ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, CA

NFL awards predictions: Will any Giants take home some hardware?

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Entering the 2022 NFL season, oddsmakers didn’t have high expectations for the Giants . They were coming off a four-win campaign in 2021 and had suffered five straight seasons with six or fewer wins, cycling through three head coaches before hiring Brian Daboll in the offseason.

Boy, what a difference that move made. The Giants erased the stains of those previous losing seasons with its first playoff run since 2016, all while boasting the league’s best record against the spread (13-4) and consistently rewarding bettors who believed in one of the NFL’s biggest preseason long shots.

So, ahead of the team’s first playoff game in six seasons, here are the betting highlights and potential winners from a season to remember for the Giants:

Winning season stuns bookmakers

Just about every way you could slice it, oddsmakers were pessimistic of the Giants entering the year. And just about all of those concerns were quelled before the regular season even ended.

The Giants were priced to win just 6.5 games at BetMGM — tied for the fifth-lowest mark in the entire league — and were dealing as high as -250 to miss the playoffs. Incredibly, they cashed the Over on their win total by midseason after a 7-2 start, but the team remained an underdog to make the playoffs for nearly the entire regular season.

That finally flipped for good after a crucial win against Washington in Week 15, ending a four-game winless streak and all but guaranteeing New York a spot in the wild-card round. And while the Giants’ long-shot bid to win the division (+750) fell a few games short, they’re currently dealing at 66/1 to win the Super Bowl — a far cry from their 150/1 price at some books entering the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gRYwz_0kDexeiD00
Daniel Jones
Getty Images
An award-winning campaign

While many futures markets have been graded after the end of the regular season, the league’s annual awards are still awaiting final results. And New York will have a few bites at the apple.

Star running back Saquon Barkley, who missed 18 games over the last two seasons with knee and ankle injuries, is tied with Geno Smith for the shortest odds (+175) to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year. He’s got a heck of a case for it, too. After rushing for just 593 yards in 13 games last year, Barkley ranked fourth in rushing yards (1,312) and ninth in rushing touchdowns (10) in 2022 en route to his first Pro Bowl nod since his rookie season in 2018.

While he almost certainly won’t win it, edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux owns the fourth-shortest odds for Defensive Rookie of the Year (66/1) after an inspired run to close the year. Over his last three starts, the fifth pick in April’s draft tallied 23 combined tackles and five tackles for loss — tied for fifth-most by any player since Week 15 — and his strip-sack score to beat Washington was arguably the biggest play of the Giants’ season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c09r2_0kDexeiD00
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

And then there’s Daboll, who would be a strong bet to win Coach of the Year in just about any other season. He’s currently dealing at 14/1 behind three other tremendous candidates, but that shouldn’t take away from the incredible job he’s done carrying New York from preseason castoff to its second playoff berth since winning the Super Bowl in the 2011-12 season.

Speaking of which, there’s still one major award that’s entirely up for grabs: Super Bowl MVP. The Giants’ best shot of cashing in that market is polarizing passer Daniel Jones (66/1), which may seem crazy until you remember that his predecessor, Eli Manning, won the award twice (2008, 2012). Barkley is 80/1 at BetMGM to win it and as high as 150/1 elsewhere, while Thibodeaux, receiver Darius Slayton, and nose tackle Dexter Lawrence are all priced as 500/1 long shots.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade

After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
New York Post

Brett Maher bought Nebraska home while in talks to sign with Dallas Cowboys

Maybe Brett Maher could foresee a not-so-long future with the Dallas Cowboys. The embattled 33-year-old kicker, who failed four different times to score extra points for the team in Monday’s playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, purchased a roughly 3,800-square-foot home in Nebraska two months before officially signing on with the Texas team. On June 1, 2022, Maher bought a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Lincoln for $670,000, records obtained by The Post show. In what’s now his third stint with the team, Maher signed on to play for the Cowboys on Aug. 9, 2022, in a one-year contract for...
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

Joe Buck and Scott Van Pelt laugh off idea of feud: ‘Incredible’

Joe Buck and Scott Van Pelt want the internet to know that they don’t actually hate each other. A couple weeks ago, Buck made a deadpan comment about only getting one question from Van Pelt on midnight “SportsCenter” after a lackluster “Monday Night Football” game between between the Colts and Chargers. Questions abounded about whether it was real frostiness or a joke, with sites like Barstool Sports asking if they actually hate each other or if this was a bit. Buck and Troy Aikman’s season as broadcasters came to an end after the Cowboys’ victory over the Buccaneers in the first...
New York Post

‘The Show’ Episode 34: Jimmy Rollins Talks Hall of Fame Candidacy

The Baseball Hall of Fame ballot never falls short of controversy. There are the names on the list, potential PED users, cheating scandals, which players voters go with and everything in between. Former Phillies great Jimmy Rollins is on the ballot this year. He was this week’s guest on “The Show” with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. Rollins talks about his Hall of Fame candidacy and the current Phillies team. The guys break down the voting process and debate whether Carlos Beltran should get in. “The Show” Podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman: BASEBALL HALL OF FAME VOTE: Going through...
COOPERSTOWN, PA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
160K+
Followers
73K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy