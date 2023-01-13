ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Alan Shearer column: Why Arsenal are in control of the Premier League title race

Arsenal have to be favourites to win the Premier League now. It is very clear they are going to take some shifting from the top of the table. The only thing we don't know about Mikel Arteta's side yet is how they will cope with being frontrunners in the second half of the season. But it doesn't look like their inexperience of being in a title race is fazing them at the moment.
BBC

Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday

Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
BBC

Danilo: Nottingham Forest sign Palmeiras midfielder for about £16m

Nottingham Forest have signed Brazilian midfielder Danilo from Palmeiras for a fee of about £16m. The 21-year-old joins the City Ground side, who are 13th in the Premier League, on a six-and-a-half-year deal. Danilo won two Copa Libertadores and the 2022 Brazilian Serie A title with Palmeiras. "I will...
FOX Sports

Chelsea beats Crystal Palace 1-0 to ease pressure on Potter

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea eased the pressure on manager Graham Potter by securing just a second Premier League victory since October with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Kai Havertz headed in the winning goal in the 64th minute in front of Chelsea's latest...
BBC

Troubled Hampden pitch to receive extra maintenance

The Hampden playing surface is being assessed with a view to "enhanced pitch maintenance provision", the Scottish FA and Scottish Professional Football League have said in a joint statement. The national stadium hosted Viaplay Cup semi-finals on consecutive days at the weekend, the first in foul conditions. Michael Beale, whose...
BBC

Sunderland crash death: Tribute to 'loving and outgoing' teenager

The family of a teenager who died in a car crash have paid tribute to the "outgoing and loving" young woman. Mia Marsh died when the car she was in left the A1231 in Sunderland at about 01:20 GMT on 3 December. The 17-year-old's family said she was "funny, outgoing...
BBC

Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'

Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
NBC Sports

Ever Wonder why Arsenal wear red shirts?

Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
SB Nation

Alexander-Arnold: Brighton Performance “Completely Unacceptable”

While some of the post-match comments from Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton yesterday sounded worryingly defeatist, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s interview with the LFC website came off more defiant and angry. He was very clearly disgusted with his side’s play on the south coast. “It’s not what we wanted...
NBC Sports

Chelsea beat Arsenal to $108 million Mudryk signing

Chelsea have pipped Arsenal at the post to sign Ukrainian star Mykhailo Mudryk for $108 million, as the Blues continue their incredible spending spree. Mudryk, 22, has looked destined to join Arsenal from Shakhtar Donetsk during the January window but Chelsea have been lurking in the background and they were prepared to pay more than Arsenal to sign the talented winger.

