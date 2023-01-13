ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland tattoo shops offer specials in honor of Friday the 13th

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — It’s not uncommon for tattoo studios to offer special discounts whenever Friday falls on the 13th of the month. In 2023, this will happen in both January and October.

Want a new tattoo, but haven’t been able to fit one into your budget? Find out which Portland-area parlors are participating in the day of deals.

Anatomy Tattoo

Location: 2820 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97232
Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Four tattoo artists at this Northeast Portland tattoo parlor are offering their own individual ranges of Friday the 13th designs. The designs range from $80 to $200. They include flowers, crescent moons, eyes, skulls, animated characters and more.

Appointments are first come, first serve. The artists will only do arm or leg tattoos that are 5 inches or smaller.

Powell Tattoos

Location: 5117 SE Powell Blvd #1, Portland, OR 97206
Time: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

You’ll have dozens of designs, priced at $80 and up, to choose from at Powell Tattoos. Service will be first come, first serve. Check out which cool designs you can get on the parlor’s Instagram , or look at the designs from individual tattooists like The Seamstress and Justin Ryan .

Gold Sparrow Tattoo

Location: 3430 NE 41st Ave, Portland, OR 97212
Time: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Anyone who can’t take advantage of the tattoo discounts on Friday, can visit Gold Sparrow Tattoo on Saturday. The shop is offering tattoo deals on both days, along with the 112 designs to choose from. In an Instagram post , Gold Sparrow tattoo said, “….it will be first come first serve, and arms and legs ONLY!” All designs are $130.

Hidden Rose Tattoo

Location: 526 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209
Time: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Northwest Portlanders can join in on the fun, too. For as long as it’s open, Hidden Rose Tattoo will service customers during a tattoo flash event. If walk-in appointments aren’t your style, you can also book in advance. Look at the tattoo sheets here .

Lady Luck Tattoo

Location: 611 SE Morrison St, Portland, OR 97214
Time: 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.

This women-only tattoo shop is taking customers starting at 1 p.m. on Friday. Come early to get your name added to the list right after opening. Again, the artists will only tattoo on arms or legs. Designs are $150.

Rose and Dagger Tattoo

Location: 6418 SE Foster Rd, Portland, OR 97206
Time: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Rose and Dagger Tattoo has four tattoo artists participating in Friday’s deals, as well. The parlor hasn’t released all of the available designs yet, but tattooist Brandon Garcia offered a sneak peek of what he’ll be working on. See his Grim Reaper, dice and lip designs here .

The tattoo parlor will only take walk-ins on Friday. The tattoos must be on arms or legs.

KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

