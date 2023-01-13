DNR to Michigan snowmobilers: Watch out for water hazards on trails

Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) trail officials have a warning for snowmobilers.

The agency is telling snowmobilers to watch out for watery hazards along state trails, according to a news release.

"There are still wet areas that are normally frozen by this time of year and there are wet areas that are not normally wet at all," said Peter Costa, eastern Upper Peninsula trail specialist for the DNR's Parks and Recreation Division in a written statement. "Most areas still have good riding, but there are spots riders need to be careful and aware."

DNR said that the best tip for snowmobilers is to "know before you go," by checking websites and social media pages from local snowmobile trail clubs to get information on trail conditions. The DNR also offers information on trails on its website .

The DNR also wants to remind snowmobilers to " ride right " while snowmobiling along Michigan's 6,000 miles of trails.

Here is a list of precautions from the DNR:

Ride at a safe speed.

Ride sober.

Ride on the right.

Ride within your abilities.

Watch out, and move over, for trail groomers.

Free snowmobiling

Michigan Department of Natural Resources also announced Thursday that they are offering a free snowmobiling weekend to allow snowmobilers to operate their machines for two days.

The free weekend is set for Feb. 11-12, and the requirement for snowmobile registration, license, or trail permit is suspended. It's recommended by DNR that snowmobilers are still required to adhere to regulations and rules of snowmobiling in Michigan.

The Michigan Legislature approved the bill for DNR to put on this event. This weekend is supposed to allow experienced snowmobilers to bring their friends who don't have experience with the sport but want to try it out.

"Free Snowmobiling Weekend is a great opportunity for those that haven’t dusted off their snowmobiles to jump on the trails," said Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division in a written statement “It’s also a great time for out-of-state visitors to come explore thousands of miles of trails found in the Upper and Lower peninsulas.

DNR also offers free fishing and off-road riding (ORV) weekends each year.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: DNR to Michigan snowmobilers: Watch out for water hazards on trails