BBC
Darren Ferguson: Peterborough United boss says squad has the quality to get promotion without many additions
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson says he thinks the squad he has inherited is good enough to get promoted without many new signings. Ferguson won his first game back at the helm on Monday at Port Vale after returning for a fourth spell as boss earlier this month. Posh's 2-0...
Corry Evans reveals what Tony Mowbray said to Sunderland players after Swansea defeat
Sunderland captain keen to quickly put defeat behind them.
BBC
Alan Shearer column: Why Arsenal are in control of the Premier League title race
Arsenal have to be favourites to win the Premier League now. It is very clear they are going to take some shifting from the top of the table. The only thing we don't know about Mikel Arteta's side yet is how they will cope with being frontrunners in the second half of the season. But it doesn't look like their inexperience of being in a title race is fazing them at the moment.
Football Daily | Jürgen Klopp, the blame game and a Red Machine that’s hit the wall
In today’s Football Daily: Liverpool’s decline, Shakhtar’s £20.5m donation and Torino’s faux pas
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd, Porteous, Cho, Clarkson, MacLeod
Blackburn Rovers are poised to make a six-figure offer for Hibernian centre-half Ryan Porteous after Udinese were unable to agree a transfer fee for the 23-year-old. (Sunday Mail) Celtic target Aissa Laidouni says he is staying at Ferencvaros as the 26-year-old Tunisia midfielder wants to continue playing in European competition...
BBC
Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday
Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
Report: Newcastle United Interested In Signing Conor Gallagher
Newcastle United are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window.
BBC
Eddie Jones: 'Australia need former England coach to win back hearts of public'
Eighteen years on from his tearful sacking by Australia in 2005, and 20 years on from an agonising World Cup defeat, Eddie Jones has made a remarkable return to his homeland - and he has unfinished business with the Wallabies. Having made the 2023 Rugby World Cup the focus of...
Sunderland frustrated in Andras Nemeth pursuit with Genk determined to keep him
Will Sunderland have to wait until the summer to sign striker target?
BBC
Danilo: Nottingham Forest sign Palmeiras midfielder for about £16m
Nottingham Forest have signed Brazilian midfielder Danilo from Palmeiras for a fee of about £16m. The 21-year-old joins the City Ground side, who are 13th in the Premier League, on a six-and-a-half-year deal. Danilo won two Copa Libertadores and the 2022 Brazilian Serie A title with Palmeiras. "I will...
FOX Sports
Chelsea beats Crystal Palace 1-0 to ease pressure on Potter
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea eased the pressure on manager Graham Potter by securing just a second Premier League victory since October with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Kai Havertz headed in the winning goal in the 64th minute in front of Chelsea's latest...
BBC
Troubled Hampden pitch to receive extra maintenance
The Hampden playing surface is being assessed with a view to "enhanced pitch maintenance provision", the Scottish FA and Scottish Professional Football League have said in a joint statement. The national stadium hosted Viaplay Cup semi-finals on consecutive days at the weekend, the first in foul conditions. Michael Beale, whose...
BBC
Sunderland crash death: Tribute to 'loving and outgoing' teenager
The family of a teenager who died in a car crash have paid tribute to the "outgoing and loving" young woman. Mia Marsh died when the car she was in left the A1231 in Sunderland at about 01:20 GMT on 3 December. The 17-year-old's family said she was "funny, outgoing...
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Emma Raducanu faces Coco Gauff & Rafael Nadal also in action on day three
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Britain's Emma Raducanu and American teenager Coco Gauff will meet for the first time in an eagerly...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Martinez, White, Shaw, Moreno, Odegaard, Saka, Rashford
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
BBC
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
Manchester United 'In Running' For Top Midfielder Ahead Of Summer Move
Manchester United are said to be in the running to sign a top midfielder this summer according to a new report.
NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Arsenal wear red shirts?
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
SB Nation
Alexander-Arnold: Brighton Performance “Completely Unacceptable”
While some of the post-match comments from Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton yesterday sounded worryingly defeatist, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s interview with the LFC website came off more defiant and angry. He was very clearly disgusted with his side’s play on the south coast. “It’s not what we wanted...
NBC Sports
Chelsea beat Arsenal to $108 million Mudryk signing
Chelsea have pipped Arsenal at the post to sign Ukrainian star Mykhailo Mudryk for $108 million, as the Blues continue their incredible spending spree. Mudryk, 22, has looked destined to join Arsenal from Shakhtar Donetsk during the January window but Chelsea have been lurking in the background and they were prepared to pay more than Arsenal to sign the talented winger.
