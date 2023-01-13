ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

saturdaydownsouth.com

Veteran Georgia wideout reportedly enters transfer portal

Georgia football had a player enter the transfer portal on Monday. The Bulldogs lost an experienced wideout. Dominick Blaylock played in 29 total games for the Bulldogs during his time there. He also caught 35 passes for 548 yards receiving and 6 touchdowns in his Georgia career. Blaylock entered the portal after spending multiple years with the program.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Championship celebration shows impact Vince Dooley still has for Georgia

Rest in peace Devin Willock. Rest in peace, Chandler Lecroy. We at DawgNation extend the DEEPEST sympathies to their families, loved ones and the entire Georgia football and University of Georgia community today. Impact of Vince Dooley still very apparent on Georgia football program. Even if Vince Dooley wasn’t physically...
ATHENS, GA
thewarriorwire.org

How Bout’ Them Dubs: Class of 2023’s Incredible Early Acceptance to UGA

The Dubs Class of 2023 is ready to face their future, finding themselves among many applicants for several top-tier schools, including the University of Georgia. UGA is most notable for its championship football team, but it is also ranked No. 16 as a top public university and is located in Athens, considered one of the best college towns in the country. All these attributes make the school an extremely appealing choice to many prospective students.
ATHENS, GA
WSAV News 3

UGA football player killed in wreck after title celebration

ATHENS, Ga (AP) — Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed early Sunday in a car wreck, the school said, just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony. Two other members of the football program were injured in the crash, which occurred in Athens, […]
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Praying For Major College Football Program

Tragedy struck the college football world on Sunday morning. A Georgia football player and a team recruiting staffer were killed in a car accident early this weekend. Bulldogs lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in the accident, while two other passengers ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Devastating Georgia Tragedy

The football world is praying for the Georgia football program on Sunday morning. Early Sunday morning, a Bulldogs football player and a team staffer died in a car accident. Georgia football player Devin Willock, 20, and team recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, died following the accident. “The ...
ATHENS, GA
WATE

Summitt Blue: Post game presser for Lady Vols vs. Georgia

The Lady Vols continued their undefeated status in SEC play as they sailed to a 68-55 victory over Georgia. Summitt Blue: Post game presser for Lady Vols vs. …. The Lady Vols continued their undefeated status in SEC play as they sailed to a 68-55 victory over Georgia. Good Morning...
ATHENS, GA

