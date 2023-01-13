ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chisholm, MN

Chisholm fills ambulance director/emergency manager position

By By MARIE TOLONEN MESABI TRIBUNE
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GuWdX_0kDf1AxR00

CHISHOLM—A new director is preparing to head up the city-run Chisholm Ambulance Service.

The Chisholm City Council on Wednesday appointed Tiffany Larson to the dual role of Ambulance Director/Emergency Manager.

“It’s very exciting to come back to Chisholm,” said Larson.

Larson, of Chisholm, currently holds the office of Training Division Chief and is a firefighter/paramedic with the Virginia Fire Department, where she has served for about 10 years now. A Chisholm native and 2004 graduate of Chisholm High School, Larson previously served as a firefighter on the Chisholm Fire Department, and as an EMT with the Chisholm Ambulance Service operated under Longyear, Inc. She is a graduate of the paramedic program at Mesabi Range College, where she graduated with an Associates Degree in Applied Science (AAS).

When she’s not busy at work, Johnson said she’s active with her children’s activities in school and sports. She’s also involved with equine sports, including the Balkan Barrel Series, various rodeos and other horse events.

Jessica Davis, the city’s former ambulance director/emergency manager was hired in August 2021. Davis was the initial director of the city-run service started in January 2022, following a council decision to cut its ties with Longyear Inc., its ambulance service provider of 39 years. A sticking point between the city and Longyear appeared to be control over the ambulance license.

Peyton Johnson, an EMT, was appointed as an interim director following Davis’s resignation back in December.

In a roll call vote the council appointed Larson as ambulance director/emergency manager, following a recommendation of a hiring committee appointed by the council including City Administrator Stephanie Skraba, City Clerk Eileen Zah, City Councilor Marty Halverson and City Councilor Cheyenne Mikkola-Rahja, according to the city clerk’s office. Three ambulance members on the council abstained, Mayor Adam Lantz, Councilor Travis Vake and Councilor Jedediah Holewa.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Family displaced after fire destroys camper in Esko

ESKO, Minn. -- A family is without a home after a fire destroyed their camper Saturday afternoon at a Northern Minnesota campground.Authorities say Carlton County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a camper fire at Knife Island Campground in Esko shortly before 5 p.m.Firefighters say they were able to get the two occupants -- a 24-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl - safely out of the camper.The American Red Cross is assisting the family displaced by the fire.The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Carlton County Sheriff's Office.
ESKO, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Willow River man arrested, charged in Esko post office burglary

ESKO, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man has been arrested and charged with burglarizing the Esko Post Office and several other felonies. Steven Macdonald, 37, of Willow River was arrested Thursday by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges. He also had an active warrant in Carlton...
ESKO, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Another Northland post office burglarized

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Days after Esko’s post office was burglarized, we’re learning of another post office break-in. This one in Cotton. The town, about an hour north of Duluth, had its post office burglarized in the early morning hours of January 5. According to the...
DULUTH, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy