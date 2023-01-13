ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash course for NJ drivers: How many points for these offenses?

Getting a ticket while driving is never pleasant. But in New Jersey, some infractions are a lot more painful than others. If you are convicted of a moving violation in the Garden State, depending on what you did, points are added to your driving record that can cause your auto insurance premiums to go up, frequently by hundreds of dollars a year. If you accumulate enough points, your driving privileges will be suspended.
Don’t panic when you see the latest foreclosure data for NJ

U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
NJ kids getting high on unregulated ‘cannabis cousin’ product

Marijuana is legally available in New Jersey for recreational use, but you have to be at least 21 years old and go to a regulated dispensary in order to get it. No such rules apply to a similar product derived from the same plant as marijuana, and one New Jersey lawmaker believes the time has come to set strict guidelines and limit how it is sold.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town

Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
BRANCHBURG, NJ
Shots fired inside Wawa store in Ewing, NJ

EWING — An argument inside a 24-hour Wawa led to an exchange of gunfire early Sunday morning. Three or four customers who arrived separately at the store on Parkway Avenue around 3:25 a.m. got into an argument and were asked to leave by workers, according to Ewing police. One...
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
Where do NJ people escape for a warm winter getaway?

Now that we're past the holidays and we have a few months before the weather really warms up in New Jersey people are looking for a place to escape to for a winter getaway. Fortunately, there are several warm-weather vacation spots within the United States that are perfect for New Jerseyans hoping to escape the winter chill.
NEW JERSEY STATE
