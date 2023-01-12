ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
KENS 5

Texans interview Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have completed an interview with former New Orleans Saints' coach Sean Payton for their head coaching vacancy. The Texans made the announcement on their official social media pages on Monday night. Payton has not coached in the NFL since he resigned in 2021. Payton...
HOUSTON, TX
KENS 5

'My turn!': Micah Parsons did Micah Parsons things against Tampa Bay

DALLAS — The Lion was hungry. The Lion ate. Micah Parsons tallied 10 quarterback pressures on Tom Brady, a sack, two tackles for loss and two pass deflections in the Cowboys' 31-14 win over the Buccaneers on Monday night. Parsons also drew an offensive holding call early in the game, as he set the tone for the Dallas defense.
DALLAS, TX
KENS 5

Doug Pederson deserves high marks for Jaguars' unlikely comeback

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The third largest comeback in NFL playoff history took place in Jacksonville on Saturday evening when the Jaguars stunned the Los Angeles Chargers and stormed back from a 27-0 deficit to advance to the AFC divisional round. It is their first playoff victory since 2017. “I’m...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy