Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball looks to bounce back after back-to-back blowout losses
Coming off back-to-back losses by an average of 35 points, Penn State looks to get back on track with a Wednesday night rematch against Big Ten rival Minnesota. Saturday’s matchup against No. 12 Iowa sums up how the Lady Lions have been playing over the past week. Getting blown...
Digital Collegian
Big Ten play rolls on for Penn State men's basketball with Wisconsin and Nebraska on horizon
Coming off a dominant 19-point win at home against Indiana, Penn State will hit the road for a Tuesday night throwdown in Madison, Wisconsin. After three days off, the Nittany Lions will return to the friendly confines of the Bryce Jordan Center Saturday afternoon to face Nebraska. After losing to...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football picks up commitment from in-state linebacker Anthony Speca
Penn State received its second commitment for the class of 2024. Ranked as a four-star prospect by 247sports composite rankings, linebacker Anthony Speca announced he has committed to Penn State for the class of 2024. Speca is a Pittsburgh native and is the fifth-best player in Pennsylvania and the 23rd-best...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's volleyball's Owen Rose named EIVA Defensive Player of the Week
After helping his team get off perfect 2-0 start at home, sophomore Owen Rose took home the EIVA’s Defensive Player of the Week award. The middle blocker accumulated three kills and a career-best nine blocks in the season opener against Daemen. He then followed up this performance with a...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey drops in USCHO poll after getting swept by Michigan State
Following its first time being swept this season, Penn State has slipped down to No. 6 in the USCHO rankings. No. 15 Michigan State took down the Nittany Lions in two overtime contests, including a tense Saturday shootout, this past weekend. This pair of loses for the blue and white...
Digital Collegian
SEE IT: Penn State men’s hockey unveils alternate jerseys ahead of Wear White Game
This Saturday marks Penn State’s annual Wear White Game in Pegula Ice Arena, as the Nittany Lions will play host to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Ahead of that contest, Penn State unveiled new white alternate jerseys that will debut during the Jan. 21 Big Ten battle. The blue...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey’s Kiara Zanon named CHA Forward of the Week
Penn State junior Kiara Zanon has been named College Hockey America’s forward of the week following her strong showing against RIT this past weekend. Across the two-game series, Zanon tallied four points, including three goals. Her efforts proved instrumental in Penn State’s solid weekend, as the blue and white...
Digital Collegian
Wide receiver Dante Cephas transfers to Penn State from Kent State despite firing of Taylor Stubblefield
Just like last season, Penn State added another receiver from the transfer portal. Kent State wide receiver Dante Cephas announced he has committed to the blue and white, he announced on Twitter. Cephas’ best season was in 2021, when he had 82 receptions for 1,240 yards and nine touchdowns. He...
UGA football player, staff member killed in crash hours after National Championship celebration
ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after celebrating their national championship, the University of Georgia football team is mourning the loss of a teammate and staff member. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said 20-year-old Devin Willock died in a single-vehicle crash on Barnett Shoals Road around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. The driver,...
Digital Collegian
Ranking the best bagels in State College for National Bagel Day | Blog
National Bagel Day was Sunday, and I was on the hunt to find the best bagel locations throughout State College. I was looking for excellent customer service, the softness but also firmness of the bagel, the variety of flavors offered and, of course, the flavor. I had to spend multiple...
Digital Collegian
3/20 Coalition, Central PA United host activities in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
To "honor the legacy" of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the 3/20 Coalition and Central PA United hosted activities in the Schlow Centre Region Library on Monday. Centre County community members participated in paper quilt making and board games from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the library. “The morning...
School districts announce schedule changes due to weather
(WSPA) – School districts in the Upstate, Georgia and Western North Carolina have canceled all activities and events Thursday due to the potential severe weather. FRANKLIN COUNTY Franklin County Schools have announced that students will be released an hour early prior to normal dismissal. GREENWOOD COUNTY Greenwood County Schools District 50‘s after-school activity bus transportation […]
FOX Carolina
DSS launches new portal for SNAP users
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new online portal is making it easier for people who get SNAP benefits to find out when their next payment will come. You can access the portal by clicking here and entering your birthdate and case number. Then you can find out when your next deposit is scheduled for and how much it will be.
Digital Collegian
Amber Concepcion sworn in as 1st woman Centre County Commissioner in 19 years
Amber Concepcion was sworn in as the next Centre County Commissioner Tuesday morning at the Centre County Courthouse. Concepcion replaced fellow democrat Michael Pipe, who announced in December his resignation after being appointed Deputy Chief of Staff for Public Safety for Governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s administration. Pipe served as a commissioner for 11 years.
GBI: Georgia man arrested in murder-for-hire scheme in attempt to kill former girlfriend
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against a former girlfriend. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Last year, the Cleveland Police Department in Georgia, began an investigation into Freddie Warthen, in regard to reports of him...
