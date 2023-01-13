ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Roaches invade South Florida diner, leading to temporary closure

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, no establishments were ordered shut in Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys last week. All the places mentioned were...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
8 arrested for trafficking venomous, prohibited snakes, FWC confirms

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is working to shut down illegal snake trafficking rings, arresting eight people in connection to the crime, four of who are from South Florida. According to an FWC news release, the FWC filed charges against those eight people on Jan. 12. The suspects’...
FLORIDA STATE
Commissioners want to rename section of NW 162 Avenue after slain Miami-Dade police officer

MIAMI – Miami-Dade commissioners want to rename a section of Northwest 162 Avenue from 56 to 72 streets after the 45th Miami-Dade police officer who died while on duty. Officer Cesar “Echy” Echaverry was 29 years old, two days after a Dania Beach robbery suspect shot him on Aug. 15, 2022, near the intersection of Northwest 62 Street and Seventh Avenue, police said.
MIAMI, FL
MLK Day Wheels Up Guns Down demonstrators take to streets in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – Groups of Wheels Up Guns Down demonstrators took to the streets in their bicycles on Monday afternoon to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Miami-Dade County. Dozens of cyclists were riding near Interstate 95 northbound between Northwest 62 and 79 streets. Florida Highway Patrol troopers blocked the way and did not allow the group to ride on I-95.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Videos show rare great white shark sighting off Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A deep sea fishing trip off Fort Lauderdale turned into a rare great white shark sighting on Tuesday. Fort Lauderdale Fishing Charters reported catching the apex predator, tagging it, and releasing it at 301 Seabreeze Blvd. Ocearch, a nonprofit marine research foundation conducting satellite tracking...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Motorcyclist critically injured in southwest Miami-Dade crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating the cause of a crash that critically injured a motorcyclist Tuesday morning. The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and 64th Street. According to authorities, Miami-Dade police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: January 15, 2023

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg welcomes U.S. Coast Guard Admiral Brendan McPherson, Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres, Family Action Network Movement lead political advisor Paul Namphy, South Florida immigration attorney Willy Allen and Local 10 News’ reporter Cody Weddle.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Police investigating after body found floating off Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – Miami-Dade police opened a death investigation after someone fishing off Key Biscayne noticed a body floating in the water Tuesday afternoon, officers said. According to Detective Chris Thomas, a Miami-Dade police spokesperson, police received the call at about 3 p.m. The body was floating near...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Increase in migrant students learning English tests Miami-Dade public schools

MIAMI – Changes in migration patterns have impacted Miami-Dade County Public Schools before and it may be happening again. Superintendent Jose Dotres said immigration and the affordable housing crisis are probably the cause behind the increases in new student enrollment at middle and high schools in Hialeah and Allapattah.
MIAMI, FL
Detectives attribute Hialeah party rental truck fires to arson

HIALEAH, Fla. – Detectives are searching for the arsonist who damaged two trucks that belong to a party rental business on Monday in Hialeah. Firefighters and police officers responded to San Pedro Party Rental, at 2285 W. 80 St., west of the Palmetto Expressway. Detectives determined the culprit purposely...
HIALEAH, FL
Man detained after Miami police respond to report of shooting

MIAMI – A man has been detained after a shooting was reported Tuesday in Miami, authorities confirmed. According to Miami police, officers responded to the 1100 block of Northwest First Court around 1 p.m. after receiving a call about shots being heard in the area. Officers said they spotted...
MIAMI, FL
Miami-Dade police officer arrested, accused of pulling gun on ex

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Miami-Dade police officer has found herself on the other side of the law. Laquandra Luster appeared in bond court Monday, following her arrest early that morning on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and battery, both connected to a domestic violence incident.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

