North Carolina’s 72-64 win over Boston College in the Smith Center Tuesday night was another microcosmic look into how this season has played out for Hubert Davis’ team. With the big three of Armando Bacot, RJ Davis and Caleb Love leading the way, the Heels got the win in a less than picture perfect way, but a win nonetheless. Sherrell McMillan and Tommy Ashley break down the Tar Heels’ fifth ACC win on The Postgame podcast.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO