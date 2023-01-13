ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blandford, MA

westernmassnews.com

State Police respond to hit-and-run on I-91 northbound in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to I-91 northbound Monday morning for reports of a hit-and-run accident between two vehicles. According to State Police, troopers responded to mile marker 0.2 in Longmeadow around 9 a.m. Monday. Officials said that a 2023 Chevy Traverse operated by an 80-year-old man...
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Gunshot victim found on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield dies

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- A male who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of the F.L. Roberts gas station on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield has died, police reported. Police officers were called to the area of 518 Memorial Ave. for a disturbance Monday just...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Minor injuries reported in accident on Saturday night

Great Barrington — An accident on Saturday, January 14 near Cumberland Farms on 140 Main Street slowed traffic for 45 minutes. According to town Police Sergeant Adam Carlotto, the accident took place during the late afternoon of January 14, when a 77-year-old man from Canaan, Conn., who was operating a 2004 Honda Accord, rear ended a 2016 Toyota Tacoma that was driven by a 29 year-old Great Barrington man.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crash knocks out power on a portion of Liberty Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday morning, a portion of Liberty Street was closed due to a crash. Officials say the car hit a pole and knocked out power to some residents in the area. Luckily no injuries were reported. Our Western Mass News crews captured video of a badly...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNYT

Car fire leads to charges for Pittsfield man

A Pittsfield man is facing charges after police responded to a car on fire. A driver crashed into a parked car on East Street in Pittsfield last Thursday night, then kept going about a mile when his own car caught fire, police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle.
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to 2-car accident on Boston Rd. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Boston Road Sunday afternoon for reports of a two-car accident. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, they received the call around 3:15 p.m. There was no entrapment, however, minor injuries were reported. The cause of the accident has not been...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

Pittsfield Police Seeking Help In Locating Missing Teen

The Pittsfield Police Department on Monday shared via their Facebook page the following message to the city, asking for the public's help. The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with locating 14 year old Sergio Ponce who has been reported missing. Sergio has been described as a white/Hispanic male, approximately 5'8" and 130 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes (photo attached).
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Retired Chicopee Fire Department Chief Stephen Burkott passes away

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A retired fire chief with the Chicopee Fire Department has passed away. Chief Stephen Burkott served the City of Chicopee for 42 years. He retired as chief in 2015. “With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Retired Fire Chief Stephen Burkott,” the Chicopee Fire...
CHICOPEE, MA
mspnews.org

LOCAL, STATE POLICE SEEKING MISSING BROOKFIELD WOMAN

The Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are currently investigating the whereabouts of Brittany Tee, 35, of Brookfield. Tee was last seen leaving a residence in Brookfield on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 8:30 p.m. She is 5’6”, 120 lbs....
BROOKFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Moose on the Loose: MassWildlife, police track down adult moose in Holden

HOLDEN, Mass. - Some Holden residents had a special visitor Sunday afternoon -- a moose was on the loose. MassWildlife described it as an adult female moose. She was found in the area near the Mayo Elementary School. They say she was around 300 to 400 pounds. MassWildlife was able to tranquilize her and bring her to a safer location.
HOLDEN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Springfield woman dies due to injures from apartment fire

A 60-year-old Springfield woman died Friday after succumbing to injuries she sustained in an apartment fire. According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, fire crews first arrived at the Federal Street apartment complex at 3:30 a.m. Firefighters were able to pull the woman in her 60′s out of the building and transported her to an area hospital where she eventually passed away.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
