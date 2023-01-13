Read full article on original website
Donna Jean Davidson
Lyric Soprano Donna Jean Davidson of The Villages, FL, loving wife of Dwight, joined Heaven’s Choir on November 24, 2022. She is survived by children Heather Gullstrand (Kissimmee, FL), Holly Gullstrand (Wadsworth, OH), and Eric Gullstrand (Lac du Flambeau, WI), grandchildren Robert, Ann Marie, Amy, Jeremy, Michelle, Michael, Ryan, and Jake, seven great-grandchildren, siblings Janice Keeley (Plainfield, IL), and James Kemmerer (Sweet Springs, MO). Additionally, Donna leaves behind countless accomplished vocal students.
Sam Pagliuso
Sam Pagliuso, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Sam was born on July 24, 1937 in Ontario, New York. He grew up on his family farm and meat market business with his parents and siblings. He met the love of his life Jeanne Popp who he married on February 20, 1965. They traveled to Key West Florida soon after where they fell in love with warm weather and endless sunshine.
Louise Ann Behrendt Kelly
Louise Ann Behrendt Kelly was born on February 19, 1947, the youngest child of Herman Carl Behrendt and Augustine Margaret Moreau; died in Lady Lake, FL on January 11, 2023. She attended public schools in Monessen, Pennsylvania, and then graduated with a BA degree from California University of Pennsylvania. Following her graduation, she moved to Michigan, where she was an elementary school teacher at Edison Elementary School in the Fraser Public School District for 32 years. She was married to Larry Michael Kelly, who predeceased her in 1995. In 2011, she moved to The Villages, Florida, where she resided until her death.
Frederick Natiello Jr.
Frederick Natiello, Jr., age 77, passed away from complications of cancer on January 6th, 2023. He was born September 27, 1945, a son to the late Freddy Sr. and Vera Natiello. He was born into a large Italian family. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and everyone’s favorite uncle, whether they were related to him or not. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He was a friend to everyone he met and never met a stranger. He was a very hard worker. He was forever cursed to be a Jets and Mets fan. He loved sports. He grew up on doo wop and accapella music.
Joyce Mehler
Joyce Mehler, 76 of The Villages Florida, formerly of Eatontown, New Jersey, passed on January 11, 2023. Born in Paterson, New Jersey on February 20, 1946, she was preceded in death by her parents Abe and Helen Goldman, and her elder sister Flora Hendricks. Joyce attended Paramus High School, class...
What really counts as seat saving at the square?
I, for one, love to go and watch the bands perform at the squares. I am not part of any of your Villages, but I live in Lady Lake. My parents moved to Florida before the great expansion. I remember visiting and behind my parents’ house was nothing but Buffalo. Now it is houses and assisted living. I am not complaining about the expansion, I am just upset that someone has the nerve to complain about seat saving in the squares when the people are up enjoying themselves dancing. These people got there early enough to get a seat and then dance. Not everyone dances the whole night away. When there is a break in the music or a song that they don’t dance to, they come back to sit and enjoy water or talking to their friends. It doesn’t matter that they are not sitting all the time. My suggestion is if people want a seat, get to the square a little earlier and get one.
Red-Shouldered Hawk Near The Village Of Pine Ridge
This red-shouldered hawk was spotted near the Village of Pine Ridge. Thanks to Carol Aslan for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Spanish Springs window smashing suspect strikes again at Wawa
A suspect arrested late last year after a window smashing spree at Spanish Springs has apparently struck again at a local Wawa. A man was sitting in his black 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe at 4:45 a.m. Sunday at Wawa at 13535 U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake when he was surprised by a “loud noise” from the back of his vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The man discovered a whole window had been shattered at the rear of his vehicle.
Elnora Katter Hamady
Elnora Katter Hamady, 94 years of age, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Born on March 29, 1928, the daughter of a baker, in Saginaw, Michigan to Nafe W Katter and Meta Blohm Katter. Elnora was the district manager of a large chain of ladies ready-to-wear throughout the state...
Visitor to The Villages arrested after fleeing scene of crash in golf cart
A visitor to The Villages was arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash in a golf cart. Rita Marie Peck, 58, of Wilmington, N.C., had been traveling with a male companion in a golf cart when they were involved in an accident with an automobile at about 9 p.m. Monday at Paige Place south of Avenida Central in the Spanish Springs area, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Peck “fumbled” through her wallet when she attempted to present the investigating officer with her North Carolina driver’s license.
Fight over seat at popular restaurant ends with Villager behind bars
A fight over a seat at a popular restaurant ended with a Villager behind bars. The altercation took place at about 7 p.m. Friday at Harvest Restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square. Julie Ann Marsh, 56, of the Village of Pine Ridge, took a seat at the outside bar at the...
Stonecrester arrested after found by EMS sleeping in his Volvo
A Stonecrester was arrested after he was found by Marion County Fire Rescue sleeping in his Volvo. EMS personnel were conducting a well being check at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 17000 block of SE 120th Court within the gated community in Summerfield when they found 62-year-old Thomas John Siculan sleeping in his silver 2004 Volvo sedan, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The Columbus, Ohio native admitted to a paramedic that he’d had “lots of drinks.”
Resident has bicycled 100,000 miles since moving to The Villages
A resident has reached a milestone of bicycling 100,000 miles since moving to The Villages. Jerry Vicenti of the Village of Hadley retired from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey after 35 years as a supervisor of operations at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. He also worked at the World Trade Center for the Port Authority recovery unit during 9-11.
Local church invites residents to join in watching ‘Driving While Black’
A local church is inviting area residents to join in watching the award-winning documentary “Driving While Black.”. The documentary produced for PBS in 2020 by Eric Burns, brother of Ken Burns, will be shown at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at the United Church of Christ in The Villages.
Hairdresser hopes to ditch alcohol monitor after acquittal in one of two DUI charges
A hairdresser is hoping to ditch an alcohol monitor she was ordered to wear after a pair of drunk driving arrests. Aimee Pauline Kidd, 40, of Lady Lake had been arrested in November 2021 on a charge of driving under the influence after nearly hitting a construction barrier on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. That charge is still pending.
Bond set for two women arrested in shooting near Village of Marsh Bend
Bond has been set for two women arrested in a shooting near the Village of Marsh Bend. Gracie Madison Lemke, 20, and Lauren Paige Locher, also 20, were arrested Saturday along with 24-year-old Joshua Aaron Timmons. The three Wildwood residents are facing charges in the robbery and shooting of a man on County Road 510 in Adamsville, which is located on the back side of the Village of Marsh Bend. The man had been shot in the back and was transported to a hospital in Ocala. He was said to be in stable condition.
Summerfield man arrested after ‘bragging’ he had stolen motorcycle
A Summerfield man was arrested after “bragging” that he had a stolen motorcycle parked in his garage. The father of a woman who is dating 27-year-old Panudech Charoensiri contacted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he bragged about purchasing the stolen motorcycle for $600. A deputy went...
Woman ordered into anger management after attack in McDonald’s drive-thru
A Lady Lake woman has been ordered into anger management after an attack on a fellow customer in the drive-thru lane at a McDonald’s restaurant. Sheila Dianne Ferguson, 53, was sentenced this past week in Lake County Court after the July 9, 2021 attack at the fast-food restaurant in Leesburg.
Former local police chief held on stalking charges
A former Center Hill police chief has been jailed on stalking charges. William Ray Pruitt, 56, of Weirsdale was booked Friday at the Lake County Jail on warrants charging him with aggravated stalking of a child under the age of 16 and stalking. Pruitt was served last month with an...
Restaurant employees provide affidavits in support of boss accused of attack
Employees at a local restaurant have provided sworn affidavits in support of their boss accused of an attack on a teen worker. Danielle Leah Lofley, 49, owner of the Big Bass Grill in Lake Panasoffkee, was arrested Dec. 19 on a charge of battery. Lofley used profanity and was “lecturing”...
