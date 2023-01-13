Read full article on original website
PlayStation 5's new system update is available to download now, makes some big changes
Be sure to refresh your PlayStation 5's system software today as the latest update has rolled out globally, and it addresses the console's performance and gets it ready for the new controller. That would be the DualSense Edge, announced in the summer of last year. As a "high-performance, ultra-customizable controller,"...
PlayStation Plus announced the wrong free game for January 2023
So, it turns out that one of the free games revealed in yesterday's PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium announcement for January was a mistake, and honestly, we're sort of sad about it. PlayStation Plus had a very strong 2022, offering subscribers Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Slay the Spire, God of War,...
Ubisoft has cancelled three games in response to falling sales
Video games are seemingly more popular than ever, and I’d imagine that a fair amount of us would consider Ubisoft to be one of a handful of leading publishers. That doesn’t mean Ubisoft is immune to struggle though. The studio has reportedly cancelled three games as a response to falling sales which is sure to be hugely disappointing news for fans.
Modern Warfare 2's latest update has 'broken' the game, oops
Do you remember that scene from The Simpsons where Sideshow Bob is surrounded by rakes? Seemingly no matter where he steps he'll step on a rake slamming straight into his noggin again and again. Not only is this obviously top tier comedy, it's what I'm reminded of when I read Infinity Ward and Activision's latest decisions about Call of Duty.
Assassin's Creed fans help dad find the perfect game for his autistic daughter
Just in case you needed some wholesome news for this fine Wednesday morning, one dad has thanked Assassin’s Creed fans for helping him find a game for his autistic daughter to play, saying that they’ve given both him and his kid “a great gift”. On Reddit...
Mass Effect’s ‘I should go’ is the most important line in the games
I was fascinated by Mass Effect when I was younger. For me, this series of games was one of the first instances where I saw a woman in charge. A woman in charge who could be diplomatic, volatile, irresistible and remembered depending on how the player chose to solve different quandaries in this grand threat to the galaxy. Combine that with a curiosity for sci-fi and the RPG’s flimsy excuse to put magical powers in the game, and I was there.
Skyrim mod totally overhauls the game's NPCs, making them more beautiful than ever
Just in case you thought modders had run out of ways to improve Skyrim, think again. One new mod transforms all the NPCs into even more beautiful versions of themselves, and it's genuinely brilliant. As reported by DSOGaming, modder ‘ace’ (via Nexus Mods) has created the “High Poly True To...
GoldenEye 007 finally coming to modern consoles this month, says leaker
Almost 26 years after its initial release, GoldenEye 007 may finally be hitting Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. Last year, we were given the very exciting news that the iconic N64 title GoldenEye 007 would not only be added to the Nintendo Switch + Expansion Pack online service, but a brand new remaster was in the works for Xbox consoles. The remaster will be given a much-needed facelift - with 4K resolution and an improved frame rate, and will also include achievements and split-screen co-op play. Even better, it’ll be available via Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers won’t have to pay a penny for it.
A new Spyro game is finally on the horizon
This is exciting news. When I think back to my childhood, there are three characters that really stand-out: Crash, Croc, and Spyro. While my guy Croc may have unjustly disappeared into the abyss, Crash and Spyro are still thriving like the nostalgic icons they are. There are plenty of similarities...
Pokémon recreates the anime's original opening for Ash's final episodes
Pokémon: Aim to Be a Pokémon Master is a special series following Ash and Pikachu after the former has fulfilled his dream of becoming a world champion, visiting various characters and acting as a farewell for the two. In an adorable tribute to the anime, the opening scene matches the original frame for frame and that's not the only homage.
Ubisoft says new Assassin's Creed is smaller because Valhalla was stupidly big
With so many new Assassin’s Creed games on the horizon, it’d be understandable if you were worried about how much of your free time was going to be taken up playing them. Thankfully though, it sounds like the next title will be a bit gentler when it comes to its runtime.
Mass Effect 2’s Suicide Mission should be the blueprint for all RPGs
Only last month was Mass Effect: Legendary Edition available for free through PlayStation Plus, and I sincerely hope that everyone who enjoys sci-fi, RPGs, or both snagged that trilogy when they had the chance. Us lot at GAMINGbible bang on about the games whenever we get an opportunity to, like...
Simpsons Hit And Run remake is finally on the horizon
The Simpsons Hit & Run is one of the most in-demand remakes and still, now in 2023, there's not even the slightest whisper on the wind from any formal developers. "I would love to see a remastered version of [The Simpsons Hit & Run], I would," said The Simpsons producer Matt Selman. "It's a complicated corporate octopus to try to make that happen." Fortunately that hasn't stopped the fantastic fan projects that we've seen over the years, like YouTuber reubs who recreated the entire game in less than a week in Unreal Engine 5. Or, modder El Gato Del Tejado who painstakingly redrew the game's cutscenes in Matt Groening’s original art style, or the Futurama mod for Hit & Run from Donut Team.
Programmer 'euthanises' his AI VTuber girlfriend after real gf becomes concerned for his health
One talented programmer has had to say goodbye to his homemade AI waifu after his actual girlfriend forced him to delete her. TikTok user hackdaddy8000 (real name Bryce) recently blew up online after he made his very own AI girlfriend using the power of ChatGPT, aptly named ChatGPT-chan. It’s hard not to be at least a little impressed by the guy’s handiwork - the AI responds perfectly to various conversational topics, from being offered a Christmas present to being asked if she wants to play League of Legends together.
Hogwarts Legacy confirms 60fps mode for consoles
Counting down to the release of Hogwarts Legacy isn’t the easiest task. PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC owners are less than one month away from getting their hands on the title. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One folk will then have to wait until April, with Nintendo Switch owners trailing behind in July. It’s certainly not a conventional rollout.
The Last Of Us showrunner thanks fans for their positivity following season premiere
At long last, the first episode of The Last of Us aired last night. How are we all doing? Stopped crying yet? It’d be understandable if not. Despite TV and film adaptations of video games having a fairly shocking track record when it comes to being actually decent (not talking about you, Sonic, love you), The Last of Us has proven that they can be truly excellent. Fans have been calling the first episode “perfect”, and the reviews for the rest of the show hint that things are only going to get better.
Hogwarts Legacy has assembled a pretty magical cast
Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games of early 2023, and as its release approaches, we're getting glimpses of what fans will look forward to in the RPG. Just last night, the cast list for the main characters was posted to Twitter, and players will be introduced to another member of the Weasley family.
Hogwarts Legacy players are concerned over the game's new-gen graphics options
As we inch closer to Hogwarts Legacy’s release on new-gen consoles and PC, some console owners are worried that the game’s graphical options might not be quite as good as expected. There’s less than a month to go until the wizarding world RPG hits PS5, Xbox Series X/S...
Ubisoft is trying to get acquired but 'mostly gets laughed at', says insider
It’s unfortunate, but Ubisoft hasn’t had a great year. They’ve got several exciting titles on the horizon including Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Assassin’s Creed Mirage, but most of their 2022 releases failed to hit the mark. With a Game Awards win for ‘Best Sim/Strategy Game,’...
Hogwarts Legacy insider leaks how long the game takes to beat
According to a leak, Hogwarts Legacy is brimming with things to do and people to see in an enormous map, and different houses will have different experiences and different ways to progress the main storyline. It's important to take this information with a pinch of salt, but it is intriguing.
