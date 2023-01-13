Read full article on original website
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
The richest woman Seattle, WashingtonLuay RahilSeattle, WA
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid WorkEden ReportsSeattle, WA
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.Cristoval VictorialSeattle, WA
Tampa Bay home prices' rise predicted to continue
One of the hottest topics of last year was Tampa Bay's hot housing market. Here's what some experts say we can expect this year. State of play: Zillow predicts home prices will increase in the Tampa area in 2023. Other markets that saw huge increases during the pandemic are now slowing down, but not us.
10 Atlanta Companies That Pay More Than $40 an Hour
Atlanta, GA. - The Atlanta metro area is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country. With a population of over 6 million and a gross domestic product of more than $400 billion, Atlanta has the 10th largest economy in the country and the 20th largest in the world. It's also one of 10 US cities to be ranked as an Alpha Global City.
techvisibility.com
Atlanta, GA cash funds on line – increase so you can $a thousand despite poor credit
Should you decide bring an automible, maybe you will get accept you need the term because ensure so you can get an ensured Vehicles titles money online. Atlanta, GA payday loans out-of $100 in order to $1000 even for a low credit rating | 100per cent contract online Protected. Have...
Miami, the city with "most inflation" in the United States
Nationwide inflation in the United States eased at the end of last year, but the South Florida city of Miami, home to millions of Cuban émigrés, remains the worst and is at the top of the list of large cities with the highest inflation.
beckershospitalreview.com
Former UCLA Health marketing leader joins Miami cancer center
Rhonda Curry has been named chief marketing and communications officer of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of University of Miami Health System. Ms. Curry previously served as chief of communications and interim marketing chief at Los Angeles-based UCLA Health. She has also worked in marketing and communications leadership roles at Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth and Port Angeles, Wash.-based Olympic Medical Center.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mass General Brigham, Northwell and Mayo: Where hospitals are spending their innovation dollars
From virtual nurses to artificial intelligence-powered scheduling to pill-sized robots, hospitals and health systems have started 2023 with an eye on innovation. Here are 23 innovation projects Becker's has reported on since Dec. 19:. 1. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health said in January it plans to roll out virtual nurses at...
Gas prices increase in Georgia as tax returns
It’s not a tax increase, just a return to the norm for drivers statewide who are seeing the sudden increase in gas prices over the past few days and have felt the sticker shock. Gas as of this posting is sitting at $2.99 a gallon for unleaded at many stations across Polk County, a big […] The post Gas prices increase in Georgia as tax returns appeared first on Polk Today.
niceville.com
Florida men sentenced for multi-million-dollar PPP fraud scheme
FLORIDA – Four Florida men have been sentenced to prison for their part in a conspiracy to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) out of loan proceeds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. The loans are guaranteed by the Small Business...
stpetecatalyst.com
Housing authority may fund $39M residential project
A developer wanting to create hundreds of affordable apartments in the county may be able to receive $39 million to finance the project. On Tuesday, Pinellas County Commissioners will review adopting a resolution allowing the housing finance authority to issue $39 million of multifamily housing revenue bonds for the landowner and operator, OK Riverside LLC, to redevelop a Tarpon Springs property.
Top Google Searches By People Atlanta In 2022
Man wanted for costing taxpayers over $1 billion may be in Atlanta, FBI says
ATLANTA — The Federal Bureau of Investigation asked the public to help find a man who violated his pre-trial release. The FBI said Thursday that they are looking for 46-year-old Khalid Ahmed Satary, a former Gwinnett County resident. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The...
Keller: Task force weighing reparations for Black Bostonians faces challenges
BOSTON – City Council members voted last month to form a task force to study how it can provide reparations to Black Bostonians for the city's role in slavery and its legacy of inequality. But action is far from a guarantee. WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talked to NAACP Boston branch president Tanisha Sullivan about the possibility of reparations gaining traction.Keller pointed out that it is a conversation that has been happening in Boston and nationwide for decades, without much success. One reason for that is that polls have shown the word "reparations" has political toxicity. Still, Sullivan said she is...
beckershospitalreview.com
Massachusetts hospital chief nursing officer set to leave after 9 months
Chief Nursing Officer Daniel Wright, BSN, RN, turned in his resignation after only nine months at Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Medical Center, Framingham Source reported Jan. 13. Mr. Wright became CNO in May. During his time at MetroWest, he has improved patient experience scores and reduced turnover among nurses, according to...
Pinky Cole responds to employees’ lawsuit claiming she kept 25% of tips for owners, managers
ATLANTA — Pinky Cole, the celebrity owner of Slutty Vegan and Bar Vegan, responded after her former employees filed a lawsuit against the restaurant entrepreneur. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke exclusively with a current employee who said he is treated and paid well. The employee, who asked not...
beckershospitalreview.com
'A solution in search of a problem': Children's Hospital Colorado analytics officer on AI and big data
Big data and artificial intelligence have dominated hospital technology executive concerns as IT leaders work to ensure they get the most investment return in an uncertain economic environment. To learn more about the intersections between big data, artificial intelligence and healthcare, Becker's reached out to Kerri Webster, the chief analytics...
Coral Springs Resident, Three Others Sentenced in $28 Million Paycheck Protection Program Fraud Scheme
Four South Florida residents, including a Coral Springs man, were sentenced to prison for their involvement in a $28 million Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud scheme. Edward Moise, 45, of Coral Springs, was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Marcgenson Marc, 37, of Coconut Creek, was sentenced to 15 months in prison. Wally Dorlus, 41, of Margate, was sentenced to 48 months in prison, and Roberto Geronimo, 40, of Miami Gardens, was sentenced to 70 months in prison to run concurrently with his sentence for drug conspiracy charges.
