The Last Of Us game's original Joel says fans will hate his new HBO character
Spoiler warning: this article contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part I - proceed with caution. The Last of Us TV show is almost here, and Troy Baker, the actor who played Joel in the games, has warned that fans are going to “hate” the character he plays in the series.
Christopher Judge will never stop campaigning to play Kratos in the God Of War series
The Last of Us might be the TV talk of the town for now, but there are plenty more video game adaptations on the way. Amazon is currently in the process of developing a God of War TV series based on Santa Monica Studios’ norse saga which includes both God of War and God of War Ragnarök.
Joel sneaks less in The Last Of Us show because '55-year-olds can't crouch' that long
HBO’s The Last of Us is already a roaring success, even after just one episode. The series promised to be a faithful retelling and that’s evident to see - although a few classic moves from the game have been omitted. The Last of Us is currently the highest-rated...
Simpsons Hit And Run remake is finally on the horizon
The Simpsons Hit & Run is one of the most in-demand remakes and still, now in 2023, there's not even the slightest whisper on the wind from any formal developers. "I would love to see a remastered version of [The Simpsons Hit & Run], I would," said The Simpsons producer Matt Selman. "It's a complicated corporate octopus to try to make that happen." Fortunately that hasn't stopped the fantastic fan projects that we've seen over the years, like YouTuber reubs who recreated the entire game in less than a week in Unreal Engine 5. Or, modder El Gato Del Tejado who painstakingly redrew the game's cutscenes in Matt Groening’s original art style, or the Futurama mod for Hit & Run from Donut Team.
The Last Of Us fans can't stop thirsting over Pedro Pascal as 'daddy' Joel
HBO's The Last of Us is out now and it looks like it has been well worth the wait. In our own (spoiler free) review, we said that the show "elevates the story to soaring new heights" with changes to the original game that will excite fans. One thing that is staying the same though is the Joel's attractiveness and now a new audience are head over heels.
Giancarlo Esposito involved in talks to play Professor X in MCU
Though Disney snagged the rights to the X-Men through its acquisition of 21st Century Fox six years ago, the characters have been slowly but surely trickling into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black Widow's Ursa appears to be the first acknowledgement of mutants in the MCU, though it is up for...
Pokémon recreates the anime's original opening for Ash's final episodes
Pokémon: Aim to Be a Pokémon Master is a special series following Ash and Pikachu after the former has fulfilled his dream of becoming a world champion, visiting various characters and acting as a farewell for the two. In an adorable tribute to the anime, the opening scene matches the original frame for frame and that's not the only homage.
HBO's The Last Of Us is an elevation of everything that makes the game great
This is a spoiler-free review. HBO’s The Last of Us is triumphant far beyond being the greatest video game adaptation ever created. In a post-apocalyptic America, smuggler Joel is tasked with transporting teen Ellie across the country. There’s a reason why I’ve always felt very attached to this game. It explores a world that’s so vastly different to our own and yet, it intensifies the very real things we all experience and go through. This is a tale of finding and losing love, of facing your fears, of desperate attempts to keep the beating heart of humanity alive. Most importantly though, The Last of Us is a tale of hope - and HBO’s take on the game elevates the story to soaring new heights.
The Last Of Us showrunner thanks fans for their positivity following season premiere
At long last, the first episode of The Last of Us aired last night. How are we all doing? Stopped crying yet? It’d be understandable if not. Despite TV and film adaptations of video games having a fairly shocking track record when it comes to being actually decent (not talking about you, Sonic, love you), The Last of Us has proven that they can be truly excellent. Fans have been calling the first episode “perfect”, and the reviews for the rest of the show hint that things are only going to get better.
Ke Huy Quan would love to do The Goonies 2
Winning the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor earlier this week, Ke Huy Quan has said that he would be very happy to see The Goonies 2 hit the silver screen following the revival of his acting career. You'll remember Quan from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in...
HBO's The Last Of Us finally explains exactly how the outbreak started
The Last of Us does deviate slightly from the game in a small number of ways, such as the inclusion of new characters never before seen in the original. And, while we do get a sense of how the infection spread so devastatingly, the show starts with an interview with a scientist who hypothesises how a strain of the Cordyceps fungus might mutate.
The OG Gears Of War trilogy is being remastered, says insider
The rumoured Gears of War Remastered Collection, containing the first three games in the series, is allegedly in development even though updates have been far and far between. Last May, we found out that this collection was in the works from XboxEra's Nick Baker who said that the games would get "the Master Chief Collection-type treatment" from The Coalition. Given that the developer has offered self-effacing statements like the fact that the team wouldn't be revealing what they are working on for a little while, and the necessity for a remaster for one of Xbox's greatest gaming legacies, Baker's scoop turned some heads.
The Last Of Us was HBO's second-largest debut since 2010
I have never talked about The Last of Us as much as I have in the last few days and let me tell you, I talk about The Last of Us a lot. HBO’s TV adaptation has finally premiered and my friends, we have been well and truly blessed. We’ve been scarred before. From Mark Wahlberg as Sully to Master Chief deciding to get his ass out, 2022 featured some rocky adaptations but 2023 is off to a glowing start.
Avatar 2 success proves people are sick of streaming, says James Cameron
Avatar: The Way of Water is reigning supreme, scoring Golden Globe nominations and knocking the socks off viewers with its state of the art 3D and immersive alien scenes. As it continues to go from strength to strength, director James Cameron has said that it's showing that the age of streaming shows and films is coming to an end.
The Last Of Us star Bella Ramsey comes out as gender fluid
Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie Williams in HBO's The Last of Us, has come out as gender fluid and non-binary in a new interview and fans' reactions have been so wholesome. “I didn’t see Bella acting like Ellie - I saw Ellie,” said The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann of Ramsey's audition for the part of the plucky and optimistic survivor. Right now, the show is the highest-rated video game adaptation ever and even the director of Part II said that it might be better than the inspiration.
Hogwarts Legacy has assembled a pretty magical cast
Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games of early 2023, and as its release approaches, we're getting glimpses of what fans will look forward to in the RPG. Just last night, the cast list for the main characters was posted to Twitter, and players will be introduced to another member of the Weasley family.
Mass Effect 2’s Suicide Mission should be the blueprint for all RPGs
Only last month was Mass Effect: Legendary Edition available for free through PlayStation Plus, and I sincerely hope that everyone who enjoys sci-fi, RPGs, or both snagged that trilogy when they had the chance. Us lot at GAMINGbible bang on about the games whenever we get an opportunity to, like...
SpongeBob SquarePants fans baffled as 'controversial' episode pulled from streaming
Some SpongeBob fans are just now discovering that one of the most well-known episodes from the show has been removed from streaming platforms. SpongeBob Squarepants is one of the most iconic cartoons of all time, but with some episodes now almost 24 years old, it’s not too surprising that not all of the content has aged particularly well. As UNILAD reports, one example of this comes from the episode ‘Mid-Life Crustacean’, which first aired back in January 2003 and was removed from Nickelodeon re-runs in 2018.
A new Spyro game is finally on the horizon
This is exciting news. When I think back to my childhood, there are three characters that really stand-out: Crash, Croc, and Spyro. While my guy Croc may have unjustly disappeared into the abyss, Crash and Spyro are still thriving like the nostalgic icons they are. There are plenty of similarities...
HBO's The Last Of Us is currently the highest-rated video game adaptation ever
You’ve probably heard people talking about the ‘video game curse’ in recent days, namely the fact that HBO’s The Last of Us series may have broken it. Let’s be honest, the vast majority of video game adaptations have a tendency to underwhelm and disappoint. That...
