Fort Collins, CO

Colorado Sunshine: Rocky Mountain grad Liv Stutzman returns to Fort Collins

By Chris Schmaedeke
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
The Fort Collins native spent one year playing soccer in Laramie playing for the Cowgirls before deciding to return to Fort Collins.

She made an instant impact for Wyoming playing in 17 games, starting 16, and recording a pair of goals and an assist. Her first career goal came against Nevada and scored against the Rams.

Her high-school career was also strong as she reached the CHSAA State semifinals in 2018. Stutzman also played club ball for Rapids ECNL.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports.

The Denver Gazette

