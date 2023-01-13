ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia TE Washington, CB Ringo headed to NFL draft

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Two Georgia players, tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Kelee Ringo, are headed to the NFL draft after helping the Bulldogs win their second straight national title.

Both made the expected announcements on their Instagram accounts.

Washington is a massive tight end (6-foot-7, 270 pounds) who teamed wit Brock Bowers to give Georgia a dominant 1-2 punch at the often-overlooked position.

“My time in Athens has come to an end as I pursue my dreams of playing in the NFL,” said Washington, who was a key blocker and ranked fourth on the Bulldogs with 28 receptions for 454 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Ringo will long be remembered for a pick-six interception that sealed Georgia’s first national title in 41 seasons with a 33-18 victory over Alabama to cap the 2021 season.

The Bulldogs made it two national titles in a row with a 65-7 romp over TCU on Monday night.

A celebration is planned Saturday in Athens with a parade through town and a ceremony at Sanford Stadium.

Ringo had two interceptions, seven passes defended, a forced fumble and 42 tackles this past season.

“To my Bulldogs who have been between the hedges with me both past and present, we have won in many areas, but on the field we’ve earned the title of national champions — two times,” Ringo wrote on Instagram. “We have helped build something special and I’m grateful to have had you as a teammate.”

Another Georgia tight end, sparingly used Ryland Goede, posted on Twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal. Two other backup tight ends, Arik Gilbert and Brett Seither, had already said they intend to transfer.

The Bulldogs are still well-stocked at that position with Bowers set to return for his third season and former top recruit Oscar Delp coming off a promising freshman campaign.

