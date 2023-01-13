The Arizona Cardinals are hiring Tennessee Titans executive Monti Ossenfort as their next general manager, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Ossenfort will step in for Steve Keim, who was the Cardinals’ general manager for ten years before stepping down from the position this offseason due to his health. Ossenfort spent his career with the Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, and New England Patriots before being hired by the Tennessee Titans in 2020 to be their director of player personnel.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO