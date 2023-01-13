ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Aden Holloway is officially a five-star on 247Sports

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Daily
 4 days ago

Auburn point guard commit Aden Holloway is officially a five-star on 247Sports.

It's been a long time coming, as Holloway is more than deserving of the five-star designation.

Auburn fans, yes, the three-point shooting has been rough this season, but help is on the way with Holloway.

His shooting is just incredible to watch. When the ball leaves his hand, you know it's going in the basket.

He can make shots from all over the court, including pull-up jump shots.

Holloway is the Tigers fifth highest recruit of all time, just behind Mustapha Heron and right ahead of Isaac Okoro. Auburn will have a lot of the same players back next season, but the guard play could be something special.

Wendell Green Jr. will be back for his third season on the Plains. Tre Donaldson will enter his second season looking to carve a bigger role. Holloway will enter into the mix at the one and two positions hoping to help the Tiger's offensive output.

These three guards could be a dangerous three-headed monster in the Auburn backcourt.

Congrats to Holloway for officially being a five-star on 247Sports.

