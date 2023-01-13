ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Westward Elementary School evacuated for smell of smoke

By Matt Papaycik
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
Westward Elementary School in West Palm Beach was evacuated Friday morning following reports of a smell of smoke.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed dozens of students and staff members standing under a covered walkway outside the school, located at 1101 Golf Avenue, along with more sitting along a fence line on campus.

West Palm Beach firefighters respond to Westward Elementary School, located at 1101 Golf Avenue in West Palm Beach, Jan. 13, 2023.

West Palm Beach firefighters could be seen using a ladder truck to reach the roof of the school.

In addition, workers were spotted laying large white boards on portions of the roof.

West Palm Beach firefighters respond to Westward Elementary School, located at 1101 Golf Avenue in West Palm Beach, Jan. 13, 2023.

The School District of Palm Beach County said firefighters were called to the school for a smell of smoke and the evacuation was precautionary.

Firefighters inspected the school and determined it was safe for students to return to class, the district said.

Community Policy