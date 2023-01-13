Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
Stadia users can now unlock their controller’s Bluetooth
Google has released the online tool it promised to enable Bluetooth support on the Stadia controller. This gives the cloud-streaming gamepad a second life, so owners can use it with PC, iOS or Android devices, preventing the platform’s central accessory from becoming a glorified paperweight. Stadia will shut its doors for good on Wednesday at 11:59 PM PT.
Engadget
The Morning After: Twitter may have deliberately cut off third-party app access
Twitter appears to have deliberately cut off third-party clients from accessing its API. Since Thursday evening, many of the most popular apps that scroll Twitter without going through the company’s own software, including Tweetbot and Twitterrific, haven’t worked, with no official communication from Twitter. On Sunday, a report from The Information featured messages from Twitter’s internal Slack channels that suggested the company is aware of the outage – and is likely the cause of it. “Third-party app suspensions are intentional,” reads one message in a channel the company’s engineers use to fix service disruptions.
‘No cheaters allowed’. This company will pay you $1,500 to go on 15 dates but just be ready for it to appear on social media
A U.S. jewelry brand wants to pay you to go on 15 dates in five months. People looking for love have been offered an extra incentive to go out on dates — a chunk of cash — but there is a catch. Jewelry brand Shane Co. is offering...
Engadget
What happens when smart bulbs meet dumb software?
The official Philips Hue app sucks. You'd think that, being the oldest name in the smart lighting world, Philips would have the best app on the market. More than a decade of iterative improvements and a mature hardware world would see the app rise proudly above its competitors. Sadly for me, and every other Hue user, the company seems to have fallen asleep behind the wheel.
Engadget
Amazon has a big sale on TP-Link routers and smart home gadgets
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you're looking...
Engadget
Twitter admits it’s breaking third-party apps, cites ‘long-standing API rules’
Several days after Twitter abruptly cut a number of third-party apps off from its API, the company has quietly acknowledged the move. “Twitter is enforcing its long-standing API rules,” the company said in a tweet from its developer account. “That may result in some apps not working.”
Engadget
Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max chips finally arrive for MacBook Pro and Mac mini
As , Apple has unveiled its new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips that will arrive very soon in new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini computers. The new models will be up to 40 percent faster and offer superior battery life — and if you're keen to get one, they're now available to order with shipping set to start next week.
Engadget
Canon EOS R6 II review: An excellent hybrid camera with few flaws
Top notch autofocus and sharp 4K 60p video with no crop. Join thousands of dog owners choosing IAMS™ food. Sony and Canon are locked in a pitched battle for the full-frame mirrorless camera market, and Canon’s latest salvo is the $2,500 EOS R6 II. It’s not just a key rival to Sony’s like-priced 33-megapixel A7 IV, but gives Canon the opportunity to rectify overheating flaws in the otherwise excellent EOS R6.
Engadget
Getty Images sues the maker of AI art generator Stable Diffusion over data scraping allegations
Last September Getty Images banned the inclusion of AI-generated works in its commercial database over copyright concerns. On Tuesday, Getty Images announced that it is suing Stability AI, maker of the popular AI art tool Stable Diffusion, in a London court over alleged copyright violations. "It is Getty Images’ position...
Engadget
Samsung SSDs and memory cards are over 60 percent off at Amazon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Now is a...
A woman's awful experience getting refunded for a $19 candle on Etsy went viral after the store kept insulting her
Elisabeth Manente accidentally ordered the wrong candle and was met with contempt from the Etsy store's owner when she requested a refund.
Engadget
Microsoft could lay off as many as 11,000 employees this week
Multiple reports suggest the company is planning far-reaching job cuts. Microsoft could announce wide-sweeping layoffs within the next few days. The possibility of the tech giant laying off a significant part of its workforce was first reported by and later corroborated by . Sky put the number of the cuts at approximately five percent of the company’s 220,000-person workforce or about 11,000 employees total. Bloomberg said it couldn’t find out the scale of the layoffs but reported they would affect “a number of engineering divisions” and that they’re set to be “significantly larger” than other rounds of job cuts undertaken by Microsoft over the last year.
Engadget
Arturia turns the MiniFreak into a standalone soft synth
When Arturia launched the MiniFreak, it also promised that a plugin version, MiniFreak V would also be available soon. Originally it was only available to those who purchased a hardware MiniFreak, but now it's being offered to anyone who wants access to the dual digital sound engines and 22 oscillator modes without eating up any more physical space in their studio.
CNBC
The big risk in the most-popular, and aging, big tech default email programs
Many individuals and businesses rely on email programs from Microsoft, Google and Apple. Cybersecurity experts say email is such an old technology it relies on operating systems vulnerable to cyber attacks and default settings need to be updated more frequently. Each month, Microsoft Defender for Office 365 detects and blocks...
Engadget
How to share your location using an iPhone
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Smartphones may mean...
Comments / 0