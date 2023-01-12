Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
KENS 5
Texans interview Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have completed an interview with former New Orleans Saints' coach Sean Payton for their head coaching vacancy. The Texans made the announcement on their official social media pages on Monday night. Payton has not coached in the NFL since he resigned in 2021. Payton...
KENS 5
'My turn!': Micah Parsons did Micah Parsons things against Tampa Bay
DALLAS — The Lion was hungry. The Lion ate. Micah Parsons tallied 10 quarterback pressures on Tom Brady, a sack, two tackles for loss and two pass deflections in the Cowboys' 31-14 win over the Buccaneers on Monday night. Parsons also drew an offensive holding call early in the game, as he set the tone for the Dallas defense.
UGA football player and staffer killed hours after UGA championship celebration
University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single car crash just hours after their team celebrated its national championship with a victory parade and celebration, according to a statement from the UGA Athletic Association and reporting from CNN affiliate WXIA.
KENS 5
Yes, the Dallas Cowboys are underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers. Here's by how much.
DALLAS — After Dallas dominated Tampa Bay in the Wild Card round, the Cowboys danced their way into a Texas two-step with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round. The 49ers are arguably the league's hottest team, with the numbers to show for it, too. San Francisco...
KENS 5
Doug Pederson deserves high marks for Jaguars' unlikely comeback
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The third largest comeback in NFL playoff history took place in Jacksonville on Saturday evening when the Jaguars stunned the Los Angeles Chargers and stormed back from a 27-0 deficit to advance to the AFC divisional round. It is their first playoff victory since 2017. “I’m...
