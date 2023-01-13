Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
shoredailynews.com
Mr. Thomas Hayman
Funeral services for Mr. Thomas Hayman of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior tot he service at the Center. Interment will be held at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
shoredailynews.com
Dawn Hull
Funeral services for Dawn Hull of Tyaskins, Maryland, will be held Friday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Freedom Methodist Church Cemetery, Tyaskins, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
shoredailynews.com
Lois Wilson
Funeral services for Lois Wilson of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Wesley Temple United Methodist Church, Salisbury, Md. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
shoredailynews.com
Rebecca Brown
A graveside service for Rebecca Brown of Salisbury, Md., will be held Friday at 11 AM at the gravesite of Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
shoredailynews.com
Northampton DAR dedicates grave marker at Eyre Hall
The Northampton County Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) dedicated a grave marker for Margaret Taylor Eyre at Eyre Hall near Eastville, Virginia on January 14, 2023. The occasion took place at the historic home, which has been in the Eyre family since 1668, with Chapter members, special guests, and Baldwin family members, the current Eyre Hall family owners, present. The ceremony included an Honor Guard from American Legion Post 56, led by Commander William Lewis, and USAF Retired Captain William Hauk of the Bugles Across America. The plaque was unveiled by Retired General Donna Crisp, Honorary Chapter Regent of the Great Bridge Chapter. Historical remarks were presented by Brooks Miles Barnes, PhD, and genealogical information presented by Dr. David Scott of the Northampton County Preservation Society. The ceremony was followed by a reception.
Missing, endangered Virginia Beach man found safe
UPDATE: Tuesday morning, VBPD say Engle-Hamman was found safe. VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently looking for a missing Virginia Beach man they say could be a danger to himself. 29-year-old Christian Michael Lee Engle-Hamman was last seen around 6 p.m. Monday wearing black Crocs, black pants, a black shirt, and a black […]
Woman opens home to family who lost apartment in Virginia Beach crash
A News 3 viewer stepped up in a huge way to help a Virginia Beach couple who lost their home when a car crashed into their apartment earlier this week.
USPS collection bins taped across Hampton Roads
Stolen mail could be a reason why our local bins are taped shut, but there are other feasible options for sending packages
Police: Newport News man goes missing on drive back home
Police are currently looking for an elderly man who has been missing since New Year's Eve.
Chesapeake firefighters respond to fire at vacant home
Sunday night, Chesapeake firefighters responded to a vacant home fire in the city's South Norfolk section.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Police take 'heavily-armed individual' into custody
Officers in Virginia Beach recently took into custody a person who was illegally parked on the boardwalk. The person was heavily-armed and was wearing body armor, police said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3ZBtpDK. Virginia Beach Police take ‘heavily-armed individual’ …. Officers in Virginia Beach recently took into custody a person...
1 dead, another injured after Colonial Ave. double shooting: Police
Norfolk police have confirmed that 37-year-old Omon Hamlin has died as a result of his injuries from a double shooting in Norfolk on Saturday.
Violent weekend: 12 shot, 2 killed in Hampton Roads
Gun violence continues to plaque cities across Hampton Roads. Two people have died and at least 10 others were hurt in a string of shootings over the weekend.
Victim of fatal vehicle crash in Chesapeake identified: Police
One man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been identified. An adult female suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized as a result of the crash.
Beloved public servant and former Vice Mayor of Norfolk passes away
NORFOLK, Va. — A long-time Norfolk politician and public servant has passed away. Christ and St. Lukes Episcopal Church posted on their website that the Reverend Dr. Joseph N. Green died Friday, surrounded by family. He had served as Canon Theologian at Christ and St. Lukes since 2020. The...
Police respond to armed robbery at Laskin Road 7-Eleven
Police are now investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a 7-Eleven in Virginia Beach early Tuesday morning.
Virginia Beach Woman Hit And Killed Crossing Boulevard In Florida
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A 68-year-old Virginia Beach woman was killed in a crash that happened around 6:50 pm on Sunday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling westbound on West Grover Cleveland Boulevard, east of South Iowa Terrace, near Homosassa Springs. Troopers
Death of missing 18-year-old from Williamsburg ruled homicide
The death of a missing 18-year-old from Williamsburg whose body was found in Isle of Wight has been ruled as a homicide.
Man posing as another person purchases 2 vehicles in Virginia Beach: Report
Virginia Beach Crimesolvers says a man posed as another person and purchased two vehicles. The suspect's identity is currently unknown.
Death of 18-year-old found in Isle of Wight ruled homicide: Sheriff
The ruling comes after the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk completed an autopsy. The Sheriff’s Office also shared that Selby died from a single gunshot wound.
Comments / 0