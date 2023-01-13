Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that killed Ionia County man
BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe alcohol played a role in a deadly Friday crash just outside Grand Rapids. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. in Bowne Township, near the intersection of 92nd Street and Alden Nash Avenue. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said an eastbound truck had left 92nd Street and struck a tree. The driver, a 60-year-old man from Ionia County who was the only occupant of the vehicle, died shortly after the crash.
Fox17
Sgt. Proxmire's K9 finds new home
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Sgt. Ryan Proxmire’s K9 has found a new home a year and a half after the late sergeant’s death. Sergeant Proxmire was shot and killed while in pursuit with a suspect in August 2021. Ryker, Proxmire’s K9, was less than harmonious with Proxmire’s other...
Vigil held for missing Portage mother
Family and friends of a missing mother of eight held a candlelight vigil for her on Sunday. Heather Kelley has been missing since December 10.
WWMTCw
Theo & Stacys closing, a dive team searches, two juveniles arrested, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Theo & Stacy's to close after 50 years serving Kalamazoo. A Kalamazoo restaurant has announced that they are closing their doors. For 50 years, Theo & Stacy's has been a downtown staple. In a Facebook...
Boy, 12, in custody after setting fires in school, assaulting staff
A 12-year-old boy is in custody after he allegedly set fires in an occupied school building and assaulted a school staff member on Monday.
Kalamazoo Man Breaks Into Downtown Courthouse
During the past weekend, one Kalamazoo man decided that he had some unfinished business at the courthouse and decided to take measures into his own hands which eventually led to his arrest. Considering he was arrested on Friday morning he had to sit in the County jail all weekend thinking about his actions.
abc57.com
Suspect accused of killing neighbor in Benton Harbor apartment complex
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - One person was arrested in Benton Harbor on January 10 after allegedly killing their next-door neighbor, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. At 12:11 p.m. on January 10, officers responded to an assault report at the River Terrace Apartments in Benton Harbor. When...
Kent County Deputies: missing woman who suffers from dementia returned home
Deputies in Kent County are looking for a missing woman who suffers from dementia. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for 72-year-old Vicky Graham.
1 in hospital after Kalamazoo shooting
One person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound Saturday night, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
Driver killed in crash where car strikes tree in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI - A woman died in a Monday morning crash when she struck a tree in Calhoun County, police said. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash report around 8:51 a.m., Jan. 16 at K Drive South near 6 Mile Road in Newton Township southwest of Battle Creek, said the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office in a release.
Fox17
1 hospitalized with gunshot wound in Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is hurt after being shot in Kalamazoo Saturday evening. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the shooting happened near the intersection at Church Street and Norway Avenue before 7 p.m. We’re told officers found the victim, a 35-year-old resident of Kalamazoo, with...
WWMTCw
Barry County firefighter fighting for his life
HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Greg Garrett, Hickory Corners Fire Department firefighter, has been in critical condition with flu complications since Christmas, according to assistant fire chief Rod Mox. The complications have lead to nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung, trip to the intensive care unit, and a mountain of...
GRPD: One in custody after standoff following shooting
A man was taken into custody Sunday after barricading inside a home following a shooting that hurt one, deputies say.
Vehicle hits tree in Newton Twp.; 1 killed
A woman was killed when her vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree in Newtown Township Monday morning.
WWMTCw
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested on fraud charges in another state
A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested on fraud charges. Catrice Lockett was arrested in Georgia.
NY man sentenced for scamming thousands from Kent Co. grandparents
A New York man has been sentenced for stealing thousands of dollars from Kent County grandparents.
abc57.com
Applications open for scholarships through LaGrange County Sheriff's Office
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. - Applications are now open for LaGrange County Sheriff's Office scholarships for high school seniors and college students studying criminal justice. Approximately 40 scholarships of $750 each will be awarded to qualifying students around the state. Funding for the scholarships come from the Indiana Sheriff's Association Scholarship...
abc57.com
Juveniles accused of firing pellet, BB guns on Sturgis residential properties
STURGIS, Mich. - Police arrested a number of juveniles for allegedly firing pellet and BB guns into residential property on Sunday, according to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety. At 10:15 p.m., the department responded to the 400 block of S. Fourth St. for a report of shots being fired...
Kalamazoo fire marshal investigating house fire
KALAMAZOO, MI – The Kalamazoo Public Safety Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of a Jan. 13 house fire. Authorities responded around 10:10 p.m. to a structure fire on the 900 block of Douglas Avenue, said a news release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers found smoke...
