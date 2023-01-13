ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Donald Trump’s company fined $1.6 million for scheme in which top executives dodged taxes on lavish job perks

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company fined $1.6 million for scheme in which top executives dodged taxes on lavish job perks.

The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Business Highlights: China’s economy slows; Musk trial

China’s economic growth falls to 3%, gradually reviving. BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth fell to its second-lowest level in at least four decades last year under pressure from antivirus controls and a real estate slump. But activity is gradually reviving after restrictions that kept millions of people at home were lifted. Official data showed the world’s second largest economy grew by 3% last year. Growth slid to 2.9% over a year earlier in December from the previous month’s 3.9%. Retail spending and other indicators improved. But a recovery is expected to be modest. Wary consumers are returning only gradually to shopping malls and restaurants amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.
The Associated Press

House GOP demands visitor logs in Biden classified docs case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly empowered House Republicans on Sunday demanded the White House turn over all information related to its searches that have uncovered classified documents at President Joe Biden’s home and former office in the wake of more records found at his Delaware residence. “We have a lot of questions,” said Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee. Comer, R-Ky., said he wants to see all documents and communications related to the searches by the Biden team, as well as visitor logs of the president’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, from Jan. 20, 2021, to present. He said the aim is to determine who might have had access to classified material and how the records got there. The White House on Saturday said it had discovered five additional pages of classified documents at Biden’s home on Thursday, the same day a special counsel was appointed to review the matter.
WILMINGTON, DE
The Associated Press

