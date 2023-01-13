In a few months, the Humboldt-St. Vincent Elevator Association will have its answer on whether its structure will stay intact or be torn down. Officially at the end of last week, the association was dissolved, its 10 percent ownership in MarKit County Grain was sold and the elevator property was not sold. Marshal Hemmes, chairman of the elevator board, said there will be an online auction to sell the elevator property.

KITTSON COUNTY, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO