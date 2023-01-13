Read full article on original website
College basketball bracketology: Duke slips to a No. 7 seed in CBS Sports' latest update
If Duke's 2022-23 men's basketball season were to end this week, the Blue Devils would be a. in the NCAA Tournament, according to CBS Sports' bracketologist Jerry Palm's latest update. The Blue Devils are 13-5 overall and 4-3 against ACC play under first-year head coach Jon Scheyer. As of late,...
Watch: UNC Commitment Drake Powell Highlight Reel
PITTSBORO, N.C. --- Class of 2024 forward Drake Powell was the first member of UNC's now-loaded 2024 class when he committed to the Tar Heels on Sept. 8, 2022. At 6-foot-5, 190-pounds, Powell is ranked No. 50 in the 2024 class and is the No. 15 small forward -- for now. His stock is climbing, as the Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood standout is averaging 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season to lead the 13-2 Charger team.
Complete Box Score: NC State 78, Georgia Tech 66
ATLANTA, GA. -- NC State went into Georgia and came away with a convincing road win over Georgia Tech, 78-66, to notch its 15th victory and continue a four-game winning streak. The Wolfpack (15-4, 5-3 ACC) struggled early, but Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner carried the Pack down the stretch with a combined 44 points and eight assists overall.
The Postgame: Big Three Lead the Way
North Carolina’s 72-64 win over Boston College in the Smith Center Tuesday night was another microcosmic look into how this season has played out for Hubert Davis’ team. With the big three of Armando Bacot, RJ Davis and Caleb Love leading the way, the Heels got the win in a less than picture perfect way, but a win nonetheless. Sherrell McMillan and Tommy Ashley break down the Tar Heels’ fifth ACC win on The Postgame podcast.
Georgia Tech Fall to North Carolina State by 12
First Half - The Jackets open with Kyle Sturdivant, Miles Kelly, Deebo Coleman, Jalon Moore, and Rodney Howard. The Jackets came out on fire hitting 6 of their first 8 shots. Moore with 6 points led the way for Tech. Two three kept State in the game with Tech leading 13-6 at the 15:48 media timeout.
Duke's Jon Scheyer 'not happy' after Clemson uses late run to hold off Blue Devils
Duke thought it bucked its road demons in last Saturday’s win over Boston College, but Clemson showed the young Blue Devils they still have plenty to learn about winning in hostile environments. Clemson used a late 21-10 run to stun Duke 72-64. "Disappointed, not happy," Duke coach Jon Scheyer...
Kirby Smart: Returning Georgia quarterbacks ‘will get to battle it out’ for starting job
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finished off his collegiate career on Jan. 9 with a bang by decimating the TCU defense and helping the Bulldogs win their second straight national championship. As soon as Bennett and the Bulldogs walked off the field, the focus for many turned to who replaces No. 13 as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback.
The road map ahead for 5-star TE Duce Robinson
KAHUKU, Hawaii – Duce Robinson is among the top unsigned prospects heading into the traditional signing day next month and the five-star tight end has a road map for what’s next in his recruitment. In-home visits are scheduled with Georgia and USC once the nation’s No. 1 tight...
Georgia signee Bo Hughley stands out early at Polynesian Bowl
Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes offensive lineman Bo Hughley is one of the headliners at this year’s Polynesian Bowl. Hughley is a good looking tackle prospect with a prototype frame. He’s a long athlete who has plenty of room to add good weight and he moves extremely well. He...
Wide receiver Ladd McConkey will return to Georgia for 2023 season
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey arrived in Athens as an unheralded player who had to prove himself on the Bulldogs’ scout team. McConkey burst onto the scene in 2021 and followed it with a fantastic 2022, and as it turns out, McConkey is not quite done making plays as a Bulldog.
Watch Now: The Postgame - Big Three Lead the Way
Sherrell McMillan joins host Tommy Ashley to discuss North Carolina's 72-64 win over Boston College on Tuesday night in the Smith Center. Get the Inside Carolina Podcast: Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Spotify.
Georgia football podcast: Remembering Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy
The Dawgs247 crew discusses the passing of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting assistant Chandler LeCroy, the transfer portal impact on the Dawgs, and look ahead to the 2023 off-season. Follow our hosts on Twitter: @JordanDavisHill, @Mansell247, and @KippLAdams. ‘Junkyard Dawgcast’ is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google...
Coveted 2025 DL Justus Terry talks commitment to Georgia: "I just wanted to play at home"
The first day Kirby Smart went on the road as a two-time National Championship head coach, the leader of the Georgia program stopped in to see Manchester (Ga.) High defensive lineman Justus Terry. “It means a lot,” said Terry, who announced his commitment to Smart and the Bulldogs on Monday....
Five-star LB Sammy Brown enjoys another visit to Georgia
The Jefferson (Ga.) High standout was in Athens for the National Championship celebration festivities.
Georgia football stat rankings following 2022 National Championship season
After 15 games of football, the Georgia Bulldogs went 15-0, finishing with a 65-7 win over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship. So, let's take a look at how the Dawgs stacked up statistically against the rest of the NCAA, evaluating the team as a whole heading into the offseason.
