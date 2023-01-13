Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
UK privacy watchdog silent as Google flicks off critique that its Topics API fails to reform ad-tracking
Topics refers to an ad-targeting component of the Sandbox proposal that is based on tracking web users’ interests via their browser. The W3C Technical Architecture Group (TAG) raised a series of concerns following a request from Google last March for an “early design review” of the Topics API — writing last week that its “initial view” is Google’s proposed Topics API fails to protect users from “unwanted tracking and profiling” and maintains the status quo of “inappropriate surveillance on the web.”
TechCrunch
India proposes social media firms rely on fact checking by gov’t agencies
The proposal by the Ministry of Electronics and IT came as part of an amendment to the nation’s IT rules. In the current draft, the ministry asks social media firms and online gaming companies to undertake due diligence on the content users “host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update or share” and ensure that they are not “patently false and untrue or misleading in nature.”
TechCrunch
Gogoro, Belrise JV to spend $2.5B on battery swapping network in Indian state
Additional infrastructure-related investors will participate down the line in the joint venture, which aims to invest up to $2.5 billion over eight years in Maharashtra, according to a non-binding MOU signed by the state, Gogoro and Belrise at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “Like most infrastructure deployments, the partnership...
TechCrunch
Now that it’s thoroughly spoiled, here’s Apple’s M2 MacBook Pro ‘event’ video
Whatever the cause, in addition to the standard newsroom drop, the company simultaneously dropped a sub-20-minute announcement video titled, “Meet the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini.” If you’re not a fan of reading releases, spec sheets or news reports (whom among us is?), you can watch a bunch of Apple execs and product managers discuss the announcements in a typically well-produced video.
TechCrunch
Indian edtech giant Byju’s changes sales strategy in key revamp
The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, India’s most valuable, said on Monday its sales people no longer visit students’ homes to pitch to their parents. Instead, the entire sales workforce now works from inside the office and reaches out virtually to only those whose children have shown a clear interest in subscribing to the platform.
TechCrunch
Komunal raises $8.5M to digitize Indonesia’s rural banks
Komunal digitizes rural banks, called BPRs (Bank Perkreditan Rakyat) through its DepositoBPR platform, which lets users make deposits and apply for loans digitally without needing to visit their bank’s physical location. In addition to DepositoPR, Komunal also has a peer-to-peer lending platform that connects MSMEs with lenders. The startup...
TechCrunch
CloseFactor raises $15.2M to automate repetitive sales processes
Cheung and Buchanan — drawing on their AI and machine learning expertise — saw the potential to boost sales and marketing productivity by applying AI algorithms to workflows. Their work, together with Joshi’s, spawned CloseFactor, a platform that aims to harvest actionable information about companies from disparate sources.
TechCrunch
2022 global smartphone shipments were the lowest in nearly a decade
It’s been one thing after another from the industry. Slowing figures pre-dated 2020, while the pandemic and its various knock-on effects have continued tossing up roadblocks. For 2022, the same macroeconomic headwinds that have impacted practically every facet of life took their own toll on the industry. Notably, the figures for the quarter and the year were at their lowest in nearly a decade. The firm tells TechCrunch, “we have to go back to 2013 to find lower numbers — and back then the market situation was very different as the technology was a lot more emerging.”
TechCrunch
Google-backed ShareChat cuts 20% workforce to ‘sustain through headwinds’
The startup informed its employees about the decision on Monday morning. It deactivated access to accounts and wiped out all data of impacted employees, a person familiar with the development told TechCrunch. In December, ShareChat laid off nearly 5% of its workforce of 2300 employees as a result of shutting...
TechCrunch
Discord acquires Gas, a compliments-based social media app for teens
On Gas, users sign up with their school, add friends, and answer polls about their classmates. But the questions in the polls are intended to boost users’ confidence, rather than damage it. Teens might be asked to choose which of four friends is the best DJ or has the best smile. Then the person who was chosen will get an anonymous message with their compliment, sent from a vague “boy in 10th grade” or “girl in 11th grade.”
TechCrunch
Tesla engineer testifies that 2016 video promoting self-driving was faked
The video, which shows a Tesla Model X driving on urban, suburban and highway streets; stopping itself at a red light; and accelerating at a green light is still on Tesla’s website and carries the tagline: “The person in the driver’s seat is only there for legal reasons. He is not doing anything. The car is driving itself.”
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Space tech predictions, startup IP strategy, finding feasible funding
Case in point: “Scooby-Doo” aired on TV before I was born, but the spin-off “Velma” just premiered on HBO Max. It’s getting ripped to shreds on social media, which means people watched, so we can expect more to come. Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available...
TechCrunch
Beaconstac lands $25M investment for its QR code management platform
That’s benefited startups like Beaconstac, which works with companies including United Airlines, Amazon and Deloitte, to create end-customer QR code experiences. In a sign of just how rosy business has been, Beaconstac today announced that it closed a $25 million Series A funding round led by Telescope Partners with participation from Accel.
TechCrunch
ODIN Intelligence website is defaced as hackers claim breach
The apparent hack comes days after Wired reported that an app developed by the company, SweepWizard, which allows police to manage and coordinate multi-agency raids, had a significant security vulnerability that exposed personal information of police suspects and sensitive details of upcoming police operations to the open web. ODIN provides...
TechCrunch
Apple’s M2 Mac Mini arrives January 24, starting at $599
The system received a major refresh back in 2020, with the arrival of the first M1 chip. In his review, Matt called the system a “no-compromise, low-cost Mac.”. Apple says the new model compares thusly to its predecessor:. Up to 2.5x faster graphics performance in Affinity Photo. Up to...
TechCrunch
Dating app Hinge tests a pricier $60 per month subscription, similar to Tinder Platinum
Bloomberg first reported the news of the premium offering, which a spokesperson for Match Group confirmed. Hinge will aim its pricey subscription at “highly motivated daters,” it said, who are willing to pay for more features to boost their exposure in the app as well as those that would allow them to receive better recommendations. For example, subscribers’ “likes” will be seen faster than others, among other things, the report noted.
TechCrunch
Amplifica Capital ‘wants to be the fund that LatAm’s female tech founders reach out to first’
Born in Australia, she followed that lead, holding positions with the United Nations and the World Bank, spending two decades working in the energy sector. That’s what ultimately brought her to Mexico: a focus on providing access to clean, safe and reliable energy as a way to help the country develop and improve people’s lives.
TechCrunch
Google’s Clock app now lets you record your own alarm sound
This feature was first noticed by Esper.io’s Mishaal Rahman. As he noted, this is a server-side push, so as long as you are using Clock app version 7.3, you should see this feature without updating the app. Rahman also notes that this feature works only on Pixel phones or...
TechCrunch
Luxury fashion meets blockchain on Syky, the Seven Seven Six-backed web3 platform
She launched the company in November after a career in marketing at luxury fashion houses, serving in roles including chief digital and content officer at Ralph Lauren and digital and social marketing director at Burberry. In 2017, Delahunt was at Ralph Lauren and had her first look at the blockchain,...
TechCrunch
Locad lands Series A to expand its “logistics engine” across Southeast Asia and Australia
Founded in Singapore and Manila by Robertz, fellow Zalora alumni Jannis Dargel and former Grab lead product manager of maps Shrey Jain, Locad announced today it has raised $11 million in Series A funding led by Reefknot Investments, a joint venture between Temasek and logistics company Kuehne + Nagel. Returning investors Sequoia India and Southeast Asia’s Surge, Febe Ventures and Antler also participated, along with new backers Access Ventures, JG Summit and WTI.
Comments / 0