Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Trump Shamelessly Rips Biden Over Classified Documents

After news broke that classified documents had been found in a locked closet at Joe Biden’s former think tank, Donald Trump seized on the story to launch a series of unfounded attacks about potential security issues. Seemingly without a shred of irony, Trump—who is currently being investigated for storing sensitive government information including nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago—spun baseless theories about Biden’s files. “The amount was 54 Million Dollars that the Biden Think Tank received from China. That’s a lot of money. They saw the Classified Documents!” Trump wrote. The figure he cited appears to refer to the amount of Chinese gifts reportedly donated to the University of Pennsylvania between 2014 and 2019, rather than the Penn Biden Center itself. “Biden giving China Highly Classified Documents would be a bridge too far. I certainly wouldn’t do that,” he later added. “Not a good situation for our Country to be in!”
Special Counsel May End Up Protecting Biden Admin From GOP Witch Hunts

Attorney General Merrick Garland probably did not need to appoint a special counsel to investigate the discovery of a small number of classified documents dating from President Biden’s tenure as vice president—but his decision will ultimately frustrate Republican efforts to weaponize Congressional oversight hearings.The Justice Department’s special counsel regulations require the Attorney General to first determine that a “criminal investigation of a person or matter is warranted” before appointing a special counsel—and such a determination would seem unjustified, at least from publicly known facts.Garland also reminded the American public today that he fully believes DOJ would be capable of investigating...
Special counsel appointment complicates House GOP’s Biden document investigations

House Republicans are practically salivating at the chance to dig into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents with their newly established oversight authority. But their calls for the Justice Department to appoint a special counsel for the case, which Attorney General Merrick Garland did on Thursday, could result...
Trump's 'Major Announcements' Trolled Mercilessly By Biden

President Joe Biden took a swipe at his predecessor Donald Trump in mid-December after the latter released a line of non fungible tokens or NFTs. What Happened: Biden copied Musk’s characteristic capitalization and said he had some “MAJOR ANNOUCEMENTS” the last couple of weeks too. Biden listed...
Judge unseals Trump deposition in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit

