Read full article on original website
Related
N.Y. Supreme Court orders Trump Organization to pay $1.6 million in fines
A State Supreme Court judge in Manhattan on Friday ordered the family real estate business of former President Donald Trump to pay $1.6 million in criminal penalties for its conviction on tax fraud and other claims.
msn.com
Donald Trump Jr. Says 'Pay Your Taxes' Hours After Trump Org Tax Fraud Fine
Donald Trump Jr. on Friday shared a post on social media that contained a joke about paying taxes hours after the Trump Organization was ordered to pay $1.6 million in fines for its conviction on felony tax fraud and other charges. Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald...
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
msn.com
Ex-intel official who signed Hunter Biden laptop letter admits significant portion of emails 'had to be real'
One of the signatories of the now-discredited open letter attempting to discredit the findings from the Hunter Biden laptop made a stunning admission more than two years after it surfaced in the public eye. Douglas Wise, a former Defense Intelligence Agency deputy director and former senior CIA operations officer, was...
Trump's Saudi Arabia Payments Could Become His Newest Legal Headache
Even if the business deals weren't illegal, there could be political fallout for the former president.
Trump 'Highly Likely' to Face Prosecution in Georgia, Attorney Predicts
Attorney Norman Eisen pointed to "powerful" evidence against Trump as to why he believes he could face charges in Fulton County DA Fani Willis' investigation.
Why Kevin McCarthy's Debt Ceiling Showdown Will Start Sooner Than You Might Think
The Republican controlled House of Representatives threatens to risk the faith and credit of the U.S. as it engages in controversy over paying bills already incurred.
Trump Shamelessly Rips Biden Over Classified Documents
After news broke that classified documents had been found in a locked closet at Joe Biden’s former think tank, Donald Trump seized on the story to launch a series of unfounded attacks about potential security issues. Seemingly without a shred of irony, Trump—who is currently being investigated for storing sensitive government information including nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago—spun baseless theories about Biden’s files. “The amount was 54 Million Dollars that the Biden Think Tank received from China. That’s a lot of money. They saw the Classified Documents!” Trump wrote. The figure he cited appears to refer to the amount of Chinese gifts reportedly donated to the University of Pennsylvania between 2014 and 2019, rather than the Penn Biden Center itself. “Biden giving China Highly Classified Documents would be a bridge too far. I certainly wouldn’t do that,” he later added. “Not a good situation for our Country to be in!”
Donald Trump Says Mar-a-Lago Like an 'Armed Fort' As He Slams Biden Probe
The former president also appeared to criticize Joe Biden being given "sane" and "stable" Special Counsel Robert Hur to investigate him.
Special Counsel May End Up Protecting Biden Admin From GOP Witch Hunts
Attorney General Merrick Garland probably did not need to appoint a special counsel to investigate the discovery of a small number of classified documents dating from President Biden’s tenure as vice president—but his decision will ultimately frustrate Republican efforts to weaponize Congressional oversight hearings.The Justice Department’s special counsel regulations require the Attorney General to first determine that a “criminal investigation of a person or matter is warranted” before appointing a special counsel—and such a determination would seem unjustified, at least from publicly known facts.Garland also reminded the American public today that he fully believes DOJ would be capable of investigating...
Donald Trump Praises Jan. 6 Rioters: 'Great Patriots'
The former president made the comments during a Friday appearance on the right-wing channel Real America's Voice.
msn.com
Special counsel appointment complicates House GOP’s Biden document investigations
House Republicans are practically salivating at the chance to dig into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents with their newly established oversight authority. But their calls for the Justice Department to appoint a special counsel for the case, which Attorney General Merrick Garland did on Thursday, could result...
Trump's 'Major Announcements' Trolled Mercilessly By Biden
President Joe Biden took a swipe at his predecessor Donald Trump in mid-December after the latter released a line of non fungible tokens or NFTs. What Happened: Biden copied Musk’s characteristic capitalization and said he had some “MAJOR ANNOUCEMENTS” the last couple of weeks too. Biden listed...
Manhattan DA on Trump org. ruling: 'It isn't sufficient'
Manhattan DA on Trump org. ruling: 'It isn't sufficient'
MSNBC
Judge unseals Trump deposition in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit
US Makes Anxiety Relief ‘Gummies’ Legal In All 50 States. This "Botox Alternative" Sold Out At Target (in Just 2 Days) Ohio Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. StuffAnswered /. SPONSORED. Can Dental Implants Be Paid For...
Comments / 2