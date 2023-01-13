ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo PD investigates shots fired

By Jeff Caldwell
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of South Van Buren Street and Colorado Avenue on Thursday in response to reports of shots fired.

Police say they believe gunshots were fired after a fight between two drivers took place near the intersection and that the driver of one vehicle fired their gun into the other vehicle.

Investigators found shell casings and spent bullets near the intersection but officers did not receive any reports of injuries.

This is a developing story. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.

