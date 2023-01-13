ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

RadarOnline

Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals

Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
DELAWARE STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:21 p.m. EST

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s weather has calmed down after weeks of atmospheric rivers that have drenched the state and covered its mountains in heavy snow. Light rain and snow showers are lingering in some areas Tuesday, but skies are largely clear. The National Weather Service says there will be a shot of precipitation from a quick system on Wednesday into Thursday, followed by a dry period. Forecasters caution that although the midweek rainfall will be light, it could be enough to cause problems because the state is so saturated. Nine atmospheric rivers since late December have caused power outages, flooding, levee breaks, washouts and landslides. At least 20 people have been killed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Tennessean

Decriminalizing drugs respects the research and honors compassionate Americans | Opinion

Ren Brabenec is a freelance writer, columnist, and addiction expert in Nashville, Tennessee. After speaking with 6,000 addicts and their families, I'm convinced our justice system’s negative stigma towards drug users is the greatest barrier to addicts getting help. Now that two-thirds of Americans support eliminating criminal penalties for drug possession, it’s time to demand policymakers move away from incarceration towards decriminalization and treatment.
TENNESSEE STATE

