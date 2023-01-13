Slide 1 of 11: Low maintenance dog breeds are the perfect solution if you’d love to have a dog but fear your busy lifestyle won't allow you to be a proper carer. Work, family and hectic weekends can pile on the pressure but that doesn't mean you should dismiss having a dog entirely. While you do need to consider whether you have enough time for walks and whether or not you'll be at home for sufficient amounts of time, some breeds are surprisingly easy to care for. They won't demand many hours of your day for grooming or exercise and they may not suffer from many health issues either, meaning trips to the vet and time spent worrying is minimized. It can mean that the time you do have with your dog is focussed on bonding and having fun. You still need to be attentive and to care for any dog you have, but the dogs we highlight below are more likely to fit into your lifestyle. Let's take a look. By David Crookes.

