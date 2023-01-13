ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Airlines posts $843 million profit, bullish on 2023

United Airlines reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue higher than Wall Street expectations and gave a bullish 2023 forecast that assumes people will keep traveling despite inflation and concern about the economy. After the stock market closed Tuesday, United said it earned $843 million in the quarter. The Chicago-based airline said...
China’s economic growth falls to 3%, gradually reviving

BEIJING — China’s economic growth fell to its second-lowest level in at least four decades last year under pressure from anti-virus controls and a real estate slump, but activity is reviving after restrictions that kept millions of people at home and sparked protests were lifted. The world's No....
As Davos opens, Oxfam urges windfall tax on food companies

LONDON — Food companies making big profits as inflation has surged should face windfall taxes to help cut global inequality, anti-poverty group Oxfam said Monday as the World Economic Forum's annual meeting gets underway. That's one of the ideas in a report by Oxfam International, which has sought for...
Factbox-Who are candidates to become next BOJ governor?

(Reuters) - Japan’s government is likely to present its nominees for the next Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor and two deputy governors on Feb. 10, sources have told Reuters, a choice that will affect how soon the central bank could dial back its massive stimulus.
