After a Mentally Ill Mother Dropped Off Her Baby at Daycare, The Workers Learn a Disturbing Truth
An incident occurred at a daycare center where a mother brought her child to daycare, even though the child was already dead. The child had previously been sick and had vomited at the daycare.
Why are so many elderly patients left incontinent and immobile after stays in NHS hospitals?
SPECIAL REPORT: Families claim they are forced to spend more than £6,000 a month in care costs as inept hospital care has left their elderly loved-ones immobile and incontinent (file photo).
A man from Uganda who has 12 wives, 102 children, and 568 grandkids is worried about rising living costs
Women carrying food and supplies in UgandaPhoto byNinno JackJronUnsplash. A 67-year-old Ugandan farmer, Musa Hasahya, is worried about how he will support his family in the coming months.
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
How to start organizing a messy house
So, you're ready to organize your messy home, are you? Well, that's great! A messy house can cause unneeded stress and chaos, so getting your home back in shape can benefit you and your family in such a big way. But now, you need to know where to start and what to do and how to do it and, and, and... breathe. This is not a complicated process. You've already taken the first step by clicking on this post. Now, let's walk through the next steps for how to start organizing a messy house!
Pennsylvania dog needs a family in her ‘final chapter’ of life: Meet Melasa
An 11-year-old mutt from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is in need of a forever home for the "final chapter" of her life. Meet Melasa, a shelter dog twice over.
As the maternal death rate worsens, both sides of abortion debate demand change
JACKSON, Ms. — The maternal death rate in America continues to get worse. There were 20 deaths per 100,000 people in 2019. The numbers rose to 24 per 100,000 in 2020. For Black women, that statistic more than doubles to 55.3 per 100,000. The Commonwealth Fund, a nonprofit that...
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour
UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.
10 low maintenance dog breeds for busy people
Slide 1 of 11: Low maintenance dog breeds are the perfect solution if you’d love to have a dog but fear your busy lifestyle won't allow you to be a proper carer. Work, family and hectic weekends can pile on the pressure but that doesn't mean you should dismiss having a dog entirely. While you do need to consider whether you have enough time for walks and whether or not you'll be at home for sufficient amounts of time, some breeds are surprisingly easy to care for. They won't demand many hours of your day for grooming or exercise and they may not suffer from many health issues either, meaning trips to the vet and time spent worrying is minimized. It can mean that the time you do have with your dog is focussed on bonding and having fun. You still need to be attentive and to care for any dog you have, but the dogs we highlight below are more likely to fit into your lifestyle. Let's take a look. By David Crookes.
Starting Tuesday, all U.S. military veterans in suicidal crisis will be eligible for free care at any VA or private facility
Beginning Tuesday, U.S. military veterans who find themselves in suicidal crisis will be eligible for free emergency medical care at any Department of Veterans Affairs facility or any private facility. Unlike for most other medical benefits, veterans do not have to be enrolled in the VA system to be eligible....
Medical emergency, 911 call locks down area elementary school
Lairdsville, Pa. — Around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning, a person drove into the parking lot of East Lycoming School District's Renn Elementary school in the wrong direction, left the property, and later returned to the property. The erratic nature of the driver, their departure, and abrupt return to the school parking lot prompted a 911 call from inside the school. The caller reported to police a "suspicious man at the front door with a gun," according to a letter by Superintendent Dr. Mark Stamm. ...
For Homeless People, Care Homes Offer a Safe Place to Die With Dignity
Having worked for more than 30 years as a nurse -- 12 of them as a hospice nurse -- Taliaferro has always felt comfortable around the sick and dying. What bothered her was the number of her patients who died without the comfort of family or friends. “We see people...
Feds will now provide health coverage to women with 9/11-linked cancer
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday added uterine cancer to the list of health conditions covered by a 9/11 health program. “I’m grateful the World Trade Center Health Program has added all types of uterine cancer to the list of WTC-related health conditions,” said Rep. Frank Pallone, D-6th Dist.
CVS nurse fired after refusing to prescribe birth control over religious beliefs sues pharmacy
A former nurse practitioner for CVS claimed she had been discriminated against for her religious beliefs in a lawsuit filed against the company Wednesday after she had been fired for refusing to prescribe birth control.
Medical Report: Recognizing warning signs of dementia years before diagnosis
Recognizing warning signs of dementia and other neurological conditions early may be the key to preventing or slowing the progression of the illness. KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough has more.
Chris Thompson Invents App to Help Others Fight Alcohol Addiction
Chris Thompson was addicted to alcohol at age 19 and hit rock bottom on Thanksgiving Day 2018. The Eastern University graduate decided to turn his addiction story into a business venture. He founded Sidekick Mobile Technologies and created Sober Sidekick, a sobriety and recovery app, writes Abu Mubarik for Face2Faceafrica.
When to Consider Moving to a Senior Care Facility
Learn the signs of when it’s the appropriate time to move your loved one into a senior care facility. It can be difficult to understand the various senior care options available, as well as when it’s time to transition yourself, or a loved one, to a senior care facility. Assisted living, for instance, may be an appropriate option to ease the journey from independent living to facility-based care, and it offers a variety of benefits.
Montgomery County Activities for Kids: Eight Ways to Keep Winter 2023 from Being a Total Dud
Winter 2023 thus far in Montgomery County has been something of flop for younger residents: No snow, which means no snow days, no snowmen, and no snow sledding. Mother Nature hasn’t even sustained a stretch of temps appropriate for hot chocolate.
Philadelphia’s last horse-and-carriage company relocates horses, plans to reopen
The only remaining horse-drawn carriage tour company in Philadelphia says it plans to be back in business this spring, despite conflicting reports on social media. However, there are a few steps the company will have to take to reopen.
Rural crisis teams bridge mental health gaps
(NewsNation) — In rural communities, people in crisis may be more likely to encounter a badge and a gun instead of scrubs and treatment. At best, the incidents are a waste of time and resources for police and ER staff and at worst, they escalate to violence. But mental...
