Jasper Therapeutics Trade Higher As New Briquilimab Data Shows Safety, Efficacy In Blood Cancer Patients
By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
4 days ago
Jasper Therapeutics Inc JSPR announced that new data for briquilimab (formerly JSP191) will be presented at the 2023 Tandem Meetings: Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR, taking place next month.
The studies demonstrate that a regimen of briquilimab plus Flu/TBI leads to successful engraftment of donor blood stem cell without the usual short and long-term toxicities accompanying alternative busulfan-based regimens commonly used in the transplant of donor or gene-corrected cells.
The company says that briquilimab can potently synergize with radiation, amplifying its stem cell-depleting effects without increasing off-target toxicity.
The first abstract demonstrates that briquilimab was safe, well-tolerated, and achieved durable remissions in 8 of 12 first-treated AML patients.
All eight patients were relapse-free at one-year follow-up. Six of 9 patients who entered transplant with detectable AML showed long-term eradication of the AML clones at one-year.
In a companion abstract, 29 AML and MDS patients treated with briquilimab and Flu/TBI demonstrated lower-than-expected rates of acute and chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).
Price Action: JSPR shares are up 49.65% at $2.50 on the last check Friday.
