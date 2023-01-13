ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Watch: UNC Commitment Drake Powell Highlight Reel

PITTSBORO, N.C. --- Class of 2024 forward Drake Powell was the first member of UNC's now-loaded 2024 class when he committed to the Tar Heels on Sept. 8, 2022. At 6-foot-5, 190-pounds, Powell is ranked No. 50 in the 2024 class and is the No. 15 small forward -- for now. His stock is climbing, as the Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood standout is averaging 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season to lead the 13-2 Charger team.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Complete Box Score: NC State 78, Georgia Tech 66

ATLANTA, GA. -- NC State went into Georgia and came away with a convincing road win over Georgia Tech, 78-66, to notch its 15th victory and continue a four-game winning streak. The Wolfpack (15-4, 5-3 ACC) struggled early, but Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner carried the Pack down the stretch with a combined 44 points and eight assists overall.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

The Postgame: Big Three Lead the Way

North Carolina’s 72-64 win over Boston College in the Smith Center Tuesday night was another microcosmic look into how this season has played out for Hubert Davis’ team. With the big three of Armando Bacot, RJ Davis and Caleb Love leading the way, the Heels got the win in a less than picture perfect way, but a win nonetheless. Sherrell McMillan and Tommy Ashley break down the Tar Heels’ fifth ACC win on The Postgame podcast.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Georgia Tech Fall to North Carolina State by 12

First Half - The Jackets open with Kyle Sturdivant, Miles Kelly, Deebo Coleman, Jalon Moore, and Rodney Howard. The Jackets came out on fire hitting 6 of their first 8 shots. Moore with 6 points led the way for Tech. Two three kept State in the game with Tech leading 13-6 at the 15:48 media timeout.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

The road map ahead for 5-star TE Duce Robinson

KAHUKU, Hawaii – Duce Robinson is among the top unsigned prospects heading into the traditional signing day next month and the five-star tight end has a road map for what’s next in his recruitment. In-home visits are scheduled with Georgia and USC once the nation’s No. 1 tight...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia football podcast: Remembering Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy

The Dawgs247 crew discusses the passing of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting assistant Chandler LeCroy, the transfer portal impact on the Dawgs, and look ahead to the 2023 off-season. Follow our hosts on Twitter: @JordanDavisHill, @Mansell247, and @KippLAdams. ‘Junkyard Dawgcast’ is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
419K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy