This is a spoiler-free review. HBO’s The Last of Us is triumphant far beyond being the greatest video game adaptation ever created. In a post-apocalyptic America, smuggler Joel is tasked with transporting teen Ellie across the country. There’s a reason why I’ve always felt very attached to this game. It explores a world that’s so vastly different to our own and yet, it intensifies the very real things we all experience and go through. This is a tale of finding and losing love, of facing your fears, of desperate attempts to keep the beating heart of humanity alive. Most importantly though, The Last of Us is a tale of hope - and HBO’s take on the game elevates the story to soaring new heights.

4 DAYS AGO