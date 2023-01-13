Read full article on original website
BBC
Owen Farrell: England coach Steve Borthwick stresses captain's important contribution
England head coach Steve Borthwick says it is important to recognise how special Owen Farrell is after naming him as captain for the Six Nations. Ellis Genge and Courtney Lawes have been selected as vice-captains. But despite the scrutiny on Farrell, who is currently banned for a high tackle, Borthwick...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Cantwell, Tillman, Moyes, Nisbet, Pitu, Melkersen
Alexi Pitu, who was linked with a move to Rangers last week, would love to play for the Ibrox club and reunite with former team-mate Ianis Hagi, but the 20-year-old winger says he is concentrating on playing for Farul Constanta, the Romanian club owned by the latter's father, Gheorge. (Daily Record)
Corry Evans reveals what Tony Mowbray said to Sunderland players after Swansea defeat
Sunderland captain keen to quickly put defeat behind them.
Sunderland frustrated in Andras Nemeth pursuit with Genk determined to keep him
Will Sunderland have to wait until the summer to sign striker target?
BBC
Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday
Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
Report: Newcastle United Interested In Signing Conor Gallagher
Newcastle United are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window.
NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Arsenal wear red shirts?
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
BBC
Danilo: Nottingham Forest sign Palmeiras midfielder for about £16m
Nottingham Forest have signed Brazilian midfielder Danilo from Palmeiras for a fee of about £16m. The 21-year-old joins the City Ground side, who are 13th in the Premier League, on a six-and-a-half-year deal. Danilo won two Copa Libertadores and the 2022 Brazilian Serie A title with Palmeiras. "I will...
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Emma Raducanu faces Coco Gauff & Rafael Nadal also in action on day three
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Britain's Emma Raducanu and American teenager Coco Gauff will meet for the first time in an eagerly...
BBC
Troubled Hampden pitch to receive extra maintenance
The Hampden playing surface is being assessed with a view to "enhanced pitch maintenance provision", the Scottish FA and Scottish Professional Football League have said in a joint statement. The national stadium hosted Viaplay Cup semi-finals on consecutive days at the weekend, the first in foul conditions. Michael Beale, whose...
BBC
Darren Ferguson: Peterborough United boss says squad has the quality to get promotion without many additions
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson says he thinks the squad he has inherited is good enough to get promoted without many new signings. Ferguson won his first game back at the helm on Monday at Port Vale after returning for a fourth spell as boss earlier this month. Posh's 2-0...
What is Sunderland's strongest back four?
Sunderland have plenty of good options in defence, but what would be the strongest four?
BBC
Sunderland crash death: Tribute to 'loving and outgoing' teenager
The family of a teenager who died in a car crash have paid tribute to the "outgoing and loving" young woman. Mia Marsh died when the car she was in left the A1231 in Sunderland at about 01:20 GMT on 3 December. The 17-year-old's family said she was "funny, outgoing...
BBC
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Martinez, White, Shaw, Moreno, Odegaard, Saka, Rashford
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
Manchester United 'In Running' For Top Midfielder Ahead Of Summer Move
Manchester United are said to be in the running to sign a top midfielder this summer according to a new report.
Owen Farrell ‘fully accepts he needs to change’ his tackle technique
Owen Farrell ‘fully accepts he needs to change’ his tackle technique after he was named as England captain for the Six Nations
SB Nation
Alexander-Arnold: Brighton Performance “Completely Unacceptable”
While some of the post-match comments from Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton yesterday sounded worryingly defeatist, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s interview with the LFC website came off more defiant and angry. He was very clearly disgusted with his side’s play on the south coast. “It’s not what we wanted...
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Nick Kyrgios withdraws from home Grand Slam
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. Home favourite Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open with a knee injury the day before he...
Report: Chelsea Show Interest In Dusan Vlahovic And Victor Osimhen
Chelsea have shown interest in Seria A duo Dusan Vlahoic and Victor Osimhen as they continue their search for a number nine.
