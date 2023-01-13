Read full article on original website
Eureka man headed to trial on strangulation charge
A northwest Montana man accused of violently assaulting his wife last year is headed for trial after a recent court hearing. William Timothy Teeple, 43, appeared with his public defender, Scott B. Johnson, on Dec. 19 for a hearing to determine if his case would go to trial. Johnson confirmed it would to Lincoln County District Judge Matt Cuffe, who set the matter for a 2-day trial. Teeple remains lodged in the county jail. He pleaded not guilty on Oct. Oct. 31 to one felony count of strangulation of a partner or family member and two misdemeanors, including assault with a bodily...
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Woman Sentenced for Theft in Fake Cancer Scheme
The Kalispell woman who pleaded guilty last year to soliciting at least $60,000 in fraudulent contributions under the pretense that she was dying of thyroid cancer was sentenced Jan. 13 to a four-year deferred term in the Montana State Prison. As part of the sentence meted out in Flathead County...
Cascade Co. judge upholds jury’s $36.5 million decision in asbestos case
A Montana judge recently upheld a Cascade County’s jury verdict of more than $30 million in damages against an insurance company that conspired with a Libby-based asbestos mining company to conceal the extent of the dangers workers faced as they mined the material that would be used in many settings from garden fertilizer to housing insulation. Ralph V. Hutt, who worked for the W.R. Grace Company in Libby for about 18 months beginning in 1967, successfully sued Maryland Casualty Company, winning $6.5 million in compensatory damages and $30 million in punitive fines. Cascade County District Court Judge John W. Parker railed...
Passions still run high in debate over Troy Dispatch
Troy residents were emphatic in their feelings about their dispatch center being grouped with one in Libby. While the sentiment is not new, Troy folks are feeling more confident they can maintain their location after hiring some new dispatchers since last summer. A public meeting was held on Jan. 5 at Troy High School. Troy Dispatch Board Chairman Jim Ward acknowledged the staffing issues its dispatch center has had over the last few years, but reported at the meeting that the center has three full-time employees and one part-time employee. He also said another part-time employee was in training and the board was...
Libby Police Commission elapsed; second investigation underway
In two recent press releases, Libby City Mayor Peggy acknowledged that the city’s Police Commission had been allowed to lapse and that another investigation had begun into allegations of misconduct by Chief of Police Scott Kessel. According to the Jan. 7 press releases, Williams wrote that, “It has been determined that the police commission currently has no members. The Commission meets on an as needed basis to examine all applicants whose applications have been referred to the commission as to their age, legal, mental, moral and physical qualifications and their ability to fill the office as a member of the police...
Libby man pleads guilty in shooting incident
A Libby man who was accused of a gun crime last summer after an incident involving his partner and a truck driver last month on U.S. 2, recently pleaded guilty. Charles Fernley Woods Jr., 67, entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of felony criminal endangerment in Lincoln County District Court on Jan. 3. Woods was originally charged with felony assault with a weapon, one count of misdemeanor partner or family member assault, and one misdemeanor count of criminal destruction of a communication device. Those charges were dropped as a result of a plea deal with Deputy County Attorney Jeff Zwang. Woods...
Legals for January, 13 2023
MONTANA NINETEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LINCOLN COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DAN C. BUSBY AKA RED BUSBY AKA DANIEL BUSBY, Deceased Cause No. DP-22-108 NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be either mailed to Maureen Kolodziej, Person al Representative, return receipt requested, PO Box 1630, Thompson Falle, MT 59873, or filed with the Clerk of...
Robert Carmen “Bob” Marozzo
Robert Carmen “Bob” Marozzo of Libby, Montana, passed away on Jan. 3, 2023 in Kalispell, Montana, at the age of 74. At his request, he was surrounded by family and a close friend as he peacefully took his last breath, ready to join Maria in heaven. Bob was born April 28, 1948, in Havre, Montana, to Carmen Arthur and Rosanne (Mischkot) Marozzo. He grew up in the Flathead Valley attending grade school in Evergreen and graduating from Flathead High School in 1967. As an only child, “Bobby” was adored by his parents and surrounded by loving family and friends throughout his childhood....
County health agencies seek public comment in survey
Community members in Lincoln County and surrounding areas may soon be receiving a survey in their mailbox. This survey will be sent to a random sample of homes and will help Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, Cabinet Peaks Clinic, Northwest Community Health Center and the Lincoln County Health Department identify health services and resources needed in the community. This information will be used for strategic planning, grant applications, new programs, and by community groups interested in addressing health issues. This project, administered by the Montana Office of Rural Health and funded in part through the Montana Health Research and Education Foundation (MHREF) Flex Grant...
Libby woman sentenced for meth possession
A Libby woman received a suspended sentence on Jan. 3 for the felony possession of methamphetamine. Christine Renae Quinn, 52, was charged after a March 26, 2022, incident in Libby. She appeared in Lincoln County District Court on Monday, Nov. 7 and pleaded guilty, which District Court Judge Matt Cuffe accepted. Cuffe gave Quinn a 2-year suspended sentence. She received credit for time served after her arrest. Cuffe said the sentence was appropriate because Quinn's criminal history is "scant." But the judge also said there things of concern in the pre-sentence investigation before wishing her good luck. According to court documents, Quinn...
A look back at 2022, Part 3
July 1 No visitors allowed at Lincoln County jail after COVID-19 outbreak Visitors will not be allowed to see inmates at the Lincoln County Detention Center after a recent outbreak of COVID-19 at the jail. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received notice of its first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in the detention center, according to a post on its social media page on June 28. When further testing was done, it was learned that five inmates and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 so far. July 5 Troy High School grad is an American hero They used to call him “Gump” but now they...
Albert J. Fantozzi
Albert J. Fantozzi, 84, passed away on Jan. 13, 2023, in Libby. He was born to Corrado “Topsy” and Anna (Cada) Fantozzi on June 24, 1938, in Ural, Montana. When Al was two, the family moved to Libby and purchased a home on Cedar Street. After attending Libby High School, he joined the Army and was stationed in Wurzburg, Germany, until being honorably discharged in 1963. Upon his return home, he started work at J. Neils Lumber Company as a millworker. Al was known for his hard work ethic and big smile to everyone who knew him. In 1969, he...
Author to present mountain goat program in Libby
Friends of Scotchman Peaks is excited to host wildlife biologist and award-winning author Bruce Smith on his fun and educational nationwide book tour. Smith will present "Can Kids Save a Glacier?" at the Lincoln County Library in Libby at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Smith will do a family book reading from his Legend Keeper series titled, “Can Kids Save a Glacier?”. The Legend Keepers series intertwine the antics of Buddy, an orphaned mountain goat kid, with detailed, engaging scientific information, written to engage young readers. The books are written for middle-grade readers, their families, and anyone who wants to feel like a...
Vincent to give Jan. 18 program on forestry in grizzly country
Chas Vincent will give a presentation, open to the public, on forestry in grizzly bear country on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Libby chapter of the Society of American Foresters. According to a news release, Vincent’s program will provide highlights of a project he is involved with on nearby private land aimed at thinning fire-prone forests while providing a travel corridor for grizzlies moving up and down the Bull River Valley. Vincent, a Libby native and former Montana Senator and Representative, believes the project will show it is possible to meet the needs of the grizzly while protecting forests from disease, insects and fires. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. in the Fireside Room at the Venture Inn following the regular meeting of the Society of American Foresters.
W.R. Grace offers $18.5M to settle Montana asbestos claims
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The owner of a former vermiculite mine in northwestern Montana that spread harmful asbestos in and around the town of Libby has offered $18.5 million to settle the last of the state’s claims for environmental damages, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday. The proposed settlement was filed in W.R. Grace & Co.’s bankruptcy case in Delaware for the Libby Asbestos Superfund Site in Lincoln County. Asbestos from a vermiculite mine owned by W.R. Grace beginning in 1963 polluted the area until the mine was shuttered in 1990. Cleanup began in 2000, after media reports spurred federal officials to investigate...
Libby resident discovers comfort in outdoors
I have never considered myself an outdoors-y person. I prefer to stay inside where it is not too hot, not too cold, but just right, watching movies or reading a book. I remember one summer day when my mom told my family that we were going into the woods berry picking. It was a hot day, well over 90. We were going to a place with no cell service. I rolled my eyes, but hesitantly agreed to go just to please my mother’s wishes. After a long drive squished in the back seat between my two brothers, we made it to the picking...
Lincoln Co. man sentenced for stealing sporting goods
A Rexford man who pleaded guilty to stealing various sporting goods in 2022 received a deferred sentence Monday in Lincoln County District Court. Vaughn Grier Rouse, 25, pleaded guilty on Oct. 31 to felony theft in exchange for the dismissal of a felony methamphetamine charge. District Judge Matt Cuffe gave Rouse a 5-year deferred sentence. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine. Rouse and Colin Clifford Wolf, 24, were accused of stealing guns and fishing rods, an inflatable raft and an outboard motor from a home located on Berger Lane, north of Eureka on March 9. Wolf pleaded guilty to an amended...
montanian.com
3rd Party to Investigate Allegations Against Libby Police Chief Scott Kessel; City of Libby Looks to Rebuild local Police Commission
Press Release, Mayor Peggy Williams Issued Saturday Jan. 7. The City of Libby has hired an independent investigator recommended by Montana Municipal Interlocal Authority to conduct a third-party investigation into allegations by three former City of Libby police officers against Libby Police Chief Scott Kessel. Breck Law Office, Columbia Falls, has been engaged to conduct the investigation.
Libby man found not guilty of DUI
A Libby man accused of DUI after a traffic crash in 2022 was found not guilty in a jury trial in district court on Dec. 8. Joshua Miller, 35, was charged with two felonies, including driving under the influence, fourth offense, or, in the alternative, driving with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or greater, fourth offense. Miller is also charged with two misdemeanors, including driving on a suspended license, second offense, and leaving the scene of an accident. After two hours of deliberation, the jury found Miller not guilty of driving under the influence. He was convicted of two misdemeanors, including driving...
Investigators arrest Idaho man for alleged drug dealing
An Idaho man is locked up in the county jail on charges he was selling drugs in south Lincoln County. Joseph Allen Redl, 38, of Bonners Ferry, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2022, by county Sheriff’s Detective Brandon Holzer after receiving information about his alleged activities in the area. Redl was arraigned on Dec. 5 in Lincoln County District Court and pleaded not guilty to possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, use of property subject to criminal forfeiture and possession of drug paraphernalia. The first two charges are felonies. Redl could face up to 20 years in the Montana State...
