breaks, washouts and landslides. At least 20 people have been killed.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO