Click10.com
Roaches invade South Florida diner, leading to temporary closure
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, no establishments were ordered shut in Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys last week. All the places mentioned were...
Click10.com
8 arrested for trafficking venomous, prohibited snakes, FWC confirms
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is working to shut down illegal snake trafficking rings, arresting eight people in connection to the crime, four of who are from South Florida. According to an FWC news release, the FWC filed charges against those eight people on Jan. 12. The suspects’...
Click10.com
Commissioners want to rename section of NW 162 Avenue after slain Miami-Dade police officer
MIAMI – Miami-Dade commissioners want to rename a section of Northwest 162 Avenue from 56 to 72 streets after the 45th Miami-Dade police officer who died while on duty. Officer Cesar “Echy” Echaverry was 29 years old, two days after a Dania Beach robbery suspect shot him on Aug. 15, 2022, near the intersection of Northwest 62 Street and Seventh Avenue, police said.
Click10.com
MLK Day Wheels Up Guns Down demonstrators take to streets in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – Groups of Wheels Up Guns Down demonstrators took to the streets in their bicycles on Monday afternoon to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Miami-Dade County. Dozens of cyclists were riding near Interstate 95 northbound between Northwest 62 and 79 streets. Florida Highway Patrol troopers blocked the way and did not allow the group to ride on I-95.
Click10.com
Companies already inquiring with Miami-Dade County, Miami Heat regarding arena naming rights deal
MIAMI – Miami-Dade County commissioners discussed the newly-named Miami-Dade Arena for the first time Tuesday since a federal judge terminated its naming rights agreement with the bankrupt cyber trading platform FTX. The cost to take down these signs will be a shared cost with the county and Miami Heat,...
Click10.com
Videos show rare great white shark sighting off Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A deep sea fishing trip off Fort Lauderdale turned into a rare great white shark sighting on Tuesday. Fort Lauderdale Fishing Charters reported catching the apex predator, tagging it, and releasing it at 301 Seabreeze Blvd. Ocearch, a nonprofit marine research foundation conducting satellite tracking...
Click10.com
Motorcyclist critically injured in southwest Miami-Dade crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating the cause of a crash that critically injured a motorcyclist Tuesday morning. The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and 64th Street. According to authorities, Miami-Dade police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: January 15, 2023
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg welcomes U.S. Coast Guard Admiral Brendan McPherson, Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres, Family Action Network Movement lead political advisor Paul Namphy, South Florida immigration attorney Willy Allen and Local 10 News’ reporter Cody Weddle.
Click10.com
101-year-old Broward man honored, one of last living Montford Point Marines
LAUDERHILL, Fla.. – An overlooked hero from a pivotal point in U.S. history is receiving a long overdue honor. One of the last living veterans from Montford Point, America’s first Black Marines, is being recognized after their story aired last week on Local 10 News. “I been around,...
Click10.com
Police investigating after body found floating off Key Biscayne
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – Miami-Dade police opened a death investigation after someone fishing off Key Biscayne noticed a body floating in the water Tuesday afternoon, officers said. According to Detective Chris Thomas, a Miami-Dade police spokesperson, police received the call at about 3 p.m. The body was floating near...
Click10.com
Increase in migrant students learning English tests Miami-Dade public schools
MIAMI – Changes in migration patterns have impacted Miami-Dade County Public Schools before and it may be happening again. Superintendent Jose Dotres said immigration and the affordable housing crisis are probably the cause behind the increases in new student enrollment at middle and high schools in Hialeah and Allapattah.
Click10.com
Volunteers in Fort Lauderdale help homeless population stay warm, find shelters
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – On a very frigid Saturday night volunteers with the Homeless Voice took to the streets. They were searching for those who are the most vulnerable in our area. “We’ve had people die in the past in South Florida with hypothermia on a cold nights,” said...
Click10.com
Second gentleman speaks to young men at 5000 Role Models scholarship breakfast in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff delivered a speech Monday at the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Foundation’s 30th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Breakfast in Miami Beach. “We have a responsibility to create a society that is free from injustice,” he told the...
Click10.com
Detectives attribute Hialeah party rental truck fires to arson
HIALEAH, Fla. – Detectives are searching for the arsonist who damaged two trucks that belong to a party rental business on Monday in Hialeah. Firefighters and police officers responded to San Pedro Party Rental, at 2285 W. 80 St., west of the Palmetto Expressway. Detectives determined the culprit purposely...
Click10.com
Man detained after Miami police respond to report of shooting
MIAMI – A man has been detained after a shooting was reported Tuesday in Miami, authorities confirmed. According to Miami police, officers responded to the 1100 block of Northwest First Court around 1 p.m. after receiving a call about shots being heard in the area. Officers said they spotted...
Click10.com
Artists share behind the scenes look at floats created for 46th Annual MLK Parade in Miami
MIAMI – Artists shared a look at the process to create the 11 floats for the 46th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Miami with Local 10′s Terrell Forney. The creators started their work on the floats set to make their way down 54th Street in Miami on Monday, several weeks ago in Deland, Florida.
Click10.com
BSO: Pedestrian killed after being struck by cargo train in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating after Florida East Coast Railway cargo train struck and killed a pedestrian in Dania Beach on Monday. BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said deputies received a report of a crash around 9:50 p.m. in the area of Griffin Road...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police officer arrested, accused of pulling gun on ex
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Miami-Dade police officer has found herself on the other side of the law. Laquandra Luster appeared in bond court Monday, following her arrest early that morning on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and battery, both connected to a domestic violence incident.
Click10.com
BSO: Suspect arrested in connection with Dania Beach shooting that left 1 man dead
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Hollywood man Friday in connection with a shooting in Dania Beach that left a man dead last month, authorities said. According to BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, deputies were called to the 700 block of Southwest 10th Street...
Click10.com
Former Surfside commission candidate facing first-degree murder charge
SURFSIDE, Fla. – A woman who once ran to be a commissioner in the Town of Surfside is now facing a capital murder charge. Documents obtained by Local 10 News show the warrant for the arrest of 52-year-old Shannon Gallagher was issued for a murder that happened in March of last year.
