Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Veteran Georgia wideout reportedly enters transfer portal
Georgia football had a player enter the transfer portal on Monday. The Bulldogs lost an experienced wideout. Dominick Blaylock played in 29 total games for the Bulldogs during his time there. He also caught 35 passes for 548 yards receiving and 6 touchdowns in his Georgia career. Blaylock entered the portal after spending multiple years with the program.
dawgnation.com
Former tight end Brett Seither reportedly transferring to Georgia football rival
Brett Seither was the first Georgia player to enter the transfer portal after the Bulldogs won their second-straight national championship and he appears to be the first to have found a new home. In going to Georgia Tech, Seither will team up with former Georgia analyst Buster Faulkner, who is...
Micah DeBose, nation's No. 4 offensive tackle in 2025, commits to Georgia Bulldogs
The Georgia Bulldogs are red hot on and off the field, stockpiling both national championship trophies and elite recruits. Kirby Smart's program signed the nation's No. 2 recruiting class in December and has also secured the No. 1 recruiting classes in 2024 and 2025 so far. Monday proved to be a ...
dawgnation.com
More difficult details emerge from tragic accident that killed Georgia football player, staffer
ATHENS — More details emerged on the tragic single-vehicle accident that claimed the lives of Georgia football player Devin Willock and UGA recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy, while also injuring two others early last Sunday morning. The accident occurred hours after the Bulldogs’ football program celebrated its 2022 national...
dawgnation.com
Championship celebration shows impact Vince Dooley still has for Georgia
Rest in peace Devin Willock. Rest in peace, Chandler Lecroy. We at DawgNation extend the DEEPEST sympathies to their families, loved ones and the entire Georgia football and University of Georgia community today. Impact of Vince Dooley still very apparent on Georgia football program. Even if Vince Dooley wasn’t physically...
Tracking Kirby Smart and His Staff's Invasion of Georgia High School's
Kirby Smart and his staff stopped at 100 different Georgia high schools just a few days after UGAs dominating win over TCU.
Five-star LB Sammy Brown enjoys another visit to Georgia
The Jefferson (Ga.) High standout was in Athens for the National Championship celebration festivities.
dawgnation.com
Sentell’s Intel: What we’re hearing from the national championship recruiting weekend celebration in Athens
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with the incredible crop of recruits that were in town this weekend for the national championship celebration. ==========================================. There’s a lot to be enthused about this weekend. Just bear...
thewarriorwire.org
How Bout’ Them Dubs: Class of 2023’s Incredible Early Acceptance to UGA
The Dubs Class of 2023 is ready to face their future, finding themselves among many applicants for several top-tier schools, including the University of Georgia. UGA is most notable for its championship football team, but it is also ranked No. 16 as a top public university and is located in Athens, considered one of the best college towns in the country. All these attributes make the school an extremely appealing choice to many prospective students.
UGA football player killed in wreck after title celebration
ATHENS, Ga (AP) — Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed early Sunday in a car wreck, the school said, just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony. Two other members of the football program were injured in the crash, which occurred in Athens, […]
Georgia OL Devin Willock, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash Sunday. Bulldogs lineman Warren McClendon was also injured, a source told ESPN's Mark Schlabach.
dawgpost.com
5-star DL Target Talks Championship Parade Visit And Interest in Georgia
ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs are going to sign one of the top recruiting classes of ALL TIME in 2024. Kirby Smart and his team celebrated their back-to-back national championship in Athens over the weekend and they had some top targets in town to watch it all go down. One...
Look: Kirby Smart Reacts To Death Of Georgia Football Player
Less than a week ago, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs won the national championship. But that's the last thing on their minds this Sunday morning. The Bulldogs received heartbreaking news today that Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a ...
‘Always thinking of others:’ Youth pastor remembers UGA recruiting analyst killed in crash
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia is mourning after a football player and a staff member were killed in a crash less than 24 hours after the team’s championship parade. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Athens...
UGA football player, staff member killed in crash hours after National Championship celebration
ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after celebrating their national championship, the University of Georgia football team is mourning the loss of a teammate and staff member. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said 20-year-old Devin Willock died in a single-vehicle crash on Barnett Shoals Road around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. The driver,...
Kirk Herbstreit Is Praying For Major College Football Program
Tragedy struck the college football world on Sunday morning. A Georgia football player and a team recruiting staffer were killed in a car accident early this weekend. Bulldogs lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in the accident, while two other passengers ...
FOX Carolina
‘Thoughts and prayers:’ USC, Clemson react to loss of UGA football player following crash
ATHENS, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina (USC) and Clemson University football programs released statements on Twitter following the tragic loss. UGA football player Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a crash early Sunday morning. USC Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer wrote this on...
Football World Reacts To Devastating Georgia Tragedy
The football world is praying for the Georgia football program on Sunday morning. Early Sunday morning, a Bulldogs football player and a team staffer died in a car accident. Georgia football player Devin Willock, 20, and team recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, died following the accident. “The ...
WATE
Summitt Blue: Post game presser for Lady Vols vs. Georgia
The Lady Vols continued their undefeated status in SEC play as they sailed to a 68-55 victory over Georgia. Summitt Blue: Post game presser for Lady Vols vs. …. The Lady Vols continued their undefeated status in SEC play as they sailed to a 68-55 victory over Georgia. Good Morning...
UGA fan shared special encounter with Devin Willock hours before offensive lineman’s death
ATHENS, Ga. — Fans of Georgia Bulldogs football player Devin Willock have been sharing their condolences over his death on social media. The day before the crash that killed Willock, UGA football staff member Chandler LeCroy, and injured two other UGA football staff members, one fan shared a special moment between his grandson and Willock.
Comments / 0