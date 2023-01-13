ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PlayStation Plus announced the wrong free game for January 2023

So, it turns out that one of the free games revealed in yesterday's PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium announcement for January was a mistake, and honestly, we're sort of sad about it. PlayStation Plus had a very strong 2022, offering subscribers Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Slay the Spire, God of War,...
Ubisoft has cancelled three games in response to falling sales

Video games are seemingly more popular than ever, and I’d imagine that a fair amount of us would consider Ubisoft to be one of a handful of leading publishers. That doesn’t mean Ubisoft is immune to struggle though. The studio has reportedly cancelled three games as a response to falling sales which is sure to be hugely disappointing news for fans.
Modern Warfare 2's latest update has 'broken' the game, oops

Do you remember that scene from The Simpsons where Sideshow Bob is surrounded by rakes? Seemingly no matter where he steps he'll step on a rake slamming straight into his noggin again and again. Not only is this obviously top tier comedy, it's what I'm reminded of when I read Infinity Ward and Activision's latest decisions about Call of Duty.
Mass Effect’s ‘I should go’ is the most important line in the games

I was fascinated by Mass Effect when I was younger. For me, this series of games was one of the first instances where I saw a woman in charge. A woman in charge who could be diplomatic, volatile, irresistible and remembered depending on how the player chose to solve different quandaries in this grand threat to the galaxy. Combine that with a curiosity for sci-fi and the RPG’s flimsy excuse to put magical powers in the game, and I was there.
GoldenEye 007 finally coming to modern consoles this month, says leaker

Almost 26 years after its initial release, GoldenEye 007 may finally be hitting Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. Last year, we were given the very exciting news that the iconic N64 title GoldenEye 007 would not only be added to the Nintendo Switch + Expansion Pack online service, but a brand new remaster was in the works for Xbox consoles. The remaster will be given a much-needed facelift - with 4K resolution and an improved frame rate, and will also include achievements and split-screen co-op play. Even better, it’ll be available via Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers won’t have to pay a penny for it.
A new Spyro game is finally on the horizon

This is exciting news. When I think back to my childhood, there are three characters that really stand-out: Crash, Croc, and Spyro. While my guy Croc may have unjustly disappeared into the abyss, Crash and Spyro are still thriving like the nostalgic icons they are. There are plenty of similarities...
Pokémon recreates the anime's original opening for Ash's final episodes

Pokémon: Aim to Be a Pokémon Master is a special series following Ash and Pikachu after the former has fulfilled his dream of becoming a world champion, visiting various characters and acting as a farewell for the two. In an adorable tribute to the anime, the opening scene matches the original frame for frame and that's not the only homage.
Mass Effect 2’s Suicide Mission should be the blueprint for all RPGs

Only last month was Mass Effect: Legendary Edition available for free through PlayStation Plus, and I sincerely hope that everyone who enjoys sci-fi, RPGs, or both snagged that trilogy when they had the chance. Us lot at GAMINGbible bang on about the games whenever we get an opportunity to, like...
Simpsons Hit And Run remake is finally on the horizon

The Simpsons Hit & Run is one of the most in-demand remakes and still, now in 2023, there's not even the slightest whisper on the wind from any formal developers. "I would love to see a remastered version of [The Simpsons Hit & Run], I would," said The Simpsons producer Matt Selman. "It's a complicated corporate octopus to try to make that happen." Fortunately that hasn't stopped the fantastic fan projects that we've seen over the years, like YouTuber reubs who recreated the entire game in less than a week in Unreal Engine 5. Or, modder El Gato Del Tejado who painstakingly redrew the game's cutscenes in Matt Groening’s original art style, or the Futurama mod for Hit & Run from Donut Team.
Programmer 'euthanises' his AI VTuber girlfriend after real gf becomes concerned for his health

One talented programmer has had to say goodbye to his homemade AI waifu after his actual girlfriend forced him to delete her. TikTok user hackdaddy8000 (real name Bryce) recently blew up online after he made his very own AI girlfriend using the power of ChatGPT, aptly named ChatGPT-chan. It’s hard not to be at least a little impressed by the guy’s handiwork - the AI responds perfectly to various conversational topics, from being offered a Christmas present to being asked if she wants to play League of Legends together.
Hogwarts Legacy confirms 60fps mode for consoles

Counting down to the release of Hogwarts Legacy isn’t the easiest task. PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC owners are less than one month away from getting their hands on the title. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One folk will then have to wait until April, with Nintendo Switch owners trailing behind in July. It’s certainly not a conventional rollout.
The Last Of Us showrunner thanks fans for their positivity following season premiere

At long last, the first episode of The Last of Us aired last night. How are we all doing? Stopped crying yet? It’d be understandable if not. Despite TV and film adaptations of video games having a fairly shocking track record when it comes to being actually decent (not talking about you, Sonic, love you), The Last of Us has proven that they can be truly excellent. Fans have been calling the first episode “perfect”, and the reviews for the rest of the show hint that things are only going to get better.
Hogwarts Legacy has assembled a pretty magical cast

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games of early 2023, and as its release approaches, we're getting glimpses of what fans will look forward to in the RPG. Just last night, the cast list for the main characters was posted to Twitter, and players will be introduced to another member of the Weasley family.
Hogwarts Legacy insider leaks how long the game takes to beat

According to a leak, Hogwarts Legacy is brimming with things to do and people to see in an enormous map, and different houses will have different experiences and different ways to progress the main storyline. It's important to take this information with a pinch of salt, but it is intriguing.
