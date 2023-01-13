South Carolina is the only state to have two places on The New York Times’ latest “52 Places to Go in 2023 list.” It touts Greenville (No. 14) for its restaurants nextled in the shadow of the Blue Ridge Mountains: “The quaint city of about 70,000 has more than 200 restaurants — 85 percent of which are local, without a tie to a national chain — in its strollable downtown area alone.“

