ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

DNR to Michigan snowmobilers: Watch out for water hazards on trails

By Chandra Fleming, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0joHOr_0kDf1VFS00

Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) trail officials have a warning for snowmobilers.

The agency is telling snowmobilers to watch out for watery hazards along state trails, according to a news release.

"There are still wet areas that are normally frozen by this time of year and there are wet areas that are not normally wet at all," said Peter Costa, eastern Upper Peninsula trail specialist for the DNR's Parks and Recreation Division in a written statement. "Most areas still have good riding, but there are spots riders need to be careful and aware."

DNR said that the best tip for snowmobilers is to "know before you go," by checking websites and social media pages from local snowmobile trail clubs to get information on trail conditions. The DNR also offers information on trails on its website .

The DNR also wants to remind snowmobilers to " ride right " while snowmobiling along Michigan's 6,000 miles of trails.

Here is a list of precautions from the DNR:

  • Ride at a safe speed.
  • Ride sober.
  • Ride on the right.
  • Ride within your abilities.
  • Watch out, and move over, for trail groomers.

Free snowmobiling

Michigan Department of Natural Resources also announced Thursday that they are offering a free snowmobiling weekend to allow snowmobilers to operate their machines for two days.

The free weekend is set for Feb. 11-12, and the requirement for snowmobile registration, license, or trail permit is suspended. It's recommended by DNR that snowmobilers are still required to adhere to regulations and rules of snowmobiling in Michigan.

The Michigan Legislature approved the bill for DNR to put on this event. This weekend is supposed to allow experienced snowmobilers to bring their friends who don't have experience with the sport but want to try it out.

"Free Snowmobiling Weekend is a great opportunity for those that haven’t dusted off their snowmobiles to jump on the trails," said Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division in a written statement “It’s also a great time for out-of-state visitors to come explore thousands of miles of trails found in the Upper and Lower peninsulas.

DNR also offers free fishing and off-road riding (ORV) weekends each year.

More: Kamala Harris in Ann Arbor: Young activists must lead charge against climate change

More: Choco Town, immersive experience for chocolate lovers, coming to Troy's Oakland Mall

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: DNR to Michigan snowmobilers: Watch out for water hazards on trails

Comments / 1

Related
abc12.com

Michigan transportation officials want electric vehicles to pay for roads

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A newly formed coalition of Michigan infrastructure organizations wants to make sure electric vehicle owners pay their fair share for driving on roadways. A significant amount of Michigan's road construction budget comes from excise taxes on gasoline sales. However, electric vehicles do not use gasoline, so...
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Looking To Ice Fish? Here’s Some Michigan Locations With Safe Ice

The 2022/2023 ice fishing season has not had a great start in West Michigan because there's almost no safe ice. Here are some locations further north with safe ice. I sure thought back in November when parts of West Michigan got hit with the first good amount of snow and cold I would be on the hard water before Christmas. Well, mother nature has had other plans for those of us in West Michigan who like to ice fish.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

With growing backlash to wind energy, Michigan turns to solar power

Michigan residents can expect to see more solar energy parks soon. Experts hope solar parks will spark less resistance than 600-foot wind turbines. The state and its utility companies are scrambling to increase renewable energy sources. When what was then the tallest wind turbine in the U.S. was erected on...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Women with disabilities sue Detroit, county, Michigan for government building violations

After years of pushing for disability rights and easier access to restrooms in Detroit's Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, several women have taken their fight to court. Jill Babcock and Ashley Jacobson, each with physical disabilities, said they have made multiple attempts to get local and state government officials to renovate their buildings with disability-friendly features, such as accessible restrooms open to the public, larger stalls and wider doorways and paths. But the two say they...
DETROIT, MI
WKMI

Sixteen of Michigan’s Tiniest Restaurants

When going out to eat, what kind of atmosphere do you prefer?. Or the smaller, more intimate eateries and cafe's?. For me, it all depends on my mood...I enjoy 'em all...but if I wanna go somewhere and grab a bite and a cuppa coffee, I prefer the small restaurants – the ones with only a handful of tables. I can sit there, relax, read, and not feel like the Eyes of Laura Mars are upon me.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Rick Haglund: Michigan Dems offer a refreshing change to a people-based economic growth strategy

In a recent column, I argued that Michigan needs to switch from a business-focused economic development strategy to one centered on expanding its workforce. The reason is pretty simple. Michigan, like other northern states, is growing older and running out of workers. Deaths outpace births in the state in 2020 and 2021, according to the […] The post Rick Haglund: Michigan Dems offer a refreshing change to a people-based economic growth strategy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Major Publication Names Their Choice For Best Pizza In Michigan

I don't know about you, but I could eat pizza every day for the rest of my life. Michigan has a lot of options for pizza, but who serves up the best pie in the Mitten State?. Little Caesars is probably the most well-known pizza place in Michigan. They recently became the official pizza of the NFL. For $5-6 it's hard to beat a Hot N Ready.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Winter storm coming? Potential for heavy snow in parts of Michigan

There’s growing confidence among National Weather Service forecasts that a storm system on track to roll through the Great Lakes area later this week could bring some heavy snow for some areas of Northern Michigan. This is great news for winter enthusiasts who have been disappointed to see our snowpack melt away over the last few weeks. But not-so-great news for those of us happy to be giving our shovels and snowblowers a rest.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Michigan Holds Some of the Quirkiest World Records

On Sunday, an East Jordan juggling skater set a new Guinness World Record at the Otsego County Sportsplex for “ice skating four miles while juggling.” But that’s not the only world record set in Michigan, and definitely not the quirkiest. Michigan can lay claim to at least...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Don’t California my Michigan

The pleasant peninsula is being pulled in disturbing directions by coastal influences lately, and the results are not pretty. With its newfound love of language policing, Michigan is on the cusp of California. Copying the University of Southern California School of Social Work, two offices of the Michigan health department...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Doulas say new Medicaid policy supports their work, but not them

Women and infants’ health advocates around Michigan are celebrating a new policy that will allow pregnant people covered by Medicaid to pay for the services of a doula. The policy, enacted Jan. 1, puts Michigan on the list of just a handful of states that cover doula services, which have been shown to improve birth outcomes and decrease health and racial disparities. But doulas themselves, severely disappointed in the reimbursement rate set by the state, say...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan lawmakers to tackle taxes, abortion, civil rights and more this session

State Rep. Andrew Beeler really wanted to file the first new bill of the legislative session. So the Port Huron Republican recently spent the night in the Michigan State Capitol, a move he hoped would ensure he'd be first in line to give his proposals to the House clerk. But new House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, relied on the perks of being in the majority and found a workaround — he took Democrat-sponsored bills to a...
MICHIGAN STATE
WUPE

Study: MA Is One Of The Most Expensive States For This Stupid Act

Here's a question for you, Berkshire County: Get a ride or get a DUI? The obvious choice is to get a ride. And there are several reasons why you should make that choice if you've been incapacitating yourself with alcohol, drugs, or both before climbing behind the wheel, not the least of which is potentially killing someone or yourself.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy