ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

Report: Purdue To Hire Lamar Conard As New Running Backs Coach

Purdue football has now filled the final position coach vacancy on the new staff. Ryan Walters has reportedly hired Miami (OH) running backs coach Lamar Conard to the same position in West Lafayette. Doug Samuels of FootballScoop reported the news first. Conard returns to his alma mater, where he was...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Scarlet Nation

Arkansas Transfer Isaiah Nichols Commits To Purdue

Purdue bolstered its defensive line with Arkansas transfer Isaiah Nichols committing to the Boilermakers Sunday. It is the second Arkansas transfer Purdue has landed in three days as safety Anthony Brown committed to Purdue on Friday. Nichols, listed at 6'3" and 315 lbs, started all 12 regular season games for...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Scarlet Nation

Purdue 64 at Michigan State 63 - Quick Wrap

Purdue goes into the Breslin Center and wins. Purdue's Zach Edey had 32 points and 17 rebounds to set a new scoring career-high, and Purdue goes into Breslin Center and wins 64-63 despite Tyson Walker's 30 point performance. Purdue got rolling early, jumping out to a double-digit lead as Michigan...
EAST LANSING, MI
Scarlet Nation

Looking Back: 3 Takeaways from Friday's Win vs Nebraska

The Fletcher Loyer Game. I guess that is what Purdue can consider the victory vs Nebraska on Friday. Fletcher had his best game to date, of his young Boilermaker career and the best is yet to come. After a short break this weekend, Purdue will head to East Lansing to...
LINCOLN, NE
Scarlet Nation

Boiler Upload Podcast Episode 11: Have We Got an Offer for You

This week's edition of the Boiler Upload Podcast is a three-man version. Casey is out again this week, but Kyle, Travis, and Jace get together to discuss a lot of happenings with football and basketball, including:. - The football recruiting dead period is over! It's time for the offers to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy