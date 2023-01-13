ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

WILX-TV

Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that killed Ionia County man

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe alcohol played a role in a deadly Friday crash just outside Grand Rapids. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. in Bowne Township, near the intersection of 92nd Street and Alden Nash Avenue. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said an eastbound truck had left 92nd Street and struck a tree. The driver, a 60-year-old man from Ionia County who was the only occupant of the vehicle, died shortly after the crash.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Sgt. Proxmire's K9 finds new home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Sgt. Ryan Proxmire’s K9 has found a new home a year and a half after the late sergeant’s death. Sergeant Proxmire was shot and killed while in pursuit with a suspect in August 2021. Ryker, Proxmire’s K9, was less than harmonious with Proxmire’s other...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Man Breaks Into Downtown Courthouse

During the past weekend, one Kalamazoo man decided that he had some unfinished business at the courthouse and decided to take measures into his own hands which eventually led to his arrest. Considering he was arrested on Friday morning he had to sit in the County jail all weekend thinking about his actions.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Suspect accused of killing neighbor in Benton Harbor apartment complex

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - One person was arrested in Benton Harbor on January 10 after allegedly killing their next-door neighbor, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. At 12:11 p.m. on January 10, officers responded to an assault report at the River Terrace Apartments in Benton Harbor. When...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
MLive

Driver killed in crash where car strikes tree in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI - A woman died in a Monday morning crash when she struck a tree in Calhoun County, police said. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash report around 8:51 a.m., Jan. 16 at K Drive South near 6 Mile Road in Newton Township southwest of Battle Creek, said the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office in a release.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Fox17

1 hospitalized with gunshot wound in Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is hurt after being shot in Kalamazoo Saturday evening. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the shooting happened near the intersection at Church Street and Norway Avenue before 7 p.m. We’re told officers found the victim, a 35-year-old resident of Kalamazoo, with...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Barry County firefighter fighting for his life

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Greg Garrett, Hickory Corners Fire Department firefighter, has been in critical condition with flu complications since Christmas, according to assistant fire chief Rod Mox. The complications have lead to nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung, trip to the intensive care unit, and a mountain of...
HICKORY CORNERS, MI
WWMTCw

Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Applications open for scholarships through LaGrange County Sheriff's Office

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. - Applications are now open for LaGrange County Sheriff's Office scholarships for high school seniors and college students studying criminal justice. Approximately 40 scholarships of $750 each will be awarded to qualifying students around the state. Funding for the scholarships come from the Indiana Sheriff's Association Scholarship...
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo fire marshal investigating house fire

KALAMAZOO, MI – The Kalamazoo Public Safety Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of a Jan. 13 house fire. Authorities responded around 10:10 p.m. to a structure fire on the 900 block of Douglas Avenue, said a news release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers found smoke...
KALAMAZOO, MI

