Ameren Illinois Prepared For Winter
Ameren Illinois wants customers to know they have taken extra steps to make sure they are doing all they can to keep costs down this winter. Ameren Illinois has natural gas storage capabilities with 12 underground fields located across Illinois to provide ample supplies and price stability throughout the entire heating season. Steve Underwood, Director of Natural Gas Storage Fields for Ameren Illinois says that they are deep underground.
What is the Lake Shelbyville Office of Tourism?
Director Freddie Fry says that its here to inform area residents of local events at no cost to them. Fry encourages you to check out their visitors guide, which you can find in the Lake Shelbyville Office of Tourism office in downtown Shelbyville. Learn more at lakeshelbyville.com. Fry appeared as...
Diane Simpson Anderson
Diane (Simpson) Anderson, 70, of Taylorville, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Taylorville Care Center. Diane was born May 10, 1952, in Decatur, the daughter of Richard William and Lorene “Dora” (DeSelms) Simpson, and she was raised in Velma by Kenneth and Helen DeSelms. Diane married Larry Anderson, and they later divorced.
JoAnn Harper
JoAnn Harper, 91, of Hewittville passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 7:10 a.m. at Taylorville Care Center in Taylorville, IL. She was born on December 23, 1931 in Taylorville, IL, the daughter of Harry Floyd Orr and Myrtle Lorraine (Mills) Orr. She married Owen H. Harper on December 4, 1948 in the Taylorville Free Methodist Church Parsonage in Taylorville and he preceded her in death on May 2, 2020.
Shelbyville School District Part of Football Conference Merger
The Central Illinois Conference is merging with the Heart of Illinois Conference for high school football only in 2023. Shelbyville School District, who is part of the Central Illinois Conference, is part of the merger. Superintendent Sylas Pogue says this is a great opportunity for Shelbyville and the CIC. Pogue...
Taylorville Leads Effingham At Halftime
With a 34-24 lead Taylorville leads Effingham at halftime. Will Turvey leads in scoring with 15. We are experiencing technical difficulties broadcasting the game but will have a complete recap complete with an interview with coach Ryan Brown following the conclusion of the game.
