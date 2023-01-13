Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Charleston City Paper
Monday headlines: Charleston, Greenville on Times list of places to go
South Carolina is the only state to have two places on The New York Times’ latest “52 Places to Go in 2023 list.” It touts Greenville (No. 14) for its restaurants nextled in the shadow of the Blue Ridge Mountains: “The quaint city of about 70,000 has more than 200 restaurants — 85 percent of which are local, without a tie to a national chain — in its strollable downtown area alone.“
Charleston City Paper
Tuesday headlines: “Cousin Arthur” Ravenel passes away at age 95
Arthur Ravenel Jr., the former congressman and state senator from Charleston County, died Monday at age 95. Affectionately known as “Cousin Arthur” to most, Ravenel, who ended his decades-long political career serving on the Charleston County School Board in his 80s, was known for his good ol’ boy politics that disarmed people with clever stories while working behind the scenes to shape state and local policy.
Charleston City Paper
S.C. approaches animal shelters’ no-kill goal, Charleston group says
The Charleston Animal Society (CAS) announced this week it is close to reaching its longtime goal for animal shelters in South Carolina not to kill animals in trouble. The animal protection nonprofit, which was established in 1874, said its ultimate aim is to reduce the euthanasia rate to 10% or less in the state’s open admission shelters.
Charleston City Paper
Charleston artist to unveil newest painting on MLK Day
Charleston artist Kelvin M. Bluffton Sr. will unveil the newest addition to an on-going series of paintings, “Anti-Slavery, Collective Resistance,” on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 16. The exhibit, consisting of 41 paintings, is continuously on display at the African Redemptive Struggle Museum of Art at 249...
Charleston City Paper
Hendrix’s latest novel is a reflection on grief
Author Grady Hendrix, known for writing about the creepy and the macabre, released his latest novel, How to Sell a Haunted House, Jan. 17. To celebrate the release, he is hosting a book signing with Buxton Books at the Riviera Theater Friday at 7: 30 p.m. The New York City-based...
Charleston City Paper
The Gibbes Museum of Art welcomes new exhibits for 2023
This year’s lineup at the Gibbes Museum of Art will cover an array of topics and encourage visitors to engage with new art forms and genres. “We are excited for another year of engaging exhibitions and talented artists for our guests to experience in 2023,” said Angela Mack, executive director of the museum.
Charleston City Paper
Aurora Yoga incorporates Lazer Catcher’s immersive visuals
Aurora Yoga isn’t like most yoga classes. A collaboration between yoga instructor Tashi Marshall and new media artist Lazer Catcher (Seth Abramson), this yoga class is a sensory experience complete with a unique soundscape and dynamic visuals that cover the walls of the studio space. “What makes this different...
Comments / 0