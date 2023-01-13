ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

John Carpenter doesn’t regret The Thing, even though it cost him work

John Carpenter has made some truly great films, but arguably one of his best movies is 1982’s The Thing. If you’ve not seen it, The Thing is a tense and taught science fiction movie about a shape-shifting alien. It’s a paranoid thriller more than an alien movie, and honestly, it’s a masterpiece.
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Popculture

'NCIS' Casts 'Star Trek' Legend

The first-ever NCIS three-show crossover will feature a familiar face to longtime Star Trek fans. Robert Picardo, who played The Doctor on Star Trek Voyager, plays a key guest role in the action-packed three-hour special. James Morrison, Maya Stojan, and Dawn Olivieri also guest star in the special. Picardo can...
HAWAII STATE
Looper

Ghostbusters Star Annie Potts Doesn't Think Bill Murray Ever Read The Script

Part of the everlasting charm of the "Ghostbusters" films is the eclectic casts. From comedy legends like Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd to megastars working across genres such as Sigourney Weaver and Ernie Hudson, "Ghostbusters" is filled with some of Hollywood's top talent playing memorable characters that have stood the test of time. Fans have wondered how much those characters came from the film's script and how much was created by the actors behind the characters.
Elle

Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston

In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rick and Morty’ is officially dead to fans after alleged Justin Roiland DMs emerge

Content warning for sexual content and offensive language. Last Thursday, Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland was charged with domestic violence arising from an incident in 2020 involving an unnamed former partner. Roiland is pleading not guilty, with his attorney releasing a statement criticizing “inaccurate” media coverage and saying they “look forward to clearing Justin’s name”.
ComicBook

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Debuts Gory New Trailer

Ahead of the theatrical premiere of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, the slasher movie take on the classic children's tale, a brand new trailer has been released by Fathom Events, teasing even more of the gory goodness that awaits fans of the twisted movie. Dread Central brings us the new video, which is short but packs a huge punch with the amount of footage that it quickly shows off. Give it a look in the player below and look for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey to arrive in theaters for one night only, premiering on February 15th.
Decider.com

That’s All, Folks! HBO Max Removes Hundreds Episodes of ‘Looney Tunes’ and ‘The Flintstones’ as Cost-Cutting Blitz Continues

As Bugs Bunny would say, “That’s all, folks!” HBO Max welcomed the new year with the removal of the cartoon classics Looney Tunes and The Flintstones as part of their highly-criticized Warner Bros. Discovery merger. The streamer removed Seasons 16-31 of Looney Tunes and Seasons 4-6 of The Flintstones on Sat., Dec. 31, Variety confirmed. This change comes with good news and bad news: the good news is that episodes of both programs still remain on the streaming giant. The first fifteen seasons of Looney Tunes are currently available to stream on HBO Max, totaling 225 shorts dating back to 1930. (Vulture...

