Rochester, NY

Start of a new year brings several changes to Section V

By James Johnson and Marquel Slaughter
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 4 days ago
Welcome fans of Section V sports,

As we slowly walk a little deeper into the new year, there is change taking place in Rochester region high school sports:

Rough patch for Spencerport wrestling

In another example of how things can quickly change, the Spencerport Rangers - of all the wrestling teams in Section V - are in tough times.

  • Spencerport junior varsity wrestling coach Chris Gray is running the varsity team after Tony Russo was removed as coach near Christmas Day. We are unable to provide details related to employee-related matters," Spencerport athletic director Jennifer Lapinski said about the jolting in-season change,
  • New Wrestling News put Spencerport at No. 10 in its pre-season Division I state rankings. The New York State Sportswriters Association had them at No. 10 in the state in its version of the 2021-22 final season rankings. Spencerport placed fourth in December 2021 in the Monroe County Championships, third at the 2022 Section V Dual Meet Division I Championships, defeated Hilton and Brockport during the league dual meet season and won the Section V Class A2 Championship.
  • Results for the Rangers this season, however, include a sixth-place at the Monroe County Championships and surprising one-sided losses. Spencerport had forfeit losses at 110, 160, 172 and 215 pounds early January against Brighton. Brockport received one six-point forfeit win during a 39-28 victory over Spencerport in mid-December. "We realize this is a transition within the program, yet our focus remains on our athletes and making sure they are prepared for each match remaining in the season," Lapinski said.

Pittsford Mendon thriving through injuries

Pittsford Mendon players who were reserves in the past have logged key minutes for coach Bob Nally's Vikings as the team battled through injuries, and still are.

Guard London Hoyser mentioned how it's been someone different every night making plays for Mendon. Ryan Deuel, Mike Bischoping, Aaron Shan and Matt Woods are just a few players whose roles expanded.

"It's a little different this year given the fact that we've had the luxury of winning (a lot) of our games the last couple of years," Hoyser said. "We definitely had to take a step back and really assess ourselves every game."

Coach Bob Nally's Vikings have weathered the storm. They began the winter 3-4, but thanks to the return of reigning All-Greater Rochester Player of the Year Jackson Green, Mendon has since won four straight games and five of its last six to improve to 7-4. Not to mention a knee injury from football will force senior Caleb Lewis to miss the season.

"We were deeper than we thought we were," Nally said. "Due to injuries we've had to go to certain guys and they've stepped up, made big plays and started for us when they had no thoughts about starting for us before. Ultimately that's going to help us down the road."

New football coaches are coming

There are at least four openings for varsity football coaches in Section V, after Aquinas announced Maurice Jackson is that school's choice for the position.

  • Batavia Blue Devils: Brennan Briggs has stepped away after Batavia won the last two Section V Class B championships. Briggs, who won an impressive six titles in 11 seasons, "I have a four-year-old and six-year-old," Briggs said. "I don't want miss their childhood."
  • Bishop Kearney/Rochester Prep/Rochester Academy: Third coach in three seasons will replace Zane Howard.
  • Hornell Red Raiders: The next coach of this team follows Erik Werner after 10 seasons.
  • Spencerport Rangers: John Dowd had support to remain as coach, but he has a son entering high school football. The Rangers climbed to the level of contenders to win Section V championships, so we will see if the players, Dowd's successor and the rest of the coaching staff can get back there.

Until next time, keep up on Section V's sports scene by going to our high school page.

If you like this newsletter, please share it with a friend or family member. If you would like to receive the weekly Varsity Voices newsletter, sign up here.

Our work isn't possible without D&C subscribers. If you are one, thank you. If you're not, please consider subscribing.

Democrat and Chronicle

