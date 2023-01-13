ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incline Village, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Douglas VHR panel keeps plugging away at new code

STATELINE, Nev. — Members of an advisory committee spent another five hours working on the code governing vacation home rentals on Wednesday, Jan. 11, knowing their work could end up on the cutting room floor. They made it to the tenth of 23 pages in the code revision that...
STATELINE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Schools open Tuesday, but will run on a delayed schedules

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Students are headed back to school on Tuesday, Jan. 17, but most school districts are running on a delayed schedule. Lake Tahoe Unified School District schools will be open but will start with a two hour delay. “Our amazing LTUSD crew spent yesterday preparing...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

LTUSD: Sierra House Elementary a great place to learn, grow

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Each month for the remainder of the school year, Lake Tahoe Unified School District will feature one of its eight innovative and engaging school sites with a short article intended to educate the community and future families about our local schools, educational programs, and options for students.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Douglas County launches online damage assessment tool

STATELINE, Nev. – As an aid to Douglas County residents who’ve seen damage to their property in the first weeks of 2023, an assessment tool has been posted online allowing them to report damage to structures and infrastructure at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/a652d61ac29c43e9884b530d55800523. Residents can report property damage, upload photos, geotag...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Kiwanis Club serves South Tahoe community

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The mission of the Kiwanis International organization is to strengthen the community and serve children. In meeting these goals, the local Kiwanis Club of Tahoe Sierra sponsors and participates in various service events such as their Kid’s Reading program, Backpack Giveaway, and Coats for Kids. Bread & Broth’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsorship is also one of the community events that the Kiwanis Club supports on an annual basis.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Douglas County taxable sales remain steady through October

So far, it seems cutting Douglas loose from state sales tax umbilical has been a good bet. County merchants reported $91.57 million in taxable sales for the month of October, up 11.7% from the same month in 2021. Up until July 1, 2022, that number would have been essentially irrelevant...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

South Lake Tahoe nonprofit Live Violence Free celebrates 45 years

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In 2012, the South Tahoe Women’s Center was rebranded but is still one of the longest standing nonprofits on the South Shore. “Live Violence Free because violence and abuse doesn’t discriminate between gender, race, socio-economic status, and the name is a message in itself,” according to Executive Director Chelcee Thomas.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
963kklz.com

Landslide Will Shut Down Nevada Highway For Months

A major landslide in Western Nevada near the town of Yerington will leave a state highway closed to through traffic for the next few months. According to an article written by the Associated Press and posted on KTNV.com, Nevada Department of Transportation officials report that approximately 400 feet of State Highway 208 is now covered by debris. This section is in the Wilson Canyon between the towns of Yerington and Smith Valley. The AP article quotes NDOT spokesperson Meg Ragonese describing the situation in an article from the Reno Gazette Journal: “This is essentially an entire face of the roadside cliff that has come down, with not just boulders but earth as well.”
YERINGTON, NV
FOX Reno

Second wettest water year on record reported for Reno already

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Just three and a half months into the water year, Reno has seen the second wettest on record. Since October 1, Reno has seen 7.4 inches of liquid which surpasses the annual average of 7.35 inches. The best year on record...
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Chain controls in effect with snow dumping at Truckee-Tahoe; Travel, resort ops to be impacted

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Snow is falling at Truckee-Tahoe Saturday morning and most highways around the lake and through town have chain controls in effect. The snow is expected to be heavy throughout Saturday with at least a couple of feet falling above 7,000 feet with lower areas in the region receiving up to a foot of snow, the National Weather Service in Reno said, and added that there may even be the occasional rumble of thunder around the Lake Tahoe Basin.
TRUCKEE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Caboose of Lake Tahoe storm train in sight

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The caboose of the Lake Tahoe storm train is in sight. Schools are back in session Tuesday with a delayed start and the sun is expected to fight through the clouds and make an appearance ahead of what could be the final snowstorm of the month.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Snow Expected At All Elevations Monday

The train of storms is nearing it’s end this week, with one more good storm rolling through this week. A weaker storm will move through on Thursday, but Friday will be dry. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the Truckee Meadows Sunday night at 12am through 10pm Monday for slick roads and low visibility. The snow will begin around 10pm Sunday night and go throughout the day on Monday. Roads will stay slick through Tuesday morning. Lately the storms have been to our west or northwest, but this one will come in from the south. As the low moves to the southeast snow bands will form on the backside of the low and rotate around it. This will give the valley a good chance for snow. While there is still plenty of moisture to work with, levels aren’t as high as they have been. Snow totals will be higher south of I-80 With Carson City seeing anywhere between 3-6” of snow, and Reno 1-3 inches. One to two feet of snow could fall in the high Sierra, mainly in Mono County.
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

Minden precipitation breaks 114-year-old record

Six inches of snow containing .42 inches of moisture put Minden over the top for the wettest January on record with 8.05 inches. That toppled a 7.9-inch record set in 1909, which was recorded just three years after records started being kept in the newly formed town. A trained weather...
MINDEN, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Stateline man dies after pine tree falls on home

STATELINE, Nev. — A Stateline man died last month after a pine tree fell onto his home, crushing his roof and causing fatal injuries, officials said. According to a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report, Gerard Turiano, 59, was struck in the head by a branch from a large pine tree that pierced through the roof and he was pronounced deceased after being transported to Barton Memorial Hospital.
STATELINE, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy