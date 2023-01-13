Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
The worlds first color changing vehicle unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind bogglingCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Related
NRF Innovators Show Off Crime-Fighting Tech
Even as David Johnston, the National Retail Federation’s VP of asset protection and retail operations was hosting a four-person panel about how retailers and law enforcement can partner to solve the scourge of organized retail crime, the floors below at New York’s Javits Center were teeming with innovators showing off what they billed as purpose-driven store solutions. Artificial intelligence technologies on display at the three-day conference included numerous self-checkout stations with anti-ticket switching capabilities, surveillance technology to track every person and item in a store, pre-pay and go convenience store concepts and supply chain radio frequency identification (RFID) that treats shoplifting...
Radio Ink
Key Takeaways For Radio Fom CES 2023
(By Buzz Knight) As I write this CES 2023 Wrapped article, like many of you who attended, I’m winging my way back home trying to extrapolate key themes that can be useful. Item one will be to inspect my custom orthotics to be sure they are still in working order. Our Takin A Walk steps clocked in at roughly 65,000 steps of glitz, glory and gadgets. But, seriously, how does one answer the question from CES outsiders who ask, “What was the coolest game changing technology that you witnessed?”
Building Design & Construction
CES recognizes a Dutch firm’s wearable technology for construction management
Hard hats with tracking sensors. Smart boots and watches. Glasses that open windows to augmented reality. Exoskeletons that relieve user stress. These are among the wearable technologies that have emerged in recent years to make construction sites safer and more efficient for workers and supervisors. Earlier this month, TokenMe, a...
techaiapp.com
The Best, Weirdest, and Most Interesting Tech at CES 2023
The 2023 CES exhibition has come to an end. After two years of cancellations and downsizing thanks to the pandemic, CES was almost normal this year, barring a few absent companies and downsized exhibits. Thankfully, Gadgets 360 was on site in Las Vegas and we were able to see plenty of brand new tech as well as concepts and demonstrations of ideas that give us a peek into the future. Of course there were plenty of TVs, laptops and wearables, but in this article, we’re bringing you some of the more experimental tech, and the exhibits with stories behind them. Do leave us a comment and tell us which of these you’d like to own this year.
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
8 Benefits of Computer Vision in the Security Industry
One of the most useful types of AI for the physical security industry is computer vision. Eight of the most significant benefits of computer vision in security are biometric authentication, finding people of interest, improved weapon detection, faster responses to suspicious situations, helping understand crowd behavior, virtual fencing, vehicle identification, and streamlining security footage reviews.
Another Tech Giant Prepares For Major Layoffs, This Time 11,000 Jobs Will Be Cut: Report
Tech giant Microsoft Inc MSFT is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company has more than 200,000 employees and will be cutting 11,000 jobs or about 5% of its workforce, according to Sky News, as reported by Reuters. Those cuts will include 6,000 positions in the U.K.
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
US startups are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft
Node Air and JetX are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft that combines the best of their respective technologies. This collaboration will connect Node Air's modular transportation system with JetX 's Vector Thrust Propulsion. The concept of modular aircraft is relatively new and has yet to be...
Rents Fall As Rapidly As They Rose In Pandemic Hot Spots: Will This Continue In 2023?
Median rent costs in the U.S. are beginning to moderate as high inflation, high interest rates, and low consumer confidence cools demand. Nationally, rents are growing at a pace three-times slower than they were growing last year, when inflation was ramping up. Redfin Corp RDFN estimated rents on a national level rose 4.8% on a year over year basis, the smallest increase since July 2021.
Elon Musk Reveals Tesla's Savior
Tesla has become the world leader in electric vehicles. But 14 years ago, the automaker was desperate.
Nest Smart Thermostat Co-Founder Is Back With a New Device for the Home, Focused on Food
Matt Rogers helped to usher in the era of the smart home device as co-founder of Nest Labs, the smart home thermostat that was ultimately acquired by Google. After the Google deal, Rogers began work on several philanthropic projects, many focusing on climate-related initiatives. The tech engineer is back with...
Woonsocket Call
DLR Launches Ground-breaking Robot Control Software
BINYAMINA, Israel - Jan. 17, 2023 - PRLog -- Deep Learning Robotics (DLR) is proud to unveil a game-changing breakthrough in the field of robotics with the launch of its new robot control software. This innovative software -introduced for the first time at DLR's CES booth in Las Vegas last week- allows users to teach robots tasks in the most natural and intuitive way possible - by simply demonstrating the task.
SpaceNews.com
Spanish startup to upgrade tiny satellites to take on global IoT market
TAMPA, Fla. — Spanish startup Fossa Systems, which operates a constellation for connecting low-power monitoring devices, hopes to move pilot projects to full-blown commercial services this year by adding more capable satellites to its fleet. The three-year-old company currently has 13 picosatellites in low Earth orbit. Fossa CEO Julián...
Investors Are Pulling The Plug On Emerson Electric Shares Today: What's Going On?
Emerson Electric Co EMR shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced a proposal to acquire National Instruments Corp NATI. What Happened: Emerson Electric said it submitted a proposal to the National Instruments board to acquire the company for $53 per share in cash. The offer implies an enterprise value of $7.6 billion.
Cannabis Giant SNDL Grows Bigger: Finalizes Valens Acquisition Becoming 'A Leader And Trusted Partner' In Canadian Marijuana Space
SNDL Inc. SNDL completed the previously disclosed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS, other than those held by SNDL and its subsidiaries, pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, for total consideration of approximately CA$138 million ($103 million) consisting of common shares of SNDL and assumption of Valens' CA$60 million non-revolving term loan facility.
Benzinga
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
demolitionandrecycling.media
Deere reveals an electric excavator at CES
During a keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show CES 2023, John Deere CEO John May revealed two new technologies – the 145 X-Tier electric excavator and a high-tech planting system – designed to help customers be more productive, profitable, and sustainable. John Deere Construction & Forestry is...
Tesla Gives a Little Taste of the Cybertruck
Chief Vehicle Designer Franz von Holzhausen says the truck that will go into production in June will have "pleasant surprises" for consumers.
Comments / 0