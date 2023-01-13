Read full article on original website
KNOX News Radio
ND flu numbers slowly falling
There’s good news and bad on the North Dakota flu front. On the positive side new case counts declined for the fourth straight week ending January 7th. On the flip side there were still over 13-hundred new cases. There was one new flu related death pushing the seasonal total to 15.
KNOX News Radio
DNR to survey NW MN elk
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is ready to launch an aerial survey of the elk populations in northwestern Minnesota. DNR pilots will fly survey at approximately 200 top 300 feet in an attempt to count the Kittson County and Grygla elk herds – as well as those along the Minnesota – Manitoba border.
KNOX News Radio
GF Business News: Beer…eggs…and tattoos
Rising U.S. consumer prices moderated again last month, bolstering hopes that inflation’s grip on the economy will continue to ease this year and possibly require less drastic action by the Federal Reserve to control it. Inflation declined to 6.5% in December compared with a year earlier. It was the sixth straight year-over-year slowdown.
sayanythingblog.com
Guest Post: Urging legislators to again reject price controls and government intervention on drug prices
This guest post was submitted by Arik Spencer, the president and CEO of the Greater North Dakota Chamber of Commerce, and Richard Glynn, the executive director of BioND in Grand Forks. The Greater North Dakota Chamber and the Bioscience Association of North Dakota share a common goal of supporting and...
kittsonarea.com
H-SV Elev. to be auctioned in March
In a few months, the Humboldt-St. Vincent Elevator Association will have its answer on whether its structure will stay intact or be torn down. Officially at the end of last week, the association was dissolved, its 10 percent ownership in MarKit County Grain was sold and the elevator property was not sold. Marshal Hemmes, chairman of the elevator board, said there will be an online auction to sell the elevator property.
KNOX News Radio
GF pushes for new I-29 Interchange
A public input meeting last night (Thursday) gave Grand Forks residents a first glimpse at what a proposed new I-29 interchange might look like between 32nd Avenue south and 62nd Avenue South. According to the North Dakota DOT a disproportional amount of growth in Grand Forks is expected around 32nd...
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
trfradio.com
Failing to Leave Info at the Scene of an Accident
A Thief River Falls area man was cited for failing to give information following a two vehicle accident. According to the Thief River Falls Police Department, Michael W. Blair allegedly struck a vehicle while backing out of the parking lot at 3001 Sanford Parkway. According to the report an officer witnessed the collision January 9th.
