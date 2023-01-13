ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melfa, VA

Mr. Thomas Hayman

Funeral services for Mr. Thomas Hayman of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior tot he service at the Center. Interment will be held at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
SALISBURY, MD
Dawn Hull

Funeral services for Dawn Hull of Tyaskins, Maryland, will be held Friday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Freedom Methodist Church Cemetery, Tyaskins, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
SALISBURY, MD
Lois Wilson

Funeral services for Lois Wilson of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Wesley Temple United Methodist Church, Salisbury, Md. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
SALISBURY, MD
Rebecca Brown

A graveside service for Rebecca Brown of Salisbury, Md., will be held Friday at 11 AM at the gravesite of Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
SALISBURY, MD
Northampton DAR dedicates grave marker at Eyre Hall

The Northampton County Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) dedicated a grave marker for Margaret Taylor Eyre at Eyre Hall near Eastville, Virginia on January 14, 2023. The occasion took place at the historic home, which has been in the Eyre family since 1668, with Chapter members, special guests, and Baldwin family members, the current Eyre Hall family owners, present. The ceremony included an Honor Guard from American Legion Post 56, led by Commander William Lewis, and USAF Retired Captain William Hauk of the Bugles Across America. The plaque was unveiled by Retired General Donna Crisp, Honorary Chapter Regent of the Great Bridge Chapter. Historical remarks were presented by Brooks Miles Barnes, PhD, and genealogical information presented by Dr. David Scott of the Northampton County Preservation Society. The ceremony was followed by a reception.
EASTVILLE, VA
Missing, endangered Virginia Beach man found safe

UPDATE: Tuesday morning, VBPD say Engle-Hamman was found safe. VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently looking for a missing Virginia Beach man they say could be a danger to himself. 29-year-old Christian Michael Lee Engle-Hamman was last seen around 6 p.m. Monday wearing black Crocs, black pants, a black shirt, and a black […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginia Beach Police take 'heavily-armed individual' into custody

Officers in Virginia Beach recently took into custody a person who was illegally parked on the boardwalk. The person was heavily-armed and was wearing body armor, police said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3ZBtpDK. Virginia Beach Police take ‘heavily-armed individual’ …. Officers in Virginia Beach recently took into custody a person...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

