Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague
A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
