Minneapolis, MN

Wink Martindale credits 'brotherhood' for ascending Giants defense

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The New York Giants defense is in for another challenge this week when they face the explosive Minnesota Vikings in the Super Wild Card playoff round on Sunday.

The Vikings hung 27 points on the Giants in their Week 16 meeting at U.S. Bank Stadium, winning the game in the final seconds on a 61-yard field goal.

Since then, the Giants’ defense has been getting healthier and has shown signs of becoming a ‘playoff’ defense.

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale believes the unit is on the “upswing.”

“First of all, it’s the brotherhood of the guys in that room and how they care. They’re selfless in how they care for each other and they’re just as happy to see someone else be successful as themselves,” Martindale told reporters on Thursday. “When you get things going that way, that’s a lot of fun. Another thing is we’re getting healthy. So, guys are excited about that.

“I just think we’re in the playoffs, we’ve built a playoff defense and it’s different ways to do it. We went obviously a different route this year than what I’m used to in the past, but it’s been a lot of fun and I’m excited. Like I said, I’m fired up for the fans, I’m fired up for the players because they’ve worked their tails off since they’ve been here. It’s fun to see those guys have the success that they’re having and they’re truly excited about representing this organization and taking on Minnesota. So, it’s going to be fun.”

Martindale is known for his frankness and when asked why he thought the Giants were a playoff defense, he was true to form.

“We’re in the playoffs, that’s number one,” he said. “I just think that with my experience, I can see it building. I said something to them during a loss that we’re building a playoff defense here guys, make no mistake about it, and I feel that way. That’s guys that can just play it one play at a time and they don’t flinch, they’re never flinching. If there’s a mistake, we correct it. If there’s a play, we celebrate it, and then we get ready to go play the next play.

“They’ve just been so professional in studying their opponent, studying the gameplan, and that’s the thing that’s exciting to me about it is they’ve been rewarded for it. You know, sometimes in life, you don’t get rewarded for that. I’m happy for the guys that have been here for a while and they haven’t been in the playoffs yet, too, and it’s sort of fun to sit back and watch how they react, too. Defensively, I’m really happy where we’re at and excited to see where we’re going to go.”

In their championship days of the 1980s and 2000s, the Giants were known for their prowess when it came to harassing quarterbacks. Martindale is pleased with how’s pass rush has performed.

“Definitely inspired. We know where the standard is, and we want to keep raising the bar. That’s why I keep referring to the fans, I think they like seeing it. They like seeing an attacking-style defense and ones that can hit the quarterback, We’ve had 19 different guys this year on the roster that’s got a sack. That’s crazy. It’s also once again a credit to the players and their coaches,” he said.

The Giants could be getting a key contributor back in cornerback Adoree’ Jackson this week after missing the final seven games of the regular season with a knee injury. Martindale said that the final decision on whether or not Jackson will play has not yet been made.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

