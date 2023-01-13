Read full article on original website
New CPT codes added for AI, virtual reality
With the increasing use of artificial intelligence and virtual reality in healthcare, the American Medical Association unveiled new Current Procedural Terminology codes for these services. According to a Jan. 16 AMA article, the appended Category III CPT code set that took effect last year includes:. Artificial intelligence. — 0731T to...
AI for workforce shortages, digital upskilling: 10 health tech trends for '23, per Philips
How can healthcare technology relieve staffing shortages, busy workflows and economic strains? Here 10 health tech trends Philips Healthcare says can meet those and other industry challenges in 2023. 1. Addressing workforce shortages with workflow automation and artificial intelligence. 2. Digital upskilling through continuous training and education. 3. Enabling remote...
'A solution in search of a problem': Children's Hospital Colorado analytics officer on AI and big data
Big data and artificial intelligence have dominated hospital technology executive concerns as IT leaders work to ensure they get the most investment return in an uncertain economic environment. To learn more about the intersections between big data, artificial intelligence and healthcare, Becker's reached out to Kerri Webster, the chief analytics...
Chief marketing officers on the move: 3 new appointments
The following marketing executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Jan. 9:. Rhonda Curry was named chief marketing and communications officer of Miami-based Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. Jennifer Gilkie was named chief marketing officer of Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health. Jenny Collopy has been named vice president and...
