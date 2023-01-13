ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'

Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
BoardingArea

Group of American Airlines Pilots and Flight Attendants Seriously Injured in Horror Smash During Layover Excursion to Visit the Taj Mahal

Six American Airlines aircrew based in New York have been seriously injured in a horror smash on a six-lane expressway in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The accident happened while the group were travelling together as part of an organised tour in a small bus as part of a layover excursion to visit the world-famous Taj Mahal.
NEW YORK STATE
KTVZ

China posts one of its worst economic performances in decades because of Covid

China’s economy expanded by just 3% in 2022, far below the government’s own target, marking one of the worst performances in nearly half a century. Growth was impacted heavily by months of widespread Covid lockdowns and a historic downturn in the property market. Still, the number came in...
KTVZ

One Chinese province spent $22 billion on eliminating Covid before policy U-turn

A number of regional governments in China have revealed the enormous sums they’ve spent on fighting the pandemic, reinforcing a previous state media report suggesting that mounting costs were a key reason why the country abruptly abandoned its zero-Covid policy. On January 8, when China reopened its borders and...
KTVZ

Former Afghan lawmaker Mursal Nabizada shot dead at her home in Kabul

Former Afghan lawmaker Mursal Nabizada and her security guard were shot dead her home in Kabul early Sunday morning, according to Kabul police. Nabizada represented Kabul in Afghanistan’s parliament from 2019 until the government was deposed by the Taliban in August 2021. She was one of the few female former lawmakers who remained in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover.
KTVZ

China records first population decline in 60 years

China’s population shrank in 2022 for the first time in more than 60 years, a new milestone in the country’s deepening demographic crisis with significant implications for its slowing economy. The population fell in 2022 to 1.411 billion, down some 850,000 people from the previous year, China’s National...
KTVZ

Armed men kidnap 50 women and girls foraging for food in Burkina Faso

A group of women and girls foraging for wild fruits were abducted by armed men in separate incidents in Burkina Faso, the government said Monday. Around 50 women and girls were taken in the incidents which happened on January 12 and 13 respectively, according to a statement by the governor of the country’s Sahel region.
KTVZ

Video inside cabin purportedly shows moments before Nepal plane crash

A Facebook Live video purportedly showing the last terrifying moments inside the cabin on Yeti Airlines flight 691 before it crashed in Nepal on Sunday has circulated widely online, as search and recovery efforts continue on the ground. The plane crashed while en route from the Nepalese capital Kathmandu to...
The Guardian

Electric vehicle sales accelerate to record highs in New Zealand

Increased awareness of the climate crisis, soaring petrol prices and a government rebate scheme bolstered sales of electric vehicles in New Zealand to record highs in December, analysts say – with uptake now far outstripping that of neighbouring Australia. Official figures for light vehicle registrations – covering almost all...

