Crash course for NJ drivers: How many points for these offenses?
Getting a ticket while driving is never pleasant. But in New Jersey, some infractions are a lot more painful than others. If you are convicted of a moving violation in the Garden State, depending on what you did, points are added to your driving record that can cause your auto insurance premiums to go up, frequently by hundreds of dollars a year. If you accumulate enough points, your driving privileges will be suspended.
Fantastic, Another Scam New Jersey Residents Should Be Weary Of
This is more so a precautionary post, something to be aware of. It's happened in other states but could happen to us right here in New Jersey. Have you ever been scammed? It's not a fun experience. I was once; my wife and I somehow got onto a list for...
Son beat mother with landscaping rock in Evesham, NJ, police say
EVESHAM — A 43-year old man has been arrested and charged after beating his mother unconscious with a landscaping rock, according to police. Lawrence Kim, of Marlton, has been charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, in connection with the alleged incident.
Don’t panic when you see the latest foreclosure data for NJ
U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
Alligator found in vacant lot in New Jersey
Animal rescuers in New Jersey said they are investigating the origins of an unusual non-native animal picked up in Monmouth County: an alligator.
Why Are There Red Balls on Powerlines in New Jersey?
I've been a curious person from the time I was a little kid. When I was younger and on the carousel in Seaside Heights and all the other children were waving to their parents, I was trying to figure things out. Where is the music coming from? How is this...
This Winter, Is it Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in New Jersey?
We're all used to warming our cars on cold winter mornings, but is it legal?. Winter is here in New Jersey. Thankfully, it's been a warmer winter than in years past, but you know cold weather could come in at any moment. Remember when we had 20 degree weather this past Christmas?
NJ kids getting high on unregulated ‘cannabis cousin’ product
Marijuana is legally available in New Jersey for recreational use, but you have to be at least 21 years old and go to a regulated dispensary in order to get it. No such rules apply to a similar product derived from the same plant as marijuana, and one New Jersey lawmaker believes the time has come to set strict guidelines and limit how it is sold.
Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
Shots fired inside Wawa store in Ewing, NJ
EWING — An argument inside a 24-hour Wawa led to an exchange of gunfire early Sunday morning. Three or four customers who arrived separately at the store on Parkway Avenue around 3:25 a.m. got into an argument and were asked to leave by workers, according to Ewing police. One...
7 dead whales in NJ and NY in one month but Murphy doesn’t care (Opinion)
Most of you thought that “liberal progressive" Democrat politicians love whales. They’re always preaching about the environment and saving animals and their habitat. Even though whales are pretty heavy if you put them on the scale against the alleged fight against climate change. The religion of climate change...
New Jersey Has One of the Best Hummingbird Gardens in the Country
I had no idea about this hummingbird garden in New Jersey. I have a certain bush in my yard that attracts hummingbirds every year. Come spring, less than 70 days away the hummingbirds will migrate to New Jersey. Hummingbirds are one of the favorite birds of New Jerseyans. Thanks to...
The definitive list for the 4 best hot dog places in NJ
It seems like every time we discuss a foodie topic, hot dogs, get the most passion. And I’m not sure how we became what is arguably the hot dog capital of the country, but we are almost as passionate about our hot dogs as we are about our pizza.
Raising a family? Why New Jersey is a great state to put down roots
👪 New Jersey is a great place to raise a family, ranking 7th best overall. 👪 Wallethub looked at affordability, education, health, safety and other factors. 👪 Marriage rates and poverty are among the challenges facing the state. Thinking about raising a family in New Jersey? Congratulations!...
Pregnant woman among 2 shot on busy NJ highway
WOODBRIDGE — A pregnant woman and a man in a vehicle were hit by gunfire in a shooting along Route 1 on Saturday night. Bullets riddled two vehicles at the intersection of South Inman Avenue and Route 1 in Woodbridge around 5:43 p.m., according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.
A key to saving a life in New Jersey is knowing how to perform CPR
In the days following the sudden cardiac arrest emergency event of Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin a couple Monday's ago, we know that the quick response of team medical staff and others responding quickly onto the field and giving CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) was what aided in saving this young man's life.
18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
New Jersey’s Best Bakery Will Transport You Back In Time
If you want to take a step back in time you don't really need a time machine, you just need a car and a couple of free hours to check out one of Jersey's oldest general stores that also hosts one of the best bakeries in the state!. The great...
Why do we in NJ call them Bennys? Here are the 8 most popular theories
There are a few theories about the origins of the term "Benny" as a slang term for out-of-town tourists to the New Jersey shore. If you thought you knew the exact origin story of the term, I got news for you. There are plenty of people who disagree with you.
Where do NJ people escape for a warm winter getaway?
Now that we're past the holidays and we have a few months before the weather really warms up in New Jersey people are looking for a place to escape to for a winter getaway. Fortunately, there are several warm-weather vacation spots within the United States that are perfect for New Jerseyans hoping to escape the winter chill.
