NHL Job Ad Causes National Outrage, DeSantis Gets InvolvedToni KorazaFort Lauderdale, FL
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get ColderThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
Florida’s Governor DeSantis Targets the National Hockey League for Blatantly “Woke” Approach to RecruitmentToby HazlewoodFlorida State
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
The 20 Best Concerts Coming to Miami This Winter
Most of the country is stuck indoors. Miami, decidedly, is not. So you have no excuse not to get out of the house and take advantage of the world-class concerts heading to the city this winter. Whether you want Jersey’s finest, Nigeria’s most popular, Venezuela’s version of Bieber or pop-punk vets returning home, the next three months offer it all.
Miami New Times
The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week
On Monday, head to the epicenter of Black Miami for the 46th-annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. Hosted by the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade & Festivities committee, the event honors Dr. King's life and his dreams of unity, freedom, social and economic equality, and justice. Taking place in the heart of Liberty City, it's one the oldest and largest MLK celebrations, following the eight miles of sacred ground that Dr. King traveled during his frequent engagements in Miami. 11 a.m. Monday, along NW 54th Street between 10th and 32nd avenues, Miami; mlkparadeandfestivities.org. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
tourcounsel.com
Sunny Isles Beach | Miami Beach, Florida
American retirees have occupied this spot, but in an effort to change its reputation forever, the place has recently undergone a luxury beachside condominium boom. Today, Sunny Isles Beach looks more like mid-Miami Beach than the low-rent retirement community it was from World War II until just a few years ago.
"Miami Heat: The Pros, Cons, and Insanely Rich History of Living in the Magic City"
Miami, Florida: where the sun shines, the drinks flow, and the drama never ends. This tropical paradise has it all: beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and rich cultural history. But before you pack your bags and move to the Magic City, there are a few things you should know.
Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat, a Fort Lauderdale floating restaurant, returning to Intracoastal after major wreckage
After his floating restaurant capsized last spring on Fort Lauderdale’s sandbar, Jay Lycke sat inside his dark houseboat, brokenhearted, dreaming of the water and the jalapeño-stuffed gator bites he’d once served to hungry boaters. His loyal customers didn’t let Lycke wallow in self-pity for long. Days after Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat sank on May 8, 50 volunteers rushed in and helped dredge his ...
Miami and Palm Beach’s Top 25 Real Estate Agents And How They Cater to Joe Jonas, Future, Sylvester Stallone and More
The hurricane of cash that flooded South Florida during the pandemic may have slowed, but the real estate brokers who rule its pimped-out properties say the market is still flying high. Miami-Dade County brokers had a record year in 2021 and already had posted their fourth-best year ever by November 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors. Better still, South Florida had three out of the nation’s top 10 most expensive home sales of 2022. Celebrities who have bought or rented in the area in the last couple years include Sylvester Stallone (who paid $35 million for a Palm...
Miami New Times
Miami Food Events This Week: Anything but Vinifera, Salsa Classes, and Happy Hour
Miami's food and drink events this week include Anything but Vinifera wine-tasting series, salsa dancing at Ball & Chain, Tacombi's happy hour, and new menu items from Pura Vida. Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected]. [ABV] Miami: Anything but Vinifera Wine-Tasting Series.
A former supermodel tells her story of homelessness to revival in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH — From selling juice at her local market in Jamaica at 11 years old to walking London Fashion Week with no modeling background, one thing has held true throughout Nadine Willis’ life. She is a people person. Her customers today at Publix would agree. Willis, who...
Why Coconut Grove Is Miami’s Hot Neighborhood of the Moment
Miami evokes images of glitz and bacchanalian behavior, with champagne sprayed rather than sipped, but the newest enclave to gain of-the-moment buzz — Coconut Grove — is far less flashy than South Beach, more lush and scenic than Wynwood, and very much in demand. “My friends said, ‘This is the area you’ve got to be in; it’s not all bottle-popping,’ ” recalls L.A. native Phillip Frankland Lee, who just opened an outpost of L.A. and Montecito raw fish mecca Sushi by Scratch in the village.More from The Hollywood ReporterMiami and Palm Beach's Top 25 Real Estate Agents And How They Cater...
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get Colder
It’s no secret that the weather has been mighty chilly in Florida these past few days, but temps still aren’t approaching all-time lows – at least not yet. On Saturday morning, Miami dipped to 48 degrees. Fort Lauderdale sunk to 46. Was either of those record cold temps for the Sunshine State?
TikTok star, social influencer Montana Tucker to headline Concert-4-Kindness in Palm Beach County Sunday
Award-winning singer/songwriter, dancer, actress and mega social influencer Montana Tucker will headline the Concert-4-Kindness on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Carole and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. Though this Boca native is a world-reknown performer who has opened for massive stars including Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, Flo...
Opinion: Miami is one step closer to the implosion of its crypto dreams
Miami was to have become the national capital of crypto-currency -- so much so that naming rights for its sports arena were sold to FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried's now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange. The partnership came to an unhappy end last week -- the latest shoe to drop amid ongoing revelations of his massive alleged fraud, writes journalist Jake Cline.
With demand soaring for heart transplants, Florida hospitals ramp up
With heart disease the No. 1 killer in the United States, heart transplants hit record highs in 2022. In Florida, demand has never been higher. Ten hospitals in the state perform heart transplants, each with their own criteria. As the year kicks off, more than 200 people are on the wait list, according to the Organ Procurement Transplantation Network. Some Floridians will not live long enough ...
wlrn.org
Sundial: From marching with Martin Luther King Jr. to preserving Miami's Black History
Dorothy Jenkins Fields had no idea how her life would change the day she went looking for books written by Black people about Black people. She was the first and the only Black faculty member at the all-white Myrtle Grove Middle School in 1974. She marched with Martin Luther King...
tourcounsel.com
The Falls | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
The Falls mall is southwest of Miami and has more than 100 stores. It is worth visiting if you are in the area as there is a bit of everything and it is one of the most beautiful malls in Miami to walk around and go shopping. Open since 1980, this open-air shopping center in Miami has Macy's department store as its anchor store. There is much more as there are also brands like Michael Kors, Lucky Brand and Sephora makeup store.
2024 Miami-Dade County Recruiting Tracker: Former Miami Central Star Transfers Away from Texas AM
High school football recruiting news for Miami-Dade County.
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Pembroke Pines, FL
Although many breweries exist in Florida, only one exists in Pembroke Pines. It has no competition. The best and only brewery in Pembroke Pines is Twin Peaks. This restaurant location has plenty to offer residents of the town and will satisfy any hankering for a beer. Best Brewery in Pembroke...
WPBF News 25
B’nai Torah Congregation announces 2023 concert series
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: Learn about the performers. The B’nai Torah Congregation has announced the dates and performers for their 2023 concert series. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. The concerts are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on:. Jan. 18. Feb. 15. March 15. March...
wlrn.org
Urban boundary move will place warehouses on a channel vital for Everglades and Biscayne Bay, officials say
Late last year, just before Miami-Dade County Commissioners made the controversial decision to move the urban boundary that protects wetlands and farms to make way for a warehouse complex in South Dade, former chairman Jose ‘Pepe’ Diaz lectured opponents at the crowded commission chambers. “It is not environmentally...
