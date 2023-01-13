Family of man killed in sucker-punch assault in Short North sues accused security guards, bars

The family of a man who died after being sucker punched in September outside a Columbus Short North bar has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the accused perpetrators — who were working as security guards — and the bars they were working for on the night of the assault.

Chrystian Foster, 32, and Dwayne Cummings, 39, are charged with murder in connection with 37-year-old Gregory Coleman Jr.'s death.

Coleman died Sept. 18 from injuries he sustained around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 5, when Columbus police say he was drawn into an altercation with Foster while standing outside Julep bar in the 1000 block of High Street. A graphic video of the attack shows that as the two appeared to be ready to exchange blows, Foster backed away and Coleman dropped his guard. At that moment, a second man, whom police identified as Cummings, sucker-punched Coleman, who fell backwards and struck his head on the street. Police said and the video shows the two assailants then continued to assault Coleman as he was down.

On behalf of Coleman's family, attorneys Rex H. Elliott and Edward W. Hastie III filed a civil lawsuit Friday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

The family is suing the two suspects and owners of a group of Columbus bars that they allege operated as one business and employed Foster and Cummings as security guards, the complaint states. Those bars are Shorth North Julep, Park Street Cantina, Granero Lounge and Callahan's Bar and Rooftop.

Attempts by The Dispatch to reach the ownership of the bars on Friday were unsuccessful.

The assault outside Julep

Coleman, a former football player at Iowa State and the University of Montana, worked at Short North Pint House, located a few blocks way on North High Street, and had left work shortly before the assault happened. He had been talking to two women seated outside the Julep bar when he was confronted.

The family's complaint states, "When Coleman put his hands down and backed off to remove himself from the potential altercation (with Foster), Cummings sucker punched him directly in the face, causing Coleman to crumble to the ground and smash his skull on the pavement. While Coleman lay on Julep’s premises unconscious and defenseless, Cummings and Foster took turns mercilessly beating his face in.

"Not only did Julep employees attack Coleman, but throughout the entire saga, no Julep employee tried to break up the fight or render Coleman aid as he lay there dying," the complaint states.

Graphic video of the assault taken by a bystander shows Coleman falling backward after being punched in the face, hitting his head on the pavement on North High Street. He was in a coma and on a ventilator until his death at the Ohio State University James Cancer Center Hospital and Solove Research Institute.

After the assault, the complaint states, another Julep security guard posted a video of the altercation on Facebook in a post that tagged Cummings. According to the complaint, the post encouraged people to come to Julep and said, "we make sure y'all safe till we have to protect ON SAUCE." In a comment, the complaint alleges Cummings expressed laughter about what he did to Coleman.

"Foster and Cummings thought blindsiding Coleman and beating him mercilessly was a part of their job description for the Defendant Entities," the complaint states.

In a Friday morning press conference, Elliott said the bars named in the complaint have a "responsibility to control their security personnel," and contended that their failure to effectively train their employees resulted in Coleman's death.

What Coleman's family is asking for

The civil suit involves premises liability and accuses the businesses of negligent hiring and employment, as well as general negligence.

The complaint alleges Julep cannot control its premises and has a "deplorable reputation." The family is asking for more than $25,000 in compensation for damages as well as punitive damages to be determined at trial.

Elliott said at the Friday morning press conference that the Short North bars named are a source of "massive" noise and violence issues in the area, and contended his office was also looking to help clean up the area through this lawsuit. He noted that in addition to financial compensation to take care of Coleman's daughter, the family hopes to prevent something similar from happening in the future.

Julep's neighbors raised concerns about the establishment at a Columbus City Council meeting in December, where the council voted to object to the renewal of Julep's liquor permit .

