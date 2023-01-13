Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
State Police respond to hit-and-run on I-91 northbound in Longmeadow
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to I-91 northbound Monday morning for reports of a hit-and-run accident between two vehicles. According to State Police, troopers responded to mile marker 0.2 in Longmeadow around 9 a.m. Monday. Officials said that a 2023 Chevy Traverse operated by an 80-year-old man...
Mass State Police Serious About Drunk Drivers With ANOTHER Sobriety Checkpoint
Just a heads-up, Berkshire County residents. If you're planning on having a few beers(or any other alcoholic beverages) this weekend, perhaps while you're watching some playoff football games, make sure you've secured yourself a ride. I happened to mention in a post last week that it seemed like the Massachusetts...
Motor vehicle accident at intersection in Holyoke
Crews are working to clear a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Walnut and Cabot streets, according to the Holyoke Fire Department.
westernmassnews.com
Gunshot victim found on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield dies
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- A male who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of the F.L. Roberts gas station on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield has died, police reported. Police officers were called to the area of 518 Memorial Ave. for a disturbance Monday just...
Suspect in deadly West Springfield shooting arraigned on manslaughter charges
One person was arrested following a deadly shooting near a gas station on the intersection of Union Street and Memorial Ave. in West Springfield Monday afternoon.
theberkshireedge.com
Minor injuries reported in accident on Saturday night
Great Barrington — An accident on Saturday, January 14 near Cumberland Farms on 140 Main Street slowed traffic for 45 minutes. According to town Police Sergeant Adam Carlotto, the accident took place during the late afternoon of January 14, when a 77-year-old man from Canaan, Conn., who was operating a 2004 Honda Accord, rear ended a 2016 Toyota Tacoma that was driven by a 29 year-old Great Barrington man.
westernmassnews.com
Crash knocks out power on a portion of Liberty Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday morning, a portion of Liberty Street was closed due to a crash. Officials say the car hit a pole and knocked out power to some residents in the area. Luckily no injuries were reported. Our Western Mass News crews captured video of a badly...
WNYT
Car fire leads to charges for Pittsfield man
A Pittsfield man is facing charges after police responded to a car on fire. A driver crashed into a parked car on East Street in Pittsfield last Thursday night, then kept going about a mile when his own car caught fire, police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to 2-car accident on Boston Rd. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Boston Road Sunday afternoon for reports of a two-car accident. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, they received the call around 3:15 p.m. There was no entrapment, however, minor injuries were reported. The cause of the accident has not been...
Pittsfield police searching for missing 14-year-old boy
Pittsfield Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.
Pittsfield Police Seeking Help In Locating Missing Teen
The Pittsfield Police Department on Monday shared via their Facebook page the following message to the city, asking for the public's help. The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with locating 14 year old Sergio Ponce who has been reported missing. Sergio has been described as a white/Hispanic male, approximately 5'8" and 130 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes (photo attached).
westernmassnews.com
Retired Chicopee Fire Department Chief Stephen Burkott passes away
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A retired fire chief with the Chicopee Fire Department has passed away. Chief Stephen Burkott served the City of Chicopee for 42 years. He retired as chief in 2015. “With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Retired Fire Chief Stephen Burkott,” the Chicopee Fire...
mspnews.org
LOCAL, STATE POLICE SEEKING MISSING BROOKFIELD WOMAN
The Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are currently investigating the whereabouts of Brittany Tee, 35, of Brookfield. Tee was last seen leaving a residence in Brookfield on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 8:30 p.m. She is 5’6”, 120 lbs....
spectrumnews1.com
Moose on the Loose: MassWildlife, police track down adult moose in Holden
HOLDEN, Mass. - Some Holden residents had a special visitor Sunday afternoon -- a moose was on the loose. MassWildlife described it as an adult female moose. She was found in the area near the Mayo Elementary School. They say she was around 300 to 400 pounds. MassWildlife was able to tranquilize her and bring her to a safer location.
Pittsfield Police Arrest Man After Search Yields Over $31,000 In Meth, Cocaine, And Heroin
Brand new Berkshire County District Attorney Timothy Shugrue made this observation concerning a Pittsfield drug arrest:. I’ve never in 36 years seen this amount of meth, not only in Berkshire County but in Western MA. That's quite the statement. According to a media statement from the Berkshire County District...
Springfield woman dies due to injures from apartment fire
A 60-year-old Springfield woman died Friday after succumbing to injuries she sustained in an apartment fire. According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, fire crews first arrived at the Federal Street apartment complex at 3:30 a.m. Firefighters were able to pull the woman in her 60′s out of the building and transported her to an area hospital where she eventually passed away.
Dumping at Bear Hole Reservoir in West Springfield down thanks to trail cameras
WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Police Department said Jan. 9 it had identified two men dumping mattresses and other items at the Bear Hole Reservoir in West Springfield, a 1,400-acre conservation area, after a trail camera captured their actions. In a post on its Facebook page, police shared the photos...
Photos of skimming devices found on pumps at truck stop in Massachusetts
Police are reminding drivers to check for skimming devices at pumps after several were found at a truck stop this week.
Study: MA Is One Of The Most Expensive States For This Stupid Act
Here's a question for you, Berkshire County: Get a ride or get a DUI? The obvious choice is to get a ride. And there are several reasons why you should make that choice if you've been incapacitating yourself with alcohol, drugs, or both before climbing behind the wheel, not the least of which is potentially killing someone or yourself.
Bridge on I-391 in Holyoke to be closed for repairs
The bridge on I-391 in Holyoke will be completely closed for repairs, beginning Tuesday.
